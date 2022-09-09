Read full article on original website
Man accused of stealing and flying plane in North Miss. appeared in federal court
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The man accused of stealing a plane and flying around North Mississippi causing fear and panic has his first appearance in federal court on Wednesday. During the brief initial appearance in Federal Court, Patterson’s attorney Tony Farese requested a psychological evaluation for his client.
Man accused of killing Tupelo store clerk charged with capital murder, could face death penalty
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of murdering a store clerk in Tupelo appeared before a judge for the first time Tuesday morning. Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, is charged with capital murder, meaning he’s eligible for the death penalty. Tupelo police said Copeland tried to rob a...
Charges upgraded and bond denied for suspect in deadly armed robbery
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges are upgraded and bond is denied for the suspect in a deadly armed robbery in Tupelo. Christopher Copeland is now charged with Capital Murder and will remain in the Lee County Jail, at least for now. A municipal judge denied bond for Copeland. He...
Man arrested for rape, Oxford police say
OXFORD, Miss. — A man was arrested for a rape charge this week, according to the Oxford Police Department (OPD). On Sept. 1, officers responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi for a reported sexual assault. Investigators identified the suspect as Dvanta Heard, 21, of Okolona, Miss. A...
Okolona man faces a rape charge after an investigation by Oxford police
OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona man faces a rape charge after an investigation by Oxford police. 21-year-old Dvanta Heard was arrested on a rape warrant. Investigators also learn the two other warrants out of Union County. Oxford police were called to a hospital to investigate a sexual assault.
Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend shooting
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend shooting. Investigator Tina Williams tells WCBI the shooting happened on Robinson Road in the Cedar Creek community. Early Sunday morning, someone reportedly fired shots at an SUV traveling east on Robinson Road. There were four...
Can you identify this suspect’s vehicle? He or she destroyed a mailbox according to police
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- As if the shipping industry didn’t have enough issues. The Amory Police Department needs your help to find a suspect who destroyed someone’s mailbox. In this video, the suspect knocks over a mailbox. Amory Police wants to know if you can identify the person driving...
Attempted traffic stop leads to chase and arrest
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An attempted traffic stop leads to a chase in Lee County. Now an Okolona man is in jail facing several charges. Late Saturday afternoon, Tupelo Police attempted to pull over a Jeep Track Hawk in the area of South Gloster and Mitchell Extended. The...
Amory Police arrest a local man on 2 burglary charges
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory Police arrest a local man on 2 burglary charges. Over the weekend officers arrested Zacchaeus M Vassar of Amory for Breaking and Entering Dwelling and Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle. Vassar also had a warrant for failing to register with the Monroe County...
Mississippi man arrested after he reportedly breaks into house twice — one time assaulting victim with knife, lamp base
A Mississippi man has been arrested after he reportedly broke into a Mississippi residence two times — one time kicking in the back door and assaulting a victim inside with a knife and lamp base. Lee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jedidiah Gasaway, 36, of Tupelo, and charged him with...
Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
Mississippi man arrested after officers say they found him attacking 88-year-old grandmother
A Mississippi man has been arrested after he was reportedly found attacking his 88-year-old grandmother. Officers with the Tupelo Police Department responded to a disturbance on Millsap Street shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Officers arrived to hear a physical altercation in progress and made an emergency entry. Suspect...
Mississippi man turns himself in after officials say he fatally shot man in abdomen
A Mississippi man has been charged with second-degree murder after he turned himself in to authorities after he reportedly shot a man in the abdomen. Officials with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office reports that Jay West of Fulton turned himself in. The shooting reportedly occurred on Deck Taylor Road...
22-year-old from Tupelo arrested for Tuesday morning armed robbery
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police reported no injuries in a Tuesday morning, Sept. 13 armed robbery in Tupelo. According to Tupelo Police Major Charles McDougald, the incident was reported at approximately 8:30 at the Murphy Express gas station on West Main Street. The store is located across the street from...
Tupelo Police are investigating an early morning robbery
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are investigating an early morning robbery. Investigators say it happened around 8:30 Tuesday morning at the Murphy Express on West Main. Thankfully no one was injured. This is the second armed robbery within the last three days. On Sunday a store clerk was...
Columbus Police officers may have higher salaries following Thursday’s council meeting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus city leaders will meet Thursday to discuss the city’s budget. That budget could mean some changes in the police department’s payroll and hiring search. “All police departments would love to have a fully staffed department,” says Interim Chief Doran Johnson. The Columbus Police...
Shannon police investigate early morning school bus crash
SHANNON, Miss. (WTVA) - A bus was involved in a car crash in Shannon Tuesday morning. A Shannon police officer said the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 145 and Old Union Road around 7 a.m. The bus was turning to head on Highway 145 when a car struck...
Eutaw Police: Guns, stolen property found in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - What started out as an investigation into a stolen iPad turned out be much more for Eutaw Police. Officers say it started in Pelham on Sept. 9 when three people broke into cars and stole personal items, ranging from iPads to laptops and guns. From...
Police:Mississippi trucker dies while trying to jump from tractor-trailer with mechanical problems
A Mississippi man died on a Pennsylvania highway after he reportedly tried to jump from a moving 18-wheeler that was experiencing mechanical problems. Pennsylvania State Police identified the tractor-trailer driver as Alexander Johnson, 42, of Amory. WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania reports that the incident happened in Route 160 in Wellersburg,...
A Highway Angel: Mississippi trucker rescued motorists after vehicle crashes into overturned 18-wheeler
A Mississippi truck driver was named a Highway Angel for rescuing four motorists after their vehicle crashed into an overturned 18-wheeler truck. The Truckload Carriers Association honored truck driver William Hancock, from Thaxton, who drives for Ashley Distribution in Ecru. On June 23, Hancock was driving on I-22 outside Fulton...
