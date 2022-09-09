Glass smashed at east side gas station, nothing stolen, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a glass window at an east side gas station was smashed overnight, continuing a string of attempted burglaries targeting convenience stores in the last few days.

Officers were called to the Mobil gas station at 605 Cottage Grove Rd. just after 4 a.m. Friday for a report of an alarm going off. When they got there, they saw the glass in one of the station’s windows was broken.

After investigating, they determined nobody got inside the building and nothing was taken.

Despite that, police say they are considering this to be at least the fifth instance of someone trying to break into a gas station recently, following four separate burglary attempts earlier this week.

Police reported Wednesday morning that a Citgo on Commercial Ave., a CP Mart on Commercial Ave., and BP stations on E. Washington Ave. and Mohawk Dr. were burglarized the night before.

The department says its Burglary Crimes Unit is still actively investigating the latest attempted break-in and the others from earlier this week, reviewing evidence from all of the cases.

Anyone with information should call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

