Star City K-9 receives another donation

STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The same Star City K-9 who received a ballistic vest two weeks ago has received more support through the K9 Defender Fund.

The Star City Police Department Thursday posted on its Facebook page that K-9 Abel has received a “Buddy Bag,” which contains gear designed specifically for Abel’s handler, Ptl. Layton, to help Abel in an emergency. It includes:

Ace and elasticon bandages, paper tape, a coflex wrap, 6” gauze roll, cast padding, 4×4’s, petrolatum pads, telfa pads, bandage scissors, tourniquet

A 10cc Empty Syringe to induce vomiting if needed, BVM bag, SAM splint, K-9 leg splint, burn sheet

Gloves, a razor, tweezers, slip leashes, a digital thermometer, a blanket, a collapsible water bowl, muzzle, K-9 oxygen mask

Hemostat, benadryl, eye drops, artificial tears, 3x antibiotic ointment, wound cream, alcohol, peroxide, BZK wipes, lubricating jelly, cotton balls, ear cleaner, sodium chloride saline rinse and woundseal—Nail Clot, WoundSeal—for blood clotting.

K-9 Abel’s ballistic vest was donated by the Lovis Foundation and was custom-made for him so that Abel can wear the vest for his whole shift without overheating. The Blue Line K9 Project got the Star City Police Department in touch with the Lovis Foundation to make the donation possible.

To learn more about the K9 Defender Fund, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.