ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Comments / 37

Wayne Clement
5d ago

All he had to do was take care of a couple of dogs not himself. The never ending cover up that has gone on to long. No confidence. Resign.

Reply(1)
24
AP_002013.53d23449c0744802b8febf46e50a877c.1908
5d ago

Animal abuse, forget persons profession, as anyone else would be charged & convicted so should he! Poor babies, RIP🙏😢

Reply
38
Frederick
5d ago

I think we know what happened. This self important pr-k left the dogs in a hot car and his political friends are covering for him.

Reply(1)
18
Related
New Jersey 101.5

NJ gun club treasurer charged with stealing thousands in cash

PLUMSTED — The treasurer of an Ocean County gun club stole dues paid by members and used it for himself, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Billhimer said Michael D. Weber, 64, of Spotswood collected the dues as part of his responsibilities and paid the club's bills. Instead, Weber allegedly pocketed approximately $4,000 between July 2017 and January 2021 and used the money for personal needs.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Mantua Township, NJ
County
Gloucester County, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Gilbert
New Jersey 101.5

Beware of black bear in South Jersey

There has been a little bit of buzz among neighbors and on social media around a black bear hanging around a part of Burlington County. My neighbor shared a picture from a friend of his in Tabernacle who keeps spotting a black bear in his backyard. Now folks on the Next-Door app are talking about a black bear spotted three nights in a row near the Red Lion Circle.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Two Arrested During Massive Drug Bust in Wildwood, NJ; $750,000 in Fentanyl/Heroin Seized

Two people from Wildwood have been arrested following a massive drug bust that took hundreds-of-thousands of dollars worth of heroin off of the streets. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says 32-year-old Pedro Rodriguez-Lopez and 25-year-old Jose Roman-Maysonet, both of the 200 block of East Maple Avenue, were taken into custody this past Thursday following an investigation that began in May, 2021.
WILDWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Nj#Democratic#County#Republican
New Jersey Globe

Gloucester county administrator lived with his employee, the county fire marshal, until two weeks before dog’s death

Gloucester County Administrator Chad M. Bruner was the roommate of the county fire marshal who was allegedly responsible for the death of a three-year-old Golden Retriever trained as an arson investigator, until just two weeks before the dog apparently suffocated inside a county-owned outside of the official’s Mantua home.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Partially Decomposing Body Found in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Hotel Parking Lot

Police in Egg Harbor Township are investigating the discovery of a partially decomposing body that was found in a vehicle in a hotel parking lot. Officials say at around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to the parking lot of the Ramada West Atlantic City Hotel on the Black Horse Pike for a report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
BreakingAC

EHT police investigating death of Ventnor man

Egg Harbor Township police are investigating the death of a Ventnor man found dead in car in a hotel parking lot. Charles Vitolo, 32, was found in the lot at the Ramada West Atlantic City at about 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, his body partially decomposed. There was no indication of foul...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thesandpaper.net

NJ Educator Dies in Ocean Off Loveladies Saturday

A 57-year-old New Jersey educator died in the ocean off Loveladies on Long Beach Island Saturday, Sept. 10. Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light was notified of individuals in distress in the ocean off Loveladies at approximately 4:15 p.m., and although two younger swimmers – the source of the initial report – managed to escape a rip current and make it to shore, Michael Carlucci was recovered deceased after about a 45-minute search.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
CBS Philly

Bucks County taking action against contractor alleged to have left behind trail of broken promises

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) --  A local contractor is alleged to have left behind a trail of broken promises in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and he allegedly owes homeowners thousands of dollars in connection to unfinished work. Now, Bucks County officials are taking action.This home is the headquarters of the Levittown-based company Advanced Fence Systems, but the company's owner, John Wiley never came to the door when Eyewitness News knocked Monday. "Do yourself a favor," Leslie Rothberg of Lower Makefield said. "Don't hire this company."Rothberg is one of several former customers who tell Eyewitness News that Wiley accepted thousands of dollars in...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Contaminated water study in NJ town needs more volunteers

PAULSBORO — The true reach and impact of drinking-water contamination from years ago in this Gloucester County borough remains unknown. To get a better picture of the potential health effects, researchers still need hundreds of individuals from the area to volunteer to be part of a blood study that's been running since last fall.
PAULSBORO, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
62K+
Followers
18K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy