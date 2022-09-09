ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Comments / 0

Related
The Ann Arbor News

This U.P. songbird trail gives you a ‘woodlands concert’

AU TRAIN, MICH. -- A tucked-away trail in an Upper Peninsula campground has a secret Mother Nature symphony in store for those who seek it out. The Au Train Songbird Trail in Hiawatha National Forest is an easy 2-mile interpretive hiking loop that winds through a variety of ecosystems, including forests, fields, wetlands and along the shores of Au Train Lake. While the trail itself is lovely any time of day, mornings are when you can catch a “woodland concert” as birds weave a beautiful tapestry of song, creating a unique wildlife watching -- and listening -- opportunity for visitors.
AU TRAIN TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
1470 WFNT

This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan

There are some great places to live in the state of Michigan. However, this is not one of those places. It's actually the worst small town in the entire state. Well, according to "research" anyway. I apologize if this is your hometown. I mean, no one wants to be number...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Small game hunting seasons open this week across Michigan

Several small game hunting seasons open this week, making it a great time to get outdoors. Michigan’s abundant small game hunting opportunities can be enjoyed this fall using a base license from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Fox and gray squirrel, rabbit, hare, ruffed grouse, woodcock and turkey hunting all open Thursday, Sept. 15.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Linus Travel#What To Do#Hull#National Parks#The Isle Royale Queen Iv#United States Coast Guard#The National Park Service#Nps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
The Flint Journal

Slur for Native American women removed from over 30 Michigan landmarks

After an almost year-long effort, an ethnic slur has finally been removed from federal use in all geographic landmarks. The term “squaw”, a derogatory name for a Native American woman, has been removed from all geographic features in federal use by the Department of Interior. There were more than 650 landmarks that used the term nationwide, according to a database by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names, with 32 located in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan could be in for a worse flu season than recent years

Michigan could be in for a more significant influenza season than in recent memory. U.S. health officials often look to countries below the equator to estimate the strength of an upcoming flu season. This year, Australia reported its most severe season in recent years, with cases of influenza-like-illness surpassing the five-year average throughout May and June.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Mall

There is just a certain thrill you get from exploring abandoned places such as these. Something that was once thriving with life and business, now sitting with cobwebs and dust. Its something that has to be odd. To hear no echoing of shoes going down the corridors, or listening to...
MICHIGAN STATE
rtands.com

Officials are looking to move 3.5 miles of railroad track in Michigan

A “renewed desire” is driving a plan to relocate a portion of railroad track in Manistee, Mich. The idea first came about decades ago, and it looks like steps are being taken for permitting, design, and construction of 3.5 miles of track on the south side of Manistee Lake. Officials met with consulting firm Fishbeck, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers along with other state and local groups.
MANISTEE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Board of Geographic Names vote to remove offensive slur from federal use in Michigan

The Board of Geographic Names has voted to replace 650 geographic features across the United States that use the offensive term “squ--.”. The board’s final vote was announced Friday. The term has been historically used as an offensive slur for Indigenous women. Officials state the removal of the slur is effective immediately.
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy