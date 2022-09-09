ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Salt Lake City ranks near the top of beauty-obsessed cities

SALT LAKE CITY — From hair salons to spas and medical beauty treatments, Salt Lake City ranks No. 2 on the list of beauty-obsessed cities. The StyleSeat beauty blog collected Google business listing data for its study. Based on the number of beauty-business listings and ratings, Salt Lake City came No. 2 just after Portland, OR.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

A break from the smoke (and bad air quality) with this week’s rain

SALT LAKE CITY — After record-breaking days with triple-digit temperatures, now, smoke is lingering in the Utah air and affecting air quality. However, storms are expected this week and with them the chance for cleaner air. The storms could come as early as Tuesday, bringing rain throughout the state...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Jackknifed semi closes ramps from I-215 to I-80, wet roads are blamed

SALT LAKE CITY — The wet roadways are being blamed for a jackknifed semi that closed onramps to I-80 in Tooele on Wednesday afternoon. The Utah Department of Public Safety said the truck was hauling an empty trailer on northbound I-215 West when the driver attempted to take the ramp to westbound I-80.
TOOELE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Traffic
Utah State
Utah Traffic
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
kslnewsradio.com

Heavy rain coming to northern Utah, flash flooding probable in the south

SALT LAKE CITY –Remnants from Tropical Storm Kay are making their way through for the next few days, bringing rain and cooler temperatures to Utah. The Wasatch Front is expected to see a lot of rain through Friday, according to KSL Meteorologist Kevin Eubank. “By [this] afternoon, we’re dealing...
ENVIRONMENT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah drivers rank high in “Safest States in America” study

SALT LAKE CITY — After a review of road conditions, fatality rates from traffic accidents, and the condition of our bridges, a marketing company has ranked Utah seventh in the nation for driver safety. Specifically, these factors, as compared to other U.S. states, helped Utah score well in the...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Uber passenger killed after crash with TRAX train in downtown SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — A passenger in an Uber car was killed Wednesday morning after the car crashed into a TRAX train at 700 S. and West Temple in Salt Lake City. The train was moving eastbound through the intersection when police said the southbound Uber car, moving at approximately 40 mph, ran a red light.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Drop#Utahns#Butane
kslnewsradio.com

New study ranks Utah as one of the worst states to work in

SALT LAKE CITY – A new study from Oxfam titled “Best and Worst States to Work in America 2022” ranks Utah as 44th overall in the country. The lowest rank possible is 52nd. The study included Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia along with all 50 U.S. states in its rankings.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah haunted house named a top US venue to get spooked

SALT LAKE CITY — Nightmare on 13th has been a popular Halloween attraction in Utah since 1990. Now, the haunted house is receiving national attention. America Haunts announced that five of its U.S. haunted attractions had achieved what it calls “legendary status.” Nightmare on 13th ranked fourth in the country. According to American Haunts, the U.S. boasts around 1,200 haunts.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Fire crews respond to house fire in Layton

LAYTON, Utah — Fire crews in Layton responded to a house fire Monday evening. Fire crews responded to a 2107 Kays Creek Drive early Monday evening for a report of basement fire. According to Jason Cook, with the Layton Fire Department, the fire happened just before 6 p.m. Cook...
LAYTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah Legislature approves $55 million for affordable housing

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Legislature has approved $55 million for over 1,000 affordable housing units across the state. But the money was only a percentage of what homelessness advocates requested. Utah Homelessness Coordinator Wayne Niederhauser told the hosts of KSL@Night that advocates asked for more than $160...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Gas Price
kslnewsradio.com

Well-being of Utahns has declined, study from Utah Foundation says

SALT LAKE CITY — A report released Tuesday by the Utah Foundation says the well-being of Utahns has dropped in 2022. Personal quality of life is the focus of the report. It’s based on a survey in which residents of the state rate their well-being on a series of seven factors.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Eagle Mountain accidentally pays cyber-hacker over $1 million

SALT LAKE CITY — The city of Eagle Mountain was taken for $1.13 million by cyber-hacker(s), who inserted themselves into an ongoing email thread by posing as a vendor for the city regarding an infrastructure project the city government was planning. Tyler Maffitt, Eagle Mountain city communication manager, joins...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah teacher picked for NASA-affiliated teacher-training program

DRAPER, Utah — A Utah teacher left Monday for an opportunity very few people ever get to experience. Jennifer Muir, a science teacher at Draper Park Middle School in the Canyons School District, was chosen last year to attend a NASA-affiliated teacher-training program. Part of the five-day program includes a flight to the stratosphere.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Dog attacks girl in Macey’s parking lot

SANTAQUIN, Utah — A dog was shot and killed in a Macey’s parking lot Tuesday night after it was reportedly attacking people. Police responded to a call around 6 p.m. The incident occurred in a Macey’s parking lot located near 100 N. 400 E. According to Sgt. Mike Wall of the Santaquin Police Department, the dog attacked a teenage employee of the store.
SANTAQUIN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Eagle Mountain falls victim to $1.3 million cyber crime

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah– Officials with Eagle Mountain City say they lost $1.3 million to an unknown cyber criminal in August. Tyler Maffitt, Communications Manager with the city, tells KSL Newsradio’s “Dave and Dujanovic” they became aware of the crime on August 31. “Within minutes we were...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Bicyclist killed in morning accident

MURRAY, Utah — An accident resulted in the death of a bicyclist this morning. According to Kristen Murphy of the Murray Police Department, the accident happened around 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Vine St. and Cottonwood St. A car hit the victim, reportedly a male in his thirties,...
MURRAY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One man murdered at Salt Lake apartment

SALT LAKE CITY — An investigation into a domestic violence related homicide is underway after a man was shot at an apartment complex. Police received information about a man who had been shot at an apartment located near 900 South 200 West. The information came in at around 12:06 this morning.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy