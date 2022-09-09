ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

Comments / 1

Related
ourquadcities.com

Historic Deere-Wiman House also turning 150 with special events

The city of Moline isn’t the only local insttitution celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. One of its most famous buildings — the Deere-Wiman House (817 11th Ave., Moline) — also dates from 1872 and is celebrating with its famous neighbor, Butterworth Center (1105 8th Street). To...
MOLINE, IL
97X

North of 40, Frankie Joe, Project X Rock the QCA This Week

Time to celebrate the weekend with some great music in the Quad Cities area. Here's a list of some live local bands to go support starting Wednesday, September 14. Open Jam hosted by The Channel Cats @ Bent River River. Thursday. North of 40 @ Dwyer & Michaels Bike Night...
MOLINE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
City
Bettendorf, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Bettendorf, IA
Government
City
Iowa City, IA
Bettendorf, IA
Lifestyle
ourquadcities.com

River town or railroad town? Merger might tip scales

These are just a few concerns some in the Quad Cities have for the potential $31 billion merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads. “With seven crossings, they blow their horns at seven crossings. And that already happens seven to 10 times a day,” said Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida. “30 times a day becomes a nuisance.”
CAMANCHE, IA
97X

Get Down To Blues Fest In The Quad Cities With Tickets On Us

Blues Fest is coming back to town, and we have tickets for you, just enter the contest below!. The Mississippi Valley Blues Society is once again returning with its annual Blues Fest on the banks of the Mississippi River at LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport. Following a successful 2021 Bluesfest,...
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Mississippi Valley#Travel Destinations#New Waterpark#The Quad City Times#The Life Fitness Center
Corydon Times-Republican

Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food

The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is responsible for inspecting food establishments such as grocery stores, restaurants and convenience stores, as well as food processing plants, hotels and motels. (Photo illustration by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for...
IOWA STATE
US 104.9

Here Are The Closest Places To Go Apple Picking Near The QC This Fall

September is the best month for apple picking and luckily for us in the QC, there are several different orchards we can visit for that. Picking apples right from the orchard is something that just screams fall. What's more, most of the apple orchards nearby offer many more activities than just picking apples. The best time to go apple picking is in September/early October so it's the season for it. Scroll down to see some of the apple orchards close to us and what they have to offer!
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Quad City residents plead with federal agency to stop Canadian Pacific merger

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The federal agency making the final decision on a multi-billion dollar merger, held a public meeting in Davenport on Tuesday. The Surface Transportation Board’s Office of Environmental Analysis presented findings from its Draft Environmental Impact Statement regarding the pending union of Candian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railways. Representatives heard public comments for consideration on its final statement.
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
97X

Do You Get The Chance To Give Your Opinion About Davenport?

If you've recently received a letter in the mail and are unsure if it's spam or not, let us help you out. Recently, the City of Davenport began its biennial Community Survey to find out what residents in Davenport genuinely think of the city. So, if you live in Davenport and get a survey in the mail, it's not spam and the City of Davenport would love if you filled it out and mailed it back.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Remains of QC man missing for 28 years identified

UPDATE: A Moline man missing for 28 years drowned in 1994, Moline Police say. At a news conference Monday, Moline Police announced the remains of Steven Asplund have been identified. On Jan. 10, 1994, Steven Asplund was reported missing to the Moline Police Department by his fiancée. He had lived...
MOLINE, IL
tspr.org

Newspaper in western Illinois to cease publication

Following layoffs at multiple Gannett-owned newspapers in the region, one newspaper is ceasing publication this week. The Prairie Review covered Abingdon, Avon, Oquawka, Roseville, and Saint Augustine. Gannett sent a notice to subscribers stating that the final print edition will be Thursday, September 15. The notice said any remaining balance...
ABINGDON, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Amtrak canceling some routes through Galesburg ahead of potential freight railroad strike

The threat of a major rail strike is affecting travel plans for people across the country, including Galesburg. Amtrak is preemptively suspending routes between Chicago and San Francisco, Los Angeles and the Pacific Northwest. Starting Tuesday, Amtrak suspended runs of the California Zephyr and Southwest Chief, both of which have service through Galesburg.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Late night house fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police & Fire Departments responded to a house fire near the intersection of Homestead Avenue & Floral Lane Monday night. Police say they received a call about a house fully engulfed in flames at approximately 10:53 p.m. The residence at the time of the fire...
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

97X

Davenport, IA
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://97x.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy