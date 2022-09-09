ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Connecticut

Highly-Contagious Rabbit Disease Detected in Connecticut

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture has confirmed cases of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) in a group of rabbits at a home in Hartford County. The highly contagious disease can be fatal to wild and domestic rabbits, according to the Department of Agriculture. It cannot be transmitted from animals to humans.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Arrested for Being Accused of Threatening CT State Representative

A man was arrested and is facing charges for allegedly threatening a state representative. State Capitol Police said the arrest stems from an investigation into communication sent to State Rep. Tammy Nuccio of Tolland. She confirmed that the man left her a voicemail, threatening to hurt her. In a statement...
TOLLAND, CT
NBC Connecticut

Hebron Baker to Compete in World Bread Awards

Michelle Nicholson, owner of Flour Girl Bakery and Cafe in Hebron, is competing in the World Bread Awards USA taking place in Las Vegas this weekend. "It is a big deal!" Nicholson said. "There are going to be really big bakers there. I am really excited to see them." Nicholson...
HEBRON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Killed in East Hartford Shooting: Police

An investigation is underway in East Hartford after police say a man was shot and killed Wednesday night. It occurred around 7:45 p.m. near the corner of Park Avenue and Garden Street, according to police. Police say they had initially responded to the area of the intersection after receiving a...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Dies After Scooter Crash in Meriden

A man has died after a scooter crash in Meriden on Monday night. Dispatchers received several 911 calls around 7:40 p.m. about a man who crashed his scooter on S. Colony St. When police arrived, they said they found two Good Samaritans providing emergency care to the unresponsive man. The...
MERIDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Feds: Hartford man illegally bought, sold more than a dozen handguns

HARTFORD — A local man has been charged with illegally possessing and selling firearms, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jaime Diaz, 29, on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and dealing in firearms without a license before U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas O. Farrish in Hartford. He was released on $25,000 bond.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate Untimely Death in West Hartford

Police are investigating an untimely death on Prospect Avenue in West Hartford. Officials said they were called to the 400 block of Prospect Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said there's no threat to the public and it's an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 860-570-8870. No...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Colchester Man Killed in Crash

A Colchester man has died after a crash Tuesday night. State police said Gabriel Rodriguez Jr., 41, of Colchester, was driving a Chevy Impala on Route 354 just after 10 p.m. when he went off the road and hit a tree. Rodriguez was brought to Backus Hospital, where he was...
COLCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Men Injured During Robbery at Farmington Home: PD

Two men were injured during a robbery at a home in Farmington early Tuesday morning. Police were called a home on Waterville Road around 1:40 a.m. after getting a report of two men who needed help. When police arrived, they said they found the men who told them that they...
FARMINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

4 Teens Accused of Having Assault Rifle During Home Invasion in Vernon

Four teenagers who are accused of having an assault rifle during a home invasion in Vernon earlier this week have been arrested. Officers were called to a home on Elm Street around 11 p.m. on Sunday. According to police, the four teenagers were arrested on Monday in connection to the...
VERNON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Fatally Shot in Waterbury Grocery Store Parking Lot: Police

Waterbury Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in a grocery store parking lot on Colonial Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Officials said they were called to Waterbury Hospital around 11 a.m. after a man was dropped off there with life-threatening injuries. The man was pronounced dead right before officers got there.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 People Injured After Being Struck in Wallingford Hit-and-Run: Police

Two pedestrians were taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Wallingford, police said. Officials are looking for the car that allegedly struck the pedestrians. It's being described as a dark-colored truck. The accident happened on Highland Avenue near Johnson Road. Both pedestrians are being treated at...
WALLINGFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Cornwall Home is a Total Loss After Fire: Officials

A Cornwall home is a total loss after a fire tore threw it Wednesday afternoon. Fire officials said the blaze broke out at about 3 p.m. on Mohawk Mountain Road. Several fire departments responded to the scene. The house is a total loss and it all collapsed, officials said. Fire...
CORNWALL, CT

