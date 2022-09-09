ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Glass smashed at east side gas station, nothing stolen, police say

By Jaymes Langrehr
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rpx9y_0hok3YvM00

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a glass window at an east side gas station was smashed overnight, continuing a string of attempted burglaries targeting convenience stores in the last few days.

Officers were called to the Mobil gas station at 605 Cottage Grove Rd. just after 4 a.m. Friday for a report of an alarm going off. When they got there, they saw the glass in one of the station’s windows was broken.

After investigating, they determined nobody got inside the building and nothing was taken.

Despite that, police say they are considering this to be at least the fifth instance of someone trying to break into a gas station recently, following four separate burglary attempts earlier this week.

Police reported Wednesday morning that a Citgo on Commercial Ave., a CP Mart on Commercial Ave., and BP stations on E. Washington Ave. and Mohawk Dr. were burglarized the night before.

RELATED: Madison police investigating four gas station burglaries

The department says its Burglary Crimes Unit is still actively investigating the latest attempted break-in and the others from earlier this week, reviewing evidence from all of the cases.

Anyone with information should call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UWPD searching for person who allegedly slapped people while riding on scooter

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police are searching for a suspect who they said inappropriately touched and slapped people while riding on a scooter. Police said that the incidents occurred on campus and downtown. UWPD is searching for this person, who we believe is connected to a series of incidents on campus and in the downtown area involving inappropriately touching or...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD investigate armed robbery at south side motel

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two masked suspects stole cash from a south side motel’s cash register and threatened a clerk early Monday morning, according to the Madison Police Department. Officers responded around 2:15 a.m. Monday to the Super 8 Motel on the 1600 block of W. Beltline Highway for...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
nbc15.com

MPD: Victim allegedly struck by suspect after attempting to offer help

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman allegedly struck someone who came over to her vehicle offering help, then tried to hit the victim with her vehicle, the Madison Police Department reports. Just after midnight on Saturday, MPD officers arrived at the 3000 block of Webb Ave. to investigate the disturbance.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire near interstate causes significant backups outside Arlington

ARLINGTON, Wis. — A fire near Interstate 39/90/94 caused significant traffic delays outside of Arlington Tuesday afternoon. The fire was reported on the interstate near State Highway 60; northbound traffic at one point was backed up to the Dane County line. Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here.   COPYRIGHT 2022...
ARLINGTON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Gas Station#East Side#Washington Ave#Mobil#Bp#E Washington Ave#Mohawk#Burglary Crimes Unit#Rewritten
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police arrest teens in stolen Hyundai, find fake drugs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Dominick Davison, 19, and another teen, 16, in a stolen Hyundai after a police chase early Monday. According to police, officers spotted the stolen vehicle around 12:55 a.m., traveling on Whitman Street. Authorities said when the three occupants of the car spotted police, they abandoned it on foot […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man suspected of killing his wife at a home on Madison’s far west side over the weekend died shortly afterwards when he stepped into traffic on two separate occasions, according to an update from the Madison Police Department. In a news conference Monday morning,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Sasquatch 107.7

Wisconsin Bar Busted For Massive Underage Drinking

Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Silver alert canceled, Madison man found safe

MADISON, Wis. — The department of justice canceled a silver alert early Wednesday morning after a missing vulnerable 75-year-old man was found safe.. According to the press release, John Alan Winkler was last seen Tuesday night at 9:45 p.m. when he was going for a walk along Winnebago street. He likes to walk in local parks and walk bike paths....
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Oregon woman charged in deadly crash that killed Kansas City middle school teacher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors in Missouri have charged a woman from Oregon, Wisconsin, in connection with a deadly crash that killed a local middle school teacher. Court documents filed in Jackson County, Missouri on Monday identified 27-year-old Kyrie Fields as the woman responsible for crashing into a bicyclist the morning of Aug. 27. Fields, who was arrested Monday, faces...
KANSAS CITY, MO
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison gas station burglary attempt was the fifth one this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department noted a spate of burglaries and attempted burglaries at convenience stores in the city continued Friday morning when officers responded to a fifth location in recent days. In its report, MPD stated an alarm went off at a Mobil station shortly after...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Fire destroys boat warehouse in city of Elkhorn

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fire completely destroyed a boat warehouse on County Road O in Elkhorn Monday night, Sept. 12. It happened around 10 p.m. and according to the Elkhorn Fire Chief Rod Smith, 10 boats and 50 snowmobiles were destroyed in the fire. Twenty-three agencies responded and...
ELKHORN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy