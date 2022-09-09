Long-Term Follow-Up Supports Olaparib Maintenance Therapy Use in Newly Diagnosed Advanced, BRCA+ Ovarian Cancer

Read full article on original website
Related
cancernetwork.com
Neoadjuvant Combination of Nivolumab/Ipilimumab Yields High Major Pathologic Response Rate in dMMR Colon Cancer
Patients with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) colon cancer experienced a high rate of major pathologic complete response following treatment with nivolumab and ipilimumab for 4 weeks. Treatment with nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy) for 4 weeks resulted in a major pathologic response (MPR) rate of 95% in a population with...
cancernetwork.com
High Response Rate Achieved With Belzutifan Plus Cabozantinib in Treatment-Naïve Advanced Clear Cell RCC
Data from the phase 2 LITESPARK-003 trial demonstrated antitumor activity and a well-tolerated safety profile with belzutifan plus cabozantinib in patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma. According to data from Cohort 1 of the phase 2 LITESPARK-003 trial (NCT03634540) presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress...
cancernetwork.com
Individualized Treatment With Nivolumab/Ipilimumab Boost After Single-Agent Nivolumab Yield Improved Responses in Advanced RCC
The final readout of the phase 2 TITAN-RCC trial highlighted an improvement in responses following an individualized regimen of nivolumab and ipilimumab boost after single-agent nivolumab in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma. Patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) in their first- and second-line of treatment experienced improved responses...
cancernetwork.com
Crossover Cohort Supports Combination Use of Tucatinib Plus Trastuzumab in HER2+ mCRC
Tucatinib as monotherapy and in combination with trastuzumab supported further investigation of the regimens in patients with metastatic HER2-positive colorectal cancer. Patients with metastatic HER2-positive colorectal cancer (CRC) initially treated with tucatinib (Tukysa) monotherapy who later crossed over to receive doublet therapy with trastuzumab (Herceptin) experienced increased radiographic response rates further supporting the regimen’s use in this setting, according to updated data from cohort C of the phase 2 MOUNTAINEER trial (NCT03043313).1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cancernetwork.com
Alexander I. Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, Provides an Overview of the Use of Adagrasib in Advanced KRAS G12C–Mutant NSCLC at ASCO 2022
Alexander I. Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, details the safety profile of single-agent adagrasib in patients with KRAS G12C–mutated advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer, as well as plans for future research following the phase 1/2 KRYSTAL-1 study. In an interview with CancerNetwork® during the 2022 American Society...
cancernetwork.com
Pembrolizumab Plus Olaparib Did Not Improve PFS and OS in mCRPC
Result from the phase 3 KEYLINK-010 trial showed no statistically significant improvement in radiographic progression-free survival and overall survival when pembrolizumab and olaparib were used to treat molecularly unselected, previously treated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer vs novel hormonal agents. Significant improvement in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) and overall survival (OS)...
cancernetwork.com
Applications Submitted to FDA and EMA for Maintenance Rucaparib in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
A supplement biologics license and a Type II variation were submitted to the FDA and European Medicines Agency, respectively, for first-line rucaparib in patients with advanced ovarian cancer. A supplemental new drug application has been submitted to the FDA and a Type II variation to the European Medicines Agency for...
cancernetwork.com
Hossein Borghaei, DO, MS, Discusses Future Research Directions in NSCLC Based on the Lung-MAP Trial
Hossein Borghaei, DO, MS, discussed where investigators may drive future research following the phase 2 Lung-MAP trial examining pembrolizumab and ramucirumab in previously treated advanced non–small cell lung cancer. At the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, CancerNetwork® spoke with Hossein Borghaei, DO, MS, chief of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cancernetwork.com
PFS Improved with Sotorasib vs Docetaxel in KRAS G12C+ NSCLC
Findings from the phase 3 CodeBreaK 200 trial show improved progression-free survival with sotorasib vs docetaxel in previously treated KRAS G12C-mutant non–small cell lung cancer. Findings from the phase 3 CodeBreaK 200 trial (NCT04303780) indicated a doubling in the rate of progression-free survival (PFS) at 12 months and a...
sixtyandme.com
What Is Sarcopenia and How Can Older Adults Prevent Its Tragic Impacts?
You may ask, what is sarcopenia? Is it a disease, an insect, or food? Is it something we should fear? The answer is, “Yes and No.”. The name itself sounds gross, but no, it is not a disease, insect, or food. And no, we should not fear sarcopenia. However, we should know what it is, and how we can wage the noble fight against it.
People aged 65 and over urged to book Covid-19 booster jab
People aged 65 and over can now book their Covid-19 booster jab online or via 111.The NHS is also offering appointments to carers and pregnant women as the vaccine rollout continues into the cooler months.People aged 75 and over, the severely immunosuppressed and frontline health and care workers have been able to book a booster since last week.Bookings can be done online or over the phone as long as the person had their last Covid jab at least three months ago.Around 26 million people in England will be eligible for an autumn booster in the comings weeks.NHS director of vaccinations...
cancernetwork.com
Neoadjuvant Cemiplimab Induces Promising Pathologic Complete Response in CSCC
Neoadjuvant treatment with cemiplimab led to near or complete disappearance of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma in almost 64% of patients set to undergo surgery. Neoadjuvant cemiplimab (Libtayo) resulted in pathologic complete response (pCR) in just over half of patients with resectable, stage II to IV cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC), according to a primary analysis of a phase 2 study (NCT04154943) that was presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO).1.
cancernetwork.com
Future Directions in the Management of Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Harboring Driver Mutations
Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD, considers next steps in the management of patients with non–small cell lung cancer harboring genomic drivers. It has been 20 years since the discovery of EGFR mutations and almost 25 years since we first used EGFR inhibitors in the clinic. This resulted in a paradigm shift regarding the way we think about lung cancer. Now that we have drugs which target growth factor receptors, and we use them to slow the growth of tumors, giving rise to dramatic responses. Recently, these agents have moved forward to earlier stages of disease, and we are seeing large improvements in disease-free survival, such as in the recent phase 3 ADAURA trial (NCT02511106) of osimertinib (Tagrisso) as adjuvant therapy for patients with resected stage IB to IIIA EGFR-positive non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).1.
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
cancernetwork.com
Mark A. Socinski, MD, on Progression of Lung Cancer Treatment
“Opportunities to escalate therapies that work well in stage IV into what we consider a more curative setting...are exactly what we need to be looking for.” –Mark A. Socinski, MD. The treatment of lung cancer has evolved greatly over the last 30 years. Recently, numerous therapy modalities have...
2minutemedicine.com
Commercial weight loss programs lead to greater weight loss than do-it-yourself methods
1. In this study, a commercial weight loss program resulted in greater weight loss at 3 and 12-months compared to do-it-yourself weight loss methods. 2. Both commercial and do-it-yourself weight loss methods led to improved blood pressure, heart rate, aerobic stamina, flexibility, and sleep quality. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent)
The Uncanny Role of Herpes Simplex Virus 1 (HSV-1) In Triggering Alzheimer's Disease
On the infectious etiology of Alzheimer's disease (AD) When I was a third-year undergraduate student, one of my neurobiology assignments was writing a literature review. As I scoured the literature for a compelling issue to write about, I came across the uncanny link between herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the most common form of neurodegenerative disease that involves memory loss.
News-Medical.net
Minimally invasive procedure enables patients to be out of the hospital within a few days
Minimally invasive, catheter-based transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) has revolutionized treatment of aortic stenosis (AS), and both American and European guidelines have approved its use. However, there is a perception that TAVR is more expensive than surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR). A budget impact analysis comparing the two options now shows that TAVR is an affordable and effective strategy for the treatment of AS. The study appears in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology, published by Elsevier.
msn.com
A tiny device can help diabetics live with their disease, but getting one can be an ordeal
Summer Huerta was in the car with her family when she realized there was something wrong with her eyes. Her husband, Ernesto, had pointed out a formation of birds. Her son, Leo, saw them too. But all Summer could see was a blurry patch of sky. “I could not see...
Nursing Times
Reasons for admission are ‘changing’ among type 2 diabetes patients
The most common reasons why patients with type 2 diabetes are admitted to hospital with greater frequency than the general population are changing, according to Australian researchers. They found admission for traditional diabetes complications are now being accompanied by those for a diverse range of lesser-known complications including infections like...
Comments / 0