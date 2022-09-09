Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake City ranks near the top of beauty-obsessed cities
SALT LAKE CITY — From hair salons to spas and medical beauty treatments, Salt Lake City ranks No. 2 on the list of beauty-obsessed cities. The StyleSeat beauty blog collected Google business listing data for its study. Based on the number of beauty-business listings and ratings, Salt Lake City came No. 2 just after Portland, OR.
kslnewsradio.com
A break from the smoke (and bad air quality) with this week’s rain
SALT LAKE CITY — After record-breaking days with triple-digit temperatures, now, smoke is lingering in the Utah air and affecting air quality. However, storms are expected this week and with them the chance for cleaner air. The storms could come as early as Tuesday, bringing rain throughout the state...
kslnewsradio.com
Jackknifed semi closes ramps from I-215 to I-80, wet roads are blamed
SALT LAKE CITY — The wet roadways are being blamed for a jackknifed semi that closed onramps to I-80 in Tooele on Wednesday afternoon. The Utah Department of Public Safety said the truck was hauling an empty trailer on northbound I-215 West when the driver attempted to take the ramp to westbound I-80.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah drivers are the most confrontational in the nation, according to study
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah drivers are the most confrontational in the nation, according to a study from Forbes Advisor. In conducting the study, a team from Forbes Advisor analyzed 10 key metrics from a survey. Out of 100 points possible, Utah earned a score of 100 to place first on the list.
kslnewsradio.com
Heavy rain coming to northern Utah, flash flooding probable in the south
SALT LAKE CITY –Remnants from Tropical Storm Kay are making their way through for the next few days, bringing rain and cooler temperatures to Utah. The Wasatch Front is expected to see a lot of rain through Friday, according to KSL Meteorologist Kevin Eubank. “By [this] afternoon, we’re dealing...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah drivers rank high in “Safest States in America” study
SALT LAKE CITY — After a review of road conditions, fatality rates from traffic accidents, and the condition of our bridges, a marketing company has ranked Utah seventh in the nation for driver safety. Specifically, these factors, as compared to other U.S. states, helped Utah score well in the...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah is 22nd in the nation for cybercrimes, 10th for most money lost by victims
SALT LAKE CITY — In a new survey, Utah is about halfway down the list of states with the most cybercrime. According to Thirdpartytrust, a risk management platform for business and vendors, the state ranks 22nd. The company also said that Utah ranks 10th in the nation for the...
kslnewsradio.com
Uber passenger killed after crash with TRAX train in downtown SLC
SALT LAKE CITY — A passenger in an Uber car was killed Wednesday morning after the car crashed into a TRAX train at 700 S. and West Temple in Salt Lake City. The train was moving eastbound through the intersection when police said the southbound Uber car, moving at approximately 40 mph, ran a red light.
kslnewsradio.com
New study ranks Utah as one of the worst states to work in
SALT LAKE CITY – A new study from Oxfam titled “Best and Worst States to Work in America 2022” ranks Utah as 44th overall in the country. The lowest rank possible is 52nd. The study included Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia along with all 50 U.S. states in its rankings.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah haunted house named a top US venue to get spooked
SALT LAKE CITY — Nightmare on 13th has been a popular Halloween attraction in Utah since 1990. Now, the haunted house is receiving national attention. America Haunts announced that five of its U.S. haunted attractions had achieved what it calls “legendary status.” Nightmare on 13th ranked fourth in the country. According to American Haunts, the U.S. boasts around 1,200 haunts.
kslnewsradio.com
Fire crews respond to house fire in Layton
LAYTON, Utah — Fire crews in Layton responded to a house fire Monday evening. Fire crews responded to a 2107 Kays Creek Drive early Monday evening for a report of basement fire. According to Jason Cook, with the Layton Fire Department, the fire happened just before 6 p.m. Cook...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Legislature approves $55 million for affordable housing
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Legislature has approved $55 million for over 1,000 affordable housing units across the state. But the money was only a percentage of what homelessness advocates requested. Utah Homelessness Coordinator Wayne Niederhauser told the hosts of KSL@Night that advocates asked for more than $160...
kslnewsradio.com
Well-being of Utahns has declined, study from Utah Foundation says
SALT LAKE CITY — A report released Tuesday by the Utah Foundation says the well-being of Utahns has dropped in 2022. Personal quality of life is the focus of the report. It’s based on a survey in which residents of the state rate their well-being on a series of seven factors.
kslnewsradio.com
Eagle Mountain accidentally pays cyber-hacker over $1 million
SALT LAKE CITY — The city of Eagle Mountain was taken for $1.13 million by cyber-hacker(s), who inserted themselves into an ongoing email thread by posing as a vendor for the city regarding an infrastructure project the city government was planning. Tyler Maffitt, Eagle Mountain city communication manager, joins...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah teacher picked for NASA-affiliated teacher-training program
DRAPER, Utah — A Utah teacher left Monday for an opportunity very few people ever get to experience. Jennifer Muir, a science teacher at Draper Park Middle School in the Canyons School District, was chosen last year to attend a NASA-affiliated teacher-training program. Part of the five-day program includes a flight to the stratosphere.
kslnewsradio.com
During Sickle Cell Awareness month, American Red Cross seeks donations
SALT LAKE CITY — September is Sickle Cell Awareness month and it’s a great time to find a local American Red Cross for a donation. As fall approaches, changes in the weather and temperature can cause pain and discomfort for people with the disease. Sickle cell anemia is...
kslnewsradio.com
Dog attacks girl in Macey’s parking lot
SANTAQUIN, Utah — A dog was shot and killed in a Macey’s parking lot Tuesday night after it was reportedly attacking people. Police responded to a call around 6 p.m. The incident occurred in a Macey’s parking lot located near 100 N. 400 E. According to Sgt. Mike Wall of the Santaquin Police Department, the dog attacked a teenage employee of the store.
kslnewsradio.com
Eagle Mountain falls victim to $1.3 million cyber crime
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah– Officials with Eagle Mountain City say they lost $1.3 million to an unknown cyber criminal in August. Tyler Maffitt, Communications Manager with the city, tells KSL Newsradio’s “Dave and Dujanovic” they became aware of the crime on August 31. “Within minutes we were...
kslnewsradio.com
Bicyclist killed in morning accident
MURRAY, Utah — An accident resulted in the death of a bicyclist this morning. According to Kristen Murphy of the Murray Police Department, the accident happened around 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Vine St. and Cottonwood St. A car hit the victim, reportedly a male in his thirties,...
kslnewsradio.com
One man murdered at Salt Lake apartment
SALT LAKE CITY — An investigation into a domestic violence related homicide is underway after a man was shot at an apartment complex. Police received information about a man who had been shot at an apartment located near 900 South 200 West. The information came in at around 12:06 this morning.
