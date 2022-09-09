Read full article on original website
Jersey Mike’s Week 2 Shore Conference Football Team of the Week: Middletown South
Every week this fall, Jersey Mike’s and Shore Sports Network will be teaming up to select the Shore Conference Football Team of the Week based on its performance over the past weekend. The Jersey Mike’s Team of the Week for Week 2 is Middletown South, which rallied in the...
I Didn’t Realize How Much I Missed Local Football
If you listen to this segment with any regularity then you are likely aware that I love summer…I mean I really love summer. In a normal year I would get to the beach every Saturday & Sunday and save most of my vacation days so I could spend a week or two there. However due to my back and foot issues I only made it 7 times to the North Avenue beach in Seaside Park.
Final Round: Vote Now Best Ocean County High School Mascot 2022
We had thousands of votes come in during Round 1 of Mascot Mayhem 2022 and now we are down to the Final Round and the Top 10 schools that made it into our finals for best Ocean County High School Mascot. It's truly Mascot Mayhem with Shawn & Sue!. Now...
Perfect for Fall The Best Pumpkin Pie at the Jersey Shore
Just in time for fall, the flavors of pumpkin are here once again. Like lemonade in the summertime, pumpkin has become the taste of fall. Of course, pumpkin spice has a huge following all by itself, but this article looks to shine a light on the best pumpkin pie here at the Jersey Shore.
Ramp from Route 29 to Route 1 to close for night work in Trenton, NJ
A key exit ramp will be closed for three nights starting Tuesday night. The ramp from Route 29 south to Route 1 south is scheduled to close Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday starting at 8 p.m. and lasting until 4 a.m. for the installation of new light poles on the parapet wall, according to the NJ Department of Transportation.
Fall Is a Great Time to Check Out One of These 4 Best Outdoor Bars in Ocean County, NJ
We still have beautiful weather for the next couple of months to get out and enjoy one of these fabulous spots at the Jersey Shore. So many of you wrote me about your favorite outdoor bar. After bestofnj.com put out this list, I had to ask you where your favorite is. So many of you agreed with bestofnj.com and added some other great choices here in Ocean County.
How Long Do We Have to Wait for On the Border to Open in Toms River, NJ
There's been a ton of construction over at the Ocean County Mall and finally, one of the major restaurants has been revealed, in addition to P.F. Changs which just opened several months ago. Everyone is excited about this one. Several listeners have been to the new PF Changs that opened...
NJ Jackals will play ball in Paterson at historic Hinchliffe Stadium
PATERSON — The city has officially become the new home for a minor league baseball team as the New Jersey Jackals will play their 2023 season at historic Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, as announced on Wednesday. The team's owner and operator, Al Durso, a Paterson native, joined Paterson Mayor...
Fantastic Community Event To Benefit Local Police In Toms River, NJ
Even if summer is winding down at the Jersey Shore, there is no shortage of things for you to do as we head towards the fall season. Between Oktoberfests, haunted houses, 5k's, BBQ festivals, and concerts it's going to be a busy fall. Get ready to mark your calendar for...
Here is a fantastic way to close out summer with concerts, food, and more in Ocean Gate, NJ
On a scale of 10, did you have an 11 worth of fun last year at the first annual 'Farewell to Summer' in Ocean Gate?. Rich Bazzanella, the owner of Hot Rod Inkin in Ocean Gate who organized last summer's event, tells Townsquare Media that A Farewell To Summer II will take place on September 24 and it will be jam-packed with events, concerts, and more.
WINNER of Best High School Marching Band in Ocean County, Voted By You
After a week of voting for the "best" marching band in Ocean County, we have a winner. To me, there is nothing better than a Friday night at a local football game listening to the marching band in their seats playing their hearts out. I love sitting right next to them in the bleachers. That is the BEST school spirit!
Amazing Concert With A Good Cause Coming To Seaside Heights, NJ
I can't remember the last time I was at a concert. Granted, living near the Jersey Shore there is always a ton of fun cover bands to see. Just the other night I heard some awesome tunes coming from the Belmar-based group Los Gringos and they were great. I've recently...
The 44th Annual Festival Of The Sea Is Calling In Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey
The Jersey Shore is so much more than a vision or a day of body surfing. It may very well feed our souls but it literally feeds us too. Get ready for a seafood feast like no other because it is time for the 44th Festival Of The Sea in beautiful Point Pleasant Beach.
Auntie Anne’s Pretzels Puts an Interesting Twist on Beer in New Jersey
Reading this will make you thirsty...and hungry. How many times have you done this? You're shopping at the Ocean County Mall when you have a craving for a buttery, salty, Auntie Anne's pretzel. It's the ultimate feeling of nostalgia for me, and many people. Auntie Anne's was actually founded not...
Jersey Shore Amazing New Fall Flavors Are Coming to Chick Fil A in New Jersey
I personally enjoy Chick Fil A. I find their restaurants clean, their staff polite and helpful, and their food tasty as well. Living in Southern Ocean County, we are enjoying being able to hit the new Chick Fil A on Route 72 in Manahawkin. This new location has been open for several months and added a much-needed location to join the restaurant on Route 70 in Brick Township.
Get Ready For A Delicious New Lobster Roll Restaurant In New Jersey
Seafood is a must-have when you live near the Jersey Shore, there are just so many options!. Stuffed flounder, crab legs, lobster, shrimp, fried shrimp, striper, tuna steaks, Mahi Mahi, calamari, the list could go on and on. Personally, I only get seafood when I'm out for dinner because my...
The Most Epic Chicken Sandwich In New Jersey, NYC and Philly Revealed
Sometimes you just need a hot, crispy, juicy, spicy chicken sandwich but when you're already in the mood for one, that is not the time to start researching the best bite. If you are hangry for a chicken sandwich, I got your back. These are the best chicken sandwich spots in New Jersey, New York and Philly. You’re welcome.
Popular NJ Chain Unveils New Milkshake Flavor For The First Time In Four Years
I love hearing about a new item being added to a menu. Whether it's the ice cream shop The Woo Hoo in Beach Haven serving up a candied pork roll and blueberry flavor ice cream, or Mcdonald's bringing back the cheese danish to their breakfast menu. It's always good to...
Historic farmhouse loaded with 18th century and modern charm in Branchburg, NJ
BRANCHBURG — If you’re looking for a big, gorgeous New Jersey home with history and charm, this 300-year-old farmhouse in Branchburg is loaded with it. The single-family residence, built in 1723, located on 6.83 acres at 2053 South Branch Road is being sold for $1,150,000, according to Zillow. That amounts to roughly $7,711 per month.
Still Waiting, Here’s What You Want in this Toms River, NJ Shopping Center
This location in the Toms River Shopping Center at Kohl's plaza has been empty for quite a while and we got so many responses on what you'd like to see there. The building and business is definitely shaped like a supermarket because that's what it was at one time. I remember that the supermarket was so busy all the time, it was sad when it closed. What type of business would be a good fit for the Toms River Shopping Center?
