Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Local Farmers Market is Transforming into an Artisan Fair for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Somerville Community Land Trust acquires first property, aims to lessen city’s housing crisisThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Tufts community reacts to Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness planThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're Invited! Free Family Festival Will Include Live Music, Delicious Food & Local Artisan CraftsDianna CarneyMedford, MA
Related
Watertown News
Council Approves Money to Start Process of Purchasing Pond Property
The City will have the money to make a deposit on the purchase of a property that includes a pond on the Westside of Watertown, and a small part of Waltham, after a vote made by the City Council on Tuesday night. The Council approved a transfer of $100,000 from...
NHPR
As election distrust swirls, three N.H. communities were under a microscope during the primary
Even after polls closed Tuesday evening in Windham, a small group of voters and candidates stuck around in the high school gym. As ballot counting machines softly hummed in the background, some began recording with their phone cameras, leaning over a line of red tape, looking for mistakes. Windham was...
Watertown News
LETTER: Council Should Reject Proposal to Allow Large Illuminated Sign at Arsenal Yards
Our City Council will soon vote on a proposal to allow a large, illuminated sign for Arsenal Yards – effectively a glowing billboard with ten-foot tall letters – to shine from atop the 130-foot high-rise tower looming over the Charles River, its park and paths. The proposal was written by the developer of Arsenal Yards. If the proposal passes, the Planning Board will be poised to give the developer a permit for the sign. Allowing the amendment and the sign would be a tragic mistake.
WMUR.com
Leavitt claims victory in New Hampshire 1st District; race not officially called
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Karoline Leavitt is claiming victory in the Republican 1st Congressional District primary race. With 62% of precincts reporting, Leavitt led 2020 Republican nominee Matt Mowers, 33% to 26%. The race had not yet been called by The Associated Press when Leavitt declared victory shortly after 11 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
manchesterinklink.com
Primary Election 2022: City votes are tallied, ‘unofficial’ results are in
MANCHESTER, NH – City Clerk Matt Normand has released unofficial results from the Sept. 13 Primary Election from each of the city’s 12 wards for the Democratic and Republican nominations in a variety of races contested on Tuesday. We’ll gather up the overall winners as state results are...
natickreport.com
South Natick dam advisory report released, on to the Select Board
Eighteen months after the Charles River Dam Advisory Committee began its work, the group has released a detailed, 28-page report of how it came to recommend removing the spillway (aka, waterfall) rather than repairing the earthen dam. The Natick Select Board and Town Meeting will take things from here. Among...
Watertown News
Watertown Resident Honored for Her Work Expanding Access to the Arts
Watertown resident and director of Perkins School for the Blind’s library Kim Charlson received a national award for her work expanding access to the arts for people with disabilities. Recently, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts presented Charlson with a Leadership Exchange in Arts & Disability...
Boston to challenge 2020 U.S. Census count, Mayor Michelle Wu alleges undercount negatively affects access to public resources
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Tuesday morning her administration plans to challenge the 2020 U.S. Census count for the city, arguing an alleged undercount negatively affects Boston’s ability to receive public resources, federal grants, and assistance programs. The city says its concerns stem from group quarters population numbers, or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Established Democrats defeat lesser-known challengers in Mass. primaries
An election sign is captured in Somerville on Sept. 11, 2022.(Natalie Brownsell / The Tufts Daily) Incumbent State Rep. Erika Uyterhoeven won the 27th Middlesex District Democratic primary on Sept. 6, defeating opponent Jason Mackey. Uyterhoeven, who is currently running uncontested in the general election, won with 87% of the vote and is on track to continue representing the city of Somerville in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.
Daily Free Press
Boston city residency requirement temporarily lifted to address hiring shortages
The City’s Residency Compliance Commission, which ensures people employed by the City of Boston live within city limits, has temporarily allowed waivers for potential workers outside of Boston to fill select government positions due to recent scarce prospects when hiring workers. The City and Boston Public Schools are also...
Harvard Crimson
New Cambridge City Manager Huang Taps Acting Deputy City Manager
Days after finishing his role as Cambridge’s acting city manager, Owen O’Riordan has a new job in City Hall — right down the hall from his last one. Cambridge’s newly-minted city manager, Yi-An Huang ’05, tapped O’Riordan to serve as acting deputy city manager, according to an email to city staff reported by Cambridge Day. O’Riordan, the head of the city’s Department of Public Works, served as acting city manager for two months over the summer before Huang took over.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
HarborOne Bank finances R.J. Kelly Co.’s acquisition of 14 industrial properties in six New Hampshire communities
BROCKTON, MA– HarborOne Bank and R.J. Kelly Co. announced that the HarborOne Bank provided financing for R.J. Kelly’s $90 million acquisition of 14 industrial properties across Southern New Hampshire – the largest single New Hampshire acquisition in the 71-year history of the real estate firm. HarborOne arranged...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boston Globe
Could it be the end of the line for transit-based development?
Experts weigh in on whether the MBTA’s troubled trains will derail the demand. When your transit system is reliably unreliable, a monthlong subway shutdown and the prospect of more service interruptions are certain to bring demand and prices down at residential developments around T stations, right?. Guess again. Safety...
Boston woman accused of throwing cash register on floor of Plymouth restaurant, attempting to bribe police officer
A Boston woman faces multiple charges in Plymouth after police said she threw a cash register on the ground of a local restaurant in response to slow service before attempting to bribe a police officer to dispose of drugs on her behalf. The woman is accused of offering the police...
Watertown News
Watertown Soccer Participating in Soccer Night in Belmont, Youth Teams Invited to Attend
Watertown High School will head to Belmont for a boys and girls varsity doubleheader, and youth soccer players from both communities are invited to cheer on their teams. This is the seventh Soccer Night in Belmont and prior years Belmont has alternated between Winchester and Arlington, but this year Belmont invited Watertown to participate. The night has drawn 2,000 fans the past few years. The games will be at 4:30 p.m. for the girls and 6:30 p.m. for the boys on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Belmont High’s Harris Field, 221 Concord Ave., Belmont.
Nonprofits aim to convert Dorchester hotel into permanent housing for those experiencing chronic homelessness
"We’ve been looking for a hotel really since then, since COVID started." Two Boston nonprofits are partnering with the aim of converting a Dorchester hotel into more than 100 units of permanent, supportive housing for those who have experienced chronic homelessness. The Pine Street Inn, the largest homeless service...
businessnhmagazine.com
Medical Data for 150K in NH Potentially Exposed
Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
Watertown News
Spots Still Available for Most Watertown Recreation Fall Programs
The Watertown Recreation Department’s fall programs have started, but there are still spaces available in most of the programs. Activities range from age 3 to adult. Kids sports programs include PreK Outdoor sports for ages 3-5, youth tennis (grades 1-8), Junior All Sports (grades K-2), and All Sports (grades 3-5).
Watertown News
Watertown Families Invited to Story Time & Sing Along in Belmont
The Belmont Woman’s Club will host an event on Sept. 17 for families, and has included Watertown Family Together. Watertown families are invited. The following announcement was provided by the Belmont Woman’s Club:. The Belmont Woman’s Club is excited to invite the community to another free event on...
WBUR
Boston Medical Center to open inpatient psychiatric and substance use treatment center in Brockton
Boston Medical Center is opening an 82-bed center in Brockton for inpatient psychiatric care and substance use treatment. Housed in a former nursing home, the program will include 56 spots for patients with mental health issues and 26 for those transitioning from detox to treatment for addiction. It will offer what many facilities don’t: care for patients who need both mental health and addiction care.
Comments / 0