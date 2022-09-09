ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, MS

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man arrested for rape, Oxford police say

OXFORD, Miss. — A man was arrested for a rape charge this week, according to the Oxford Police Department (OPD). On Sept. 1, officers responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi for a reported sexual assault. Investigators identified the suspect as Dvanta Heard, 21, of Okolona, Miss. A...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Okolona man faces a rape charge after an investigation by Oxford police

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona man faces a rape charge after an investigation by Oxford police. 21-year-old Dvanta Heard was arrested on a rape warrant. Investigators also learn the two other warrants out of Union County. Oxford police were called to a hospital to investigate a sexual assault.
OKOLONA, MS
wcbi.com

Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend shooting

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend shooting. Investigator Tina Williams tells WCBI the shooting happened on Robinson Road in the Cedar Creek community. Early Sunday morning, someone reportedly fired shots at an SUV traveling east on Robinson Road. There were four...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Attempted traffic stop leads to chase and arrest

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An attempted traffic stop leads to a chase in Lee County. Now an Okolona man is in jail facing several charges. Late Saturday afternoon, Tupelo Police attempted to pull over a Jeep Track Hawk in the area of South Gloster and Mitchell Extended. The...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Amory Police arrest a local man on 2 burglary charges

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory Police arrest a local man on 2 burglary charges. Over the weekend officers arrested Zacchaeus M Vassar of Amory for Breaking and Entering Dwelling and Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle. Vassar also had a warrant for failing to register with the Monroe County...
AMORY, MS
WLBT

Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

22-year-old from Tupelo arrested for Tuesday morning armed robbery

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police reported no injuries in a Tuesday morning, Sept. 13 armed robbery in Tupelo. According to Tupelo Police Major Charles McDougald, the incident was reported at approximately 8:30 at the Murphy Express gas station on West Main Street. The store is located across the street from...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo Police are investigating an early morning robbery

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are investigating an early morning robbery. Investigators say it happened around 8:30 Tuesday morning at the Murphy Express on West Main. Thankfully no one was injured. This is the second armed robbery within the last three days. On Sunday a store clerk was...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Shannon police investigate early morning school bus crash

SHANNON, Miss. (WTVA) - A bus was involved in a car crash in Shannon Tuesday morning. A Shannon police officer said the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 145 and Old Union Road around 7 a.m. The bus was turning to head on Highway 145 when a car struck...
SHANNON, MS
wbrc.com

Eutaw Police: Guns, stolen property found in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - What started out as an investigation into a stolen iPad turned out be much more for Eutaw Police. Officers say it started in Pelham on Sept. 9 when three people broke into cars and stole personal items, ranging from iPads to laptops and guns. From...
GREENE COUNTY, AL
Magnolia State Live

Police:Mississippi trucker dies while trying to jump from tractor-trailer with mechanical problems

A Mississippi man died on a Pennsylvania highway after he reportedly tried to jump from a moving 18-wheeler that was experiencing mechanical problems. Pennsylvania State Police identified the tractor-trailer driver as Alexander Johnson, 42, of Amory. WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania reports that the incident happened in Route 160 in Wellersburg,...
WELLERSBURG, PA

