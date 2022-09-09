ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lea, MN

KAAL-TV

RFD responds to fire at Days Inn Hotel

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire at the Days Inn Hotel, 3595 Commercial Drive SW in Rochester at approximately 6:48 a.m. Wednesday morning. RFD arrived on scene to find smoke coming from a third story window on the rear of the building....
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Man Injured in Fall at Quarry Near Byron (Update)

Updated 9/14 9:30 a.m.: Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office released more information about the fall that occurred near Byron Tuesday morning that sent a man to St. Mary's Hospital. Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to the reported fall shortly before 11 a.m. in the...
BYRON, MN
KIMT

One injured in three-vehicle crash on Highway 52 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is hurt during a three-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 52, north of 19th Street in Rochester, just before 3:30 pm. Vehicles driven by Patricia Jo Kronebusch, 65 of Rochester, and Elizabeth Marie Amundson, 20 of Oronoco,...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Rochester Firefighters Respond to Fire at Rochester Hotel

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Firefighters responded to a fire at a hotel in southwest Rochester Wednesday morning. The Rochester Fire Department said units responded to the Days Inn Hotel around 6:45 a.m. to the report of a fire. While en route, crews determined that the building was protected by an automatic fire sprinkler system.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Names of couple in NE Rochester murder-suicide released

(ABC 6 News) – The names of a deceased Iowan couple found in a probable NE Rochester home murder-suicide were released Wednesday, Sept. 14. Dale Nelson, 67, and Alberta Nelson, 65, were found dead at 510 16th Street NE Sept. 5, after Rochester police conducted a welfare check. According...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

(UPDATED) Teenage Victim of SUV-Dump Truck Crash ID’d

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota teenager is dead after the vehicle she was driving and a dump truck collided at an intersection east of Mankato Monday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 16-year-old Gabriela Rose Hebl from Madison Lake, MN was traveling west on Hwy. 14 at an intersection with Blue Earth County Rd. 17. Her vehicle and a dump truck that was attempting a left turn from eastbound Hwy. 14 to County Rd. 17 collided around 4:30 p.m.
MADISON LAKE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Update: Madison Lake teen injured in Highway 14 crash dies of injuries

A Madison Lake teen seriously injured in a crash on Highway 14 east of Eagle Lake Monday afternoon has died. The state patrol hasn’t yet identified the 16-year-old girl, who was flown from the crash scene with life-threatening injuries. A crash report was updated at 9 a.m. to show the teen had succumbed to her injuries.
MADISON LAKE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Watch: Southeast MN Deputy Narrowly Avoids Head-On Crash

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is using a close call from over the weekend to remind motorists to drive sober. A post on the office’s Facebook page shares a deputy’s dash camera video from early Friday morning. The video shows a driver traveling in the opposite direction of the deputy crossed the center line and forced the deputy to veer onto the shoulder to avoid the collision.
RICE COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Grease Fire in Apartment Leads to Meth Bust in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police reported uncovering over 90 grams of meth and a firearm after responding to the report of a woman refusing to leave the scene of an apartment fire Sunday. The criminal complaint filed against 32-year-old Elizabeth Raimann of Rochester Tuesday says firefighters saw her flushing...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday. The crash happened on Highway 14 in Le Ray Township around 4:45 p.m. State Patrol says a dump truck was eastbound on Hwy 14 attempting to turn north when it collided...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Preston Man Injured in Car-Pickup Crash

Wykoff, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Preston man was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a two-vehicle crash this afternoon. The State Patrol says 40-year-old Theo Blaney was driving a car west on Highway 80 when it collided with a westbound pickup truck. The crash was reported in an area just east of Wykoff just before 1:30 PM.
PRESTON, MN
KIMT

Rochester man killed in motorcycle/SUV collision Saturday night

ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after colliding with an SUV Saturday night in Olmsted County. It happened around 9:48 pm on Highway 52. The Minnesota State Patrol says Rick Jay Hutton, 36 of Rochester, was riding a motorcycle south and Nicholas Allan Sprau, 57 of Chatfield, was driving an SUV north when they crashed near mile marker 36.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Motorcyclist dies after going off the road in Stearns County

(FOX 9) - A motorcyclist was killed and another was injured when they each drove off the road in Stearns County on Sunday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to County Road 13 in Grove Township, about 1.5 miles south of Melrose, Minnesota, at 2:18 p.m., where they found two motorcyclists that had gone off the left side of the road and into the ditch where the road curves to the right.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Squatters suspected in Albert Lea house fire

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – No injuries are reported after an early morning fire Thursday. Albert Lea Fire Rescue says a 911 call came in around 5:45 am from a neighbor about smoke alarms going off in a house in the 1700 block of Eberhart Street. Firefighters say they arrived at the scene to see flames coming from the northwest basement window of a vacant house. The fire was quickly extinguished and investigators say it appears to have been started by accident.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

Rails to trails taking shape in Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) – Traveling without a vehicle is about to be a little bit easier in Albert Lea as a former railroad is set to become a new trail for the community. Albert Lea is one of 13 Minnesota cities and counties to receive planning assistance from the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the city says it could not have come at a better time.
ALBERT LEA, MN

