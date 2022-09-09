Read full article on original website
Report: DNR says large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan was a ‘normal-sized black cat’
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. – Last month, photographs were taken of what appeared to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. Dakota Stebbins took the pictures before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Aug. 13. Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources told UpNorthLive that the...
Deer wanders into Dollar General store in Michigan
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A surprised shopper at a Dollar General store in Michigan captured video of an unusual fellow customer browsing the aisles -- a deer. Connie MacGuinness said she was at the Dollar General in Jackson when she heard a ruckus behind her. "I was shopping and I...
Is it Legal to Bury a Dog or Cat in Your Yard in Kentucky & Indiana?
Arkansas and California laws do not allow a pet to be buried on a pet owner's property. Pet burial laws vary from state to state, but what about Kentucky and Indiana? We found some answers. When Sadie died a few years ago, a call was made to a friend to...
Attention kings and queens: Castle for sale in Michigan to live 'free from peasants'
A multimillion-dollar castle -- complete with moat, draw bridge and dungeon -- is for sale in Oakland County, Mich., at a listing price of $2.5 million.
Abandoned Cat Lady House Found by Two Michiganders in Ohio
There are so many people throughout the country that have been labeled 'cat people' because of their love of animals...they haven't got the heart to give away or fix their cats. And soon, the place is overrun with countless felines. This was the extreme case with 69-year-old Nancy Helms, who...
Someone saw something ‘sticking out of the water.’ Florida cops found out what it was
Sunken treasure or trash?
Senior Living Facility Evicts 98-Year-Old Wisconsin Woman Over Excessive Physical Needs
More than 2 million individuals are expected to retire this year and many of them will be receiving care in assisted living or senior living facilities. However, one elderly woman in Wisconsin was on the receiving end of what could feel like a pretty raw deal.
A 71-year-old Black woman who won $20,000 at a casino is now suing Michigan bank for racial discrimination after employees refused to cash her check
"It's just overwhelming that I have to go through all of this," said Lizzie Pugh, a 71-year-old retiree of Detroit public schools.
Couple Arrested for Fornicating on Ferris Wheel at Ohio Amusement Park
Millions of people visit amusement parks every single year. Families with school-aged children and teens flock to theme parks for the thrill and adventure some rides provide. A group of juveniles was in for a different type of surprise as they rode Cedar Pointe's Ferris Wheel that climbs 145 feet high.
A Mom Let Her 7-Year-Old Play in the Park. Arizona Arrested Her and Banned Her From Working With Kids.
It was a pleasant November day in Tucson, Arizona, and Sarra needed to procure a Thanksgiving turkey. The COVID-19 pandemic was still raging—this was fall 2020, before vaccines had been made available—and the supermarket's policy was to discourage excess people from entering the premises. Sarra thus opted to...
A Woman Moved To The US From Russia & She Thinks Ohio Is Prettier And Better Than Florida
A Slavic woman who now lives in the United States often shares her thoughts on life in her new country via her popular TikTok account @lena_baikovacole. Elena Cole, who moved from St. Petersburg, Russia, now lives in Ohio, and she thinks that the state is prettier and better than the sunny state of Florida.
Michigan Man Called 911, Admitted Using a Piece of Lumber and a Cane to Fatally Beat Another Man: Reports
A Michigan man is charged with murder after he allegedly called 911 and admitted that he’d killed another man using a cane and a 2×4 piece of lumber, according to local news reports. James Watrous, 51, of Clearwater Township is accused in the beating death Garrett J. Hamminga,...
Three brands of frozen pizza recalled
Freezer pizzas are a staple in many households. But you may want to be extra vigilant the next time you fire up the oven for that frozen pie.
Florida Police Warn People to Stop Touching Manatees While They're Mating: 'Do NOT Touch'
Authorities in Sarasota, Florida, want people to stop touching manatees while they're mating. In a tweet shared recently, the Sarasota Police Department told the public that manatees were seen mating at South Lido Beach. Adding a note from Mote Marine Lab, the SPD wrote, "If you see a manatee mating...
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the world
Kentucky mom Stacey Herald with her daughter in 2009Credit: Power FM Zambia / Facebook. Kentucky mom Stacey Herald is listed in the Guinness World Records as the shortest female to give birth.
Plague of Flesh-Eating Bugs Are Munching on People's Feet in California
Microscopic marine isopod lice have been biting and drawing blood from people wading on San Diego beaches.
A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Ohio
Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Ohio's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
Body found in Lake Superior identified as Wixom woman
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The victim of a drowning in Lake Superior has been identified as a Wixom woman last seen by her family in June.Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom, was reported missing on June 26 when the Marquette County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Ernst may be headed to the area and was possibly threatening self-harm.Deputies were able to find Ernst's vehicle and some personal belongings near the lake shoreline. A search of the area was conducted by helicopter but no body was found.According to a Facebook post by the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, a body was found on the shore of Lake Superior near the Montreal River in Ontario, Canada. The body was later identified as Olivia Ernst. No foul play is suspected. The recovery and identification was handled by the Ontario Provincial Police.
Love’s pulls plug on controversial I-90 truck stop in Montana
Love’s has killed plans to build a truck stop near Ramsay, Montana, a tiny town on Interstate 90, following fierce opposition from local residents. The decision not to proceed with the truck stop comes even as Love’s, in a culmination of a five-year effort, received the final approval it needed from the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Adjustment. Ramsay is located in Silver Bow County, and Butte is the nearest city. According to local media reports, the vote authorizing the truck stop was 5-0.
Salad dressing recall: Check your home for this dressing from a major supermarket
A company issued a salad kit recall a few weeks ago, as the dressing in the kit contained undeclared allergens. It’s now time for a similar recall, but this time around it’s a Whole Foods dressing recall that has come into focus. The problem is similar, however. The...
