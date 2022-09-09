Watertown High School will head to Belmont for a boys and girls varsity doubleheader, and youth soccer players from both communities are invited to cheer on their teams. This is the seventh Soccer Night in Belmont and prior years Belmont has alternated between Winchester and Arlington, but this year Belmont invited Watertown to participate. The night has drawn 2,000 fans the past few years. The games will be at 4:30 p.m. for the girls and 6:30 p.m. for the boys on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Belmont High’s Harris Field, 221 Concord Ave., Belmont.

