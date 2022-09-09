ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Expecting Mother Told Non-Gift Giving Guests To Leave Her Baby Shower. She Wasn’t Wrong.

By Tanay Hudson
 5 days ago
Source: Anchiy / Getty

An expecting mother has gone viral for telling her baby shower guests who didn’t bring a gift to leave. In the video, the DJ stops the music so the parents-to-be can thank all the guests for coming. While the father was thanking everyone who made the baby shower possible, the mother snatched the microphone and said “not everybody.”

She went on to say she was getting wedding vibes because many people came to her wedding and didn’t bring a gift.

“If you didn’t bring a gift, you can get up and leave,” she said.

Her demand was met with shock and laughter. Someone then got on the mic and said she didn’t mean it and it was really the “baby hormones” talking. The expecting mother meant every word.

“I meant that. I meant exactly what I said. So if you didn’t bring a gift, you can get up and leave. I said what I said.”

While some said the mother’s announcement was “tacky” and “ghetto,” she wasn’t wrong.

The family pays for the event so them and their guests can have a good time, but that is one aspect of the experience. Many may not know but there is a such thing as baby shower etiquette. The purpose of a baby shower is to “shower” the expecting parents with gifts as well as support and congratulations. It’s a way for loved ones to make sure the expecting parents have everything they need as well as celebrate. If you just want to eat and socialize, go to a nearby bar, barbecue, lounge or club.

According to many sources, this tradition dates back to Egyptian and Greek civilizations as well as 1500 A.D with the Native Americans. Some sources say baby showers became a tradition in the U.S during the baby boom in the 1940s and 1950s.

Take a look at the video below.

