Historic Deere-Wiman House also turning 150 with special events
The city of Moline isn’t the only local insttitution celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. One of its most famous buildings — the Deere-Wiman House (817 11th Ave., Moline) — also dates from 1872 and is celebrating with its famous neighbor, Butterworth Center (1105 8th Street). To...
North of 40, Frankie Joe, Project X Rock the QCA This Week
Time to celebrate the weekend with some great music in the Quad Cities area. Here's a list of some live local bands to go support starting Wednesday, September 14. Open Jam hosted by The Channel Cats @ Bent River River. Thursday. North of 40 @ Dwyer & Michaels Bike Night...
Bettendorf Woman Finds Luck & $50,000 With The Iowa Lottery
The luck continues in the Quad Cities. A woman in Bettendorf found one of Lady Luck's multiple sisters again in Bettendorf and is now $50,000. We are loving this luck in the Quad Cities but will it ever end? We sure hope not!. The luck of the Quad Cities continues...
KWQC
Lagomarcino’s set to close restaurants, confectionery store will remain open
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -For Those that love caramel apples and handcrafted chocolates, it’s getting into the most wonderful time of the year. The Lagomarcino family have been an integral part of the tradition in the Quad Cities since 1908. Guest Katie Otten talks about how Lagomarcino’s is ramping up...
KWQC
Moline council votes to approve special permit for proposed cannabis dispensary
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - In a 7-0 vote Tuesday night, Moline city leaders approved an ordinance for a special use permit that will allow a marijuana dispensary to move into an open building. Dan Dolan is the owner of the proposed cannabis dispensary. The building was a former grocery store...
ourquadcities.com
River town or railroad town? Merger might tip scales
These are just a few concerns some in the Quad Cities have for the potential $31 billion merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads. “With seven crossings, they blow their horns at seven crossings. And that already happens seven to 10 times a day,” said Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida. “30 times a day becomes a nuisance.”
Dewitt Autumn Fest Looks to Show off Small Town Charm This Weekend
I've got a thing for small towns. The hospitality is different when you've known the clerk at your local store your whole life or when the mechanic is your best friend's brother. Bonus points if this small town plays Christmas music on speakers in the downtown area. Dewitt, Iowa is...
Get Down To Blues Fest In The Quad Cities With Tickets On Us
Blues Fest is coming back to town, and we have tickets for you, just enter the contest below!. The Mississippi Valley Blues Society is once again returning with its annual Blues Fest on the banks of the Mississippi River at LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport. Following a successful 2021 Bluesfest,...
Corydon Times-Republican
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is responsible for inspecting food establishments such as grocery stores, restaurants and convenience stores, as well as food processing plants, hotels and motels. (Photo illustration by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for...
'You are going to rip the heart out of our community' | Walcott Elementary parents voice opposition to potential closure
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Outraged parents lined up at Davenport Community School District's council meeting Monday night to share their frustrations with the possible loss of Walcott Elementary. The proposed plan would remove kindergarten through fifth grade at the school in order to make it strictly a middle school, meaning...
Here Are The Closest Places To Go Apple Picking Near The QC This Fall
September is the best month for apple picking and luckily for us in the QC, there are several different orchards we can visit for that. Picking apples right from the orchard is something that just screams fall. What's more, most of the apple orchards nearby offer many more activities than just picking apples. The best time to go apple picking is in September/early October so it's the season for it. Scroll down to see some of the apple orchards close to us and what they have to offer!
KWQC
Quad City residents plead with federal agency to stop Canadian Pacific merger
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The federal agency making the final decision on a multi-billion dollar merger, held a public meeting in Davenport on Tuesday. The Surface Transportation Board’s Office of Environmental Analysis presented findings from its Draft Environmental Impact Statement regarding the pending union of Candian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railways. Representatives heard public comments for consideration on its final statement.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Remembering Mike Kruse: The only line of duty firefighter death in Muscatine history 20 years later
Six members of the 11-person shift that arrived to battle a late-night house fire on a cool September night remain on active duty with the Muscatine Fire Department. Four have retired or moved on. One remains the only Muscatine firefighter to die in the line of duty. A year and...
Do You Get The Chance To Give Your Opinion About Davenport?
If you've recently received a letter in the mail and are unsure if it's spam or not, let us help you out. Recently, the City of Davenport began its biennial Community Survey to find out what residents in Davenport genuinely think of the city. So, if you live in Davenport and get a survey in the mail, it's not spam and the City of Davenport would love if you filled it out and mailed it back.
One of downstate’s largest liquor stores coming soon to Galesburg
Galesburg soon will be home to one of the largest retail liquor stores in downstate Illinois. Northern Illinois-based chain Liquor ‘n’ Wine says it expects to open its ninth store as soon as Thanksgiving at 1576 N. Henderson St., the former site of Northgate Lanes bowling center. Original...
Long-arm quilting machines open up stitching options
Look at the front of a quilt and you see colorful pieces of fabric arranged to make a pleasing work of art.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Remains of QC man missing for 28 years identified
UPDATE: A Moline man missing for 28 years drowned in 1994, Moline Police say. At a news conference Monday, Moline Police announced the remains of Steven Asplund have been identified. On Jan. 10, 1994, Steven Asplund was reported missing to the Moline Police Department by his fiancée. He had lived...
tspr.org
Newspaper in western Illinois to cease publication
Following layoffs at multiple Gannett-owned newspapers in the region, one newspaper is ceasing publication this week. The Prairie Review covered Abingdon, Avon, Oquawka, Roseville, and Saint Augustine. Gannett sent a notice to subscribers stating that the final print edition will be Thursday, September 15. The notice said any remaining balance...
Amtrak canceling some routes through Galesburg ahead of potential freight railroad strike
The threat of a major rail strike is affecting travel plans for people across the country, including Galesburg. Amtrak is preemptively suspending routes between Chicago and San Francisco, Los Angeles and the Pacific Northwest. Starting Tuesday, Amtrak suspended runs of the California Zephyr and Southwest Chief, both of which have service through Galesburg.
KWQC
Late night house fire in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police & Fire Departments responded to a house fire near the intersection of Homestead Avenue & Floral Lane Monday night. Police say they received a call about a house fully engulfed in flames at approximately 10:53 p.m. The residence at the time of the fire...
