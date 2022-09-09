Looking for something a little different to do in Frisco?. The city is loaded with hidden gems, unique experiences that you can only find in Frisco. The country’s first videogame museum is in Frisco. The 80’s arcade theme welcomes in all videogame lovers and has 20 interactive attractions where you can learn about old games, new games, consoles, and other historic videogame features. It takes about 2 hours to go through the museum. $12 general admission, $10 ages 3-10, seniors, teachers, and military.

FRISCO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO