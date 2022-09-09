Read full article on original website
Wayne Clement
5d ago
All he had to do was take care of a couple of dogs not himself. The never ending cover up that has gone on to long. No confidence. Resign.
24
5d ago
Animal abuse, forget persons profession, as anyone else would be charged & convicted so should he! Poor babies, RIP🙏😢
38
Frederick
5d ago
I think we know what happened. This self important pr-k left the dogs in a hot car and his political friends are covering for him.
18
NJ county official silent after 2 dogs die in his care (Opinion)
Assemblywoman Beth Sawyer joined me on the show to discuss a bizarre and tragic story of the deaths of a K9 and a personal pet. According to officials, the two dogs were left in the back of Gloucester County Fire Marshall Shawn Layton's car on a hot day. Layton has not been charged with a crime.
