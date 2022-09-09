ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manasquan, NJ

94.3 The Point

I Didn’t Realize How Much I Missed Local Football

If you listen to this segment with any regularity then you are likely aware that I love summer…I mean I really love summer. In a normal year I would get to the beach every Saturday & Sunday and save most of my vacation days so I could spend a week or two there. However due to my back and foot issues I only made it 7 times to the North Avenue beach in Seaside Park.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Fall Is a Great Time to Check Out One of These 4 Best Outdoor Bars in Ocean County, NJ

We still have beautiful weather for the next couple of months to get out and enjoy one of these fabulous spots at the Jersey Shore. So many of you wrote me about your favorite outdoor bar. After bestofnj.com put out this list, I had to ask you where your favorite is. So many of you agreed with bestofnj.com and added some other great choices here in Ocean County.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Amazing New Fall Flavors Are Coming to Chick Fil A in New Jersey

I personally enjoy Chick Fil A. I find their restaurants clean, their staff polite and helpful, and their food tasty as well. Living in Southern Ocean County, we are enjoying being able to hit the new Chick Fil A on Route 72 in Manahawkin. This new location has been open for several months and added a much-needed location to join the restaurant on Route 70 in Brick Township.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Still Waiting, Here’s What You Want in this Toms River, NJ Shopping Center

This location in the Toms River Shopping Center at Kohl's plaza has been empty for quite a while and we got so many responses on what you'd like to see there. The building and business is definitely shaped like a supermarket because that's what it was at one time. I remember that the supermarket was so busy all the time, it was sad when it closed. What type of business would be a good fit for the Toms River Shopping Center?
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Toms River, NJ
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

