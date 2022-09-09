Read full article on original website
Related
This U.P. songbird trail gives you a ‘woodlands concert’
AU TRAIN, MICH. -- A tucked-away trail in an Upper Peninsula campground has a secret Mother Nature symphony in store for those who seek it out. The Au Train Songbird Trail in Hiawatha National Forest is an easy 2-mile interpretive hiking loop that winds through a variety of ecosystems, including forests, fields, wetlands and along the shores of Au Train Lake. While the trail itself is lovely any time of day, mornings are when you can catch a “woodland concert” as birds weave a beautiful tapestry of song, creating a unique wildlife watching -- and listening -- opportunity for visitors.
Bike, pedestrian path to Canada coming to new international bridge
DETROIT, MI — The new Gordie Howe International Bridge will include a pedestrian link between Michigan and Canada under terms of a new agreement. On Sept., 9, officials in Michigan and Canada signed a memorandum of understanding to connect trails on either side of the border the new bridge over the Detroit River, which is scheduled to open by the end of 2024.
Michigan couple rewarded for making millionth state camp reservation of 2022
Campers have been flocking to Michigan state parks this summer. And two of them got lucky over the weekend. A couple, identified as Dennis and Stephenie M. of Plainwell, were honored for being the millionth camp night reservation of 2022, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The couple...
The Oldest City in Michigan is Among The Oldest in the United States
The oldest city in Michigan was founded in 1668 by French missionaries. It's not only the oldest city in Michigan but one of the oldest cities in the entire United States. It's the second most populated city in Michigan's Upper Peninsula after Marquette. What is the Oldest City in Michigan?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Michigan chinook salmon stocking to increase by 54 percent
LANSING, MI — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is planning the first significant increase in Lake Michigan chinook salmon stocking in years. The DNR announced plans Monday, Sept. 12, to increase the number of chinook, or king salmon, stocked in Lake Michigan from 650,000 to 1 million — a 54 percent increase.
This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan
There are some great places to live in the state of Michigan. However, this is not one of those places. It's actually the worst small town in the entire state. Well, according to "research" anyway. I apologize if this is your hometown. I mean, no one wants to be number...
Small game hunting seasons open this week across Michigan
Several small game hunting seasons open this week, making it a great time to get outdoors. Michigan’s abundant small game hunting opportunities can be enjoyed this fall using a base license from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Fox and gray squirrel, rabbit, hare, ruffed grouse, woodcock and turkey hunting all open Thursday, Sept. 15.
Two Michigan small towns listed among the spookiest places to visit for Halloween
There’s no shortage of haunted attractions and scary movies to add to the Halloween ambiance every October and there’s two cities in Michigan which are being called a little spookier than the rest. Travel site Trips To Discover has listed both Dearborn and Romeo, Michigan among the 18...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Propane prices, electricity rates: U.P. residents invited to share energy concerns
MARQUETTE, MI – Michigan’s Upper Peninsula residents will get a chance to tell state officials about their energy concerns during a public event Sept. 20, 2022, in Marquette. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) will host an energy assistance fair for U.P. residents, along with customer listening sessions...
Missing man, 77, with diabetes, dementia found lying in Northern Michigan forest
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – A 77-year-old man who went missing on his way to a campground in Northern Michigan was found in a forest about 1,100 feet from his vehicle early Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Cheboygan County, authorities said. Robert Ricksgers, 77, left Gaylord around 5 p.m. Monday to...
A New Bridge Connecting Michigan And Canada Will Allow Pedestrians And Bikes
Michiganders that love to bicycle will soon have a fun and exciting way to ride from Michigan to Canada. A new bridge is set to open in 2024 and has just been approved to have pedestrians and bicycles on it. Gordie Howe International Bridge Will Have Access For Bicycles And...
Long-range forecast out 2 weeks showing lots of red temperature maps
The extended forecast says summer will roar back into Michigan as we finish out this coming week. Both the six to 10 day and eight to 14 day temperature forecasts put Michigan solidly in a warmer-than-normal pattern. The six to 10 day forecast even shows a very high chance of warmer-than-normal weather.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Short’s Brewing brings back fall IPA made with all Michigan ingredients
ELK RAPIDS, MI – Autumn is here and so are fall beers from Michigan breweries. Short’s Brewing announced Wednesday that its Pure Michigan Autumn IPA is now available for an extended time and with extended distribution beyond Michigan. A classic IPA, the brew is balanced with hop bitterness...
Slur for Native American women removed from over 30 Michigan landmarks
After an almost year-long effort, an ethnic slur has finally been removed from federal use in all geographic landmarks. The term “squaw”, a derogatory name for a Native American woman, has been removed from all geographic features in federal use by the Department of Interior. There were more than 650 landmarks that used the term nationwide, according to a database by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names, with 32 located in Michigan.
Wisconsin Line 5 trespass ruling may influence Michigan legal fight
A federal judge said Enbridge has been trespassing for years with its Line 5 pipeline on sovereign tribal lands in Wisconsin, and some believe elements of the ruling eventually may be felt in Michigan. Experts suggest multiple legal arguments about the Line 5 oil and gas pipeline in a federal...
Michigan could be in for a worse flu season than recent years
Michigan could be in for a more significant influenza season than in recent memory. U.S. health officials often look to countries below the equator to estimate the strength of an upcoming flu season. This year, Australia reported its most severe season in recent years, with cases of influenza-like-illness surpassing the five-year average throughout May and June.
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Mall
There is just a certain thrill you get from exploring abandoned places such as these. Something that was once thriving with life and business, now sitting with cobwebs and dust. Its something that has to be odd. To hear no echoing of shoes going down the corridors, or listening to...
rtands.com
Officials are looking to move 3.5 miles of railroad track in Michigan
A “renewed desire” is driving a plan to relocate a portion of railroad track in Manistee, Mich. The idea first came about decades ago, and it looks like steps are being taken for permitting, design, and construction of 3.5 miles of track on the south side of Manistee Lake. Officials met with consulting firm Fishbeck, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers along with other state and local groups.
A Popular Michigan Burger Joint Is About To Get National Recognition
A burger joint in Michigan known for its tasty burgers is about to get some love and some national exposure. Hamburger Mikey In Muskegon Will Be Featured On America's Best Restaurants. Back in 2016 Hamburger Mikey opened on 3rd street in Muskegon and has been serving up everything from juicy...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Board of Geographic Names vote to remove offensive slur from federal use in Michigan
The Board of Geographic Names has voted to replace 650 geographic features across the United States that use the offensive term “squ--.”. The board’s final vote was announced Friday. The term has been historically used as an offensive slur for Indigenous women. Officials state the removal of the slur is effective immediately.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 0