KAAL-TV
RFD responds to fire at Days Inn Hotel
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire at the Days Inn Hotel, 3595 Commercial Drive SW in Rochester at approximately 6:48 a.m. Wednesday morning. RFD arrived on scene to find smoke coming from a third story window on the rear of the building....
KAAL-TV
Elderly woman crashes car through liquor store doors, injures bystander
(ABC 6 News) – An 82-year-old woman crashed her car through the front door of Cheers Liquor Store in Albert Lea at 5:31 p.m. Tuesday, seriously injuring one woman and damaging the business. Cheers Liquor owner Jenny Heinrich said the store still saw customers in the two-hour span between...
Man Injured in Fall at Quarry Near Byron (Update)
Updated 9/14 9:30 a.m.: Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office released more information about the fall that occurred near Byron Tuesday morning that sent a man to St. Mary's Hospital. Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to the reported fall shortly before 11 a.m. in the...
KIMT
One injured in three-vehicle crash on Highway 52 in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is hurt during a three-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 52, north of 19th Street in Rochester, just before 3:30 pm. Vehicles driven by Patricia Jo Kronebusch, 65 of Rochester, and Elizabeth Marie Amundson, 20 of Oronoco,...
Rochester Firefighters Respond to Fire at Rochester Hotel
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Firefighters responded to a fire at a hotel in southwest Rochester Wednesday morning. The Rochester Fire Department said units responded to the Days Inn Hotel around 6:45 a.m. to the report of a fire. While en route, crews determined that the building was protected by an automatic fire sprinkler system.
Motorcyclists crash into Stearns County ditch, killing one
Two motorcyclists crashed into a ditch in Stearns County, killing one of them. The Stearns County Sheriff says it was told that the two motorcyclists were traveling on County Road 13 south of Melrose shortly after 2 p.m. when both came off the road on a right curve. Both Harley...
KIMT
Olmsted Co. Sheriff's Office: NE Iowa man falls 40 feet into rock pile, suffers significant injuries
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man fell 40 feet into a rock pile and suffered extensive injuries Tuesday morning. The sheriff’s office said it happened at around 11 a.m. in the 11000 block of County Rd. 25 SW. The man, identified as a 28-year-old from Fredericksburg, Iowa, was found...
KAAL-TV
Names of couple in NE Rochester murder-suicide released
(ABC 6 News) – The names of a deceased Iowan couple found in a probable NE Rochester home murder-suicide were released Wednesday, Sept. 14. Dale Nelson, 67, and Alberta Nelson, 65, were found dead at 510 16th Street NE Sept. 5, after Rochester police conducted a welfare check. According...
(UPDATED) Teenage Victim of SUV-Dump Truck Crash ID’d
Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota teenager is dead after the vehicle she was driving and a dump truck collided at an intersection east of Mankato Monday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 16-year-old Gabriela Rose Hebl from Madison Lake, MN was traveling west on Hwy. 14 at an intersection with Blue Earth County Rd. 17. Her vehicle and a dump truck that was attempting a left turn from eastbound Hwy. 14 to County Rd. 17 collided around 4:30 p.m.
Southern Minnesota News
Update: Madison Lake teen injured in Highway 14 crash dies of injuries
A Madison Lake teen seriously injured in a crash on Highway 14 east of Eagle Lake Monday afternoon has died. The state patrol hasn’t yet identified the 16-year-old girl, who was flown from the crash scene with life-threatening injuries. A crash report was updated at 9 a.m. to show the teen had succumbed to her injuries.
Watch: Southeast MN Deputy Narrowly Avoids Head-On Crash
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is using a close call from over the weekend to remind motorists to drive sober. A post on the office’s Facebook page shares a deputy’s dash camera video from early Friday morning. The video shows a driver traveling in the opposite direction of the deputy crossed the center line and forced the deputy to veer onto the shoulder to avoid the collision.
Grease Fire in Apartment Leads to Meth Bust in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police reported uncovering over 90 grams of meth and a firearm after responding to the report of a woman refusing to leave the scene of an apartment fire Sunday. The criminal complaint filed against 32-year-old Elizabeth Raimann of Rochester Tuesday says firefighters saw her flushing...
KEYC
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday. The crash happened on Highway 14 in Le Ray Township around 4:45 p.m. State Patrol says a dump truck was eastbound on Hwy 14 attempting to turn north when it collided...
Preston Man Injured in Car-Pickup Crash
Wykoff, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Preston man was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a two-vehicle crash this afternoon. The State Patrol says 40-year-old Theo Blaney was driving a car west on Highway 80 when it collided with a westbound pickup truck. The crash was reported in an area just east of Wykoff just before 1:30 PM.
Southern Minnesota News
DPS: Mankato Police had highest blood-alcohol content arrest in state during extra patrol period
Mankato police arrested a person who had the highest blood-alcohol content during the state’s extra summer patrol push. The person arrested had a .36 blood-alcohol content, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. That’s more than four times the legal limit for drivers in Minnesota. DPS says...
KIMT
Rochester man killed in motorcycle/SUV collision Saturday night
ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after colliding with an SUV Saturday night in Olmsted County. It happened around 9:48 pm on Highway 52. The Minnesota State Patrol says Rick Jay Hutton, 36 of Rochester, was riding a motorcycle south and Nicholas Allan Sprau, 57 of Chatfield, was driving an SUV north when they crashed near mile marker 36.
fox9.com
Motorcyclist dies after going off the road in Stearns County
(FOX 9) - A motorcyclist was killed and another was injured when they each drove off the road in Stearns County on Sunday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to County Road 13 in Grove Township, about 1.5 miles south of Melrose, Minnesota, at 2:18 p.m., where they found two motorcyclists that had gone off the left side of the road and into the ditch where the road curves to the right.
KIMT
Squatters suspected in Albert Lea house fire
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – No injuries are reported after an early morning fire Thursday. Albert Lea Fire Rescue says a 911 call came in around 5:45 am from a neighbor about smoke alarms going off in a house in the 1700 block of Eberhart Street. Firefighters say they arrived at the scene to see flames coming from the northwest basement window of a vacant house. The fire was quickly extinguished and investigators say it appears to have been started by accident.
Body found in Mankato near where missing man was last seen
Authorities in Mankato are investigating after a body was found on Monday morning. The Mankato Department of Public Safety says the body of a male was found near the 600 block of Agency Trail at 10:52 a.m. Monday. The body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office to...
KAAL-TV
Rails to trails taking shape in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – Traveling without a vehicle is about to be a little bit easier in Albert Lea as a former railroad is set to become a new trail for the community. Albert Lea is one of 13 Minnesota cities and counties to receive planning assistance from the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the city says it could not have come at a better time.
