Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
restaurantclicks.com
Raleigh Indian Restaurants You Need to Try
Raleigh, North Carolina is home to some amazing Indian eateries. If you’re craving something tasty when you visit this big city, you’ll have plenty of restaurants to choose from. India has a reputation for its delicious food. Many dishes from this country are vegetarian, vegan, and even gluten-free....
spectrumlocalnews.com
Out-of-state investors buying homes in Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte
DURHAM, N.C. — Out-of-state investors are eyeing North Carolina housing. “We put a house in this Colonial Village area up on the market, and it was a smaller, 800-square-foot home," said real estate agent Emily Jo Roberts, who works for Inhabit Real Estate. "And I would say about 30% to 40% of the buyers we had interested in the property were investors, and I think many of them were not local to Durham.”
thecharlottepost.com
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Single-family home in Raleigh sells for $1.2 million
A house built in 2021 located in the 6000 block of Battleford Drive in Raleigh has new owners. The 4,138-square-foot property was sold on Jul. 14, 2022 for $1,218,500, or $294 per square foot. The house is situated on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:. In...
wkml.com
Fayetteville One of the Worst Places to Buy a House in the Country
Yes, the real estate market around the country has been crazy the last couple years, but it turns out Fayetteville has become one of the worst places to buy a house in the country. A recent study by WalletHub found that Fayetteville was ranked at No. 252 out of 300...
Raleigh News & Observer
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Wake County the week of Sep. 4
A house in Raleigh that sold for $5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Wake County in the last week. In total, 498 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $607,285. The average price per square foot was $238.
Raleigh considers annexing 11,000 acres of land for development
The City of Raleigh is considering rezoning 11,000 acres in southeast Wake County and approximately 1,800 new homes could be built in the area by 2032.
Single-family homes planned for Durham County after Wetrock Farm ‘agrihood’ flops
Investors bought the land two years ago after Wetrock Farm — a housing subdivision built around a working organic farm — failed to attract buyers.
cbs17
Traffic update: I-95 bridge in Dunn re-opens after truck fire damage
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – A bridge on I-95 North has reopened after it was damaged by a fire on Tuesday. NCDOT sent samples of the damaged steel beams to a Raleigh lab to have them assessed the damage. Those results have now shown it was safe to reopen the bridge, NCDOT said.
Raleigh tech company Pendo lays off close to 5% of staff
Pendo has grown into one of the most valuable startups in the state, with a valuation around $2.6 billion earlier this year.
'He's legendary here': Harris Teeter employee receives emotional sendoff from Raleigh community
Raleigh, N.C. — After 23 years, a beloved grocery store employee worked his final shift at the Glenwood Village Harris Teeter Tuesday. When the community found out Tim McCloud was leaving, they decided to hold a fundraiser to show him how much he's meant to them over the years - and ended up giving him a life-changing sendoff.
cbs17
What side effects can you expect with a bivalent COVID-19 booster?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With more and more pharmacies offering the new COVID-19 booster, many people have questions about the vaccines, including whether side effects will be similar to previous vaccines or boosters. At We Care Pharmacy in Apex, Pharmacist Amrish Patel said he has seen a pretty high...
WRAL
Large police presence in North Raleigh neighborhood, some officers in tactical gear
Raleigh, N.C. — Police vehicles were parked up and down the road of a Raleigh neighborhood on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. A large police presence could be seen near the homes on New Hope Church Road at the intersection of Saratoga Drive. A WRAL reporter on the scene...
Raleigh community surprises longtime Harris Teeter employee with gift of nearly $23K in sendoff party ahead of transfer
Raleigh, N.C. — A longtime clerk at a Raleigh Harris Teeter got a big sendoff and a big surprise Tuesday night on his last day before he transfers to a store closer to his home. Tim, who just worked his last day at the Glenwood Village Harris Teeter, has...
WRAL
Large police scene fills neighborhood road in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Police vehicles were parked up and down the road of a Raleigh neighborhood on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. A large police presence could be seen near the homes on New Hope Church Road at the intersection of Saratoga Drive. This is a breaking news story...
cbs17
City of Raleigh hiring 15 ‘community connectors’: Here’s what that means
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The city of Raleigh is hiring people to bridge the gap between communities and City Hall. The city is hiring 15 ‘Community Connectors’ as part of a pilot program. Raleigh Community Engagement Manager Tiesha Hinton said the purpose of the connectors is to...
What you need to know before the REAL ID deadline
State Department of Motor Vehicles leaders are reminding people about getting their Real ID.
Free spicy chicken biscuit available this week at Raleigh area Chick-fil-A's
Treat yourself to a free spicy chicken biscuit at Chick-fil-A this week.
Do you earn a living wage? Here’s how much you’d have to make in Triangle counties
The Triangle counties are among the most expensive counties in North Carolina when it comes to meeting basic needs for a family of four.
cbs17
Wake County woman collects over $880,000 Cash 5 jackpot
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A lucky Apex woman spent just $1 on a Cash 5 ticket and won $887,156. Eleanor Whitehead of Apex bought her ticket at the Fusion Seven on North Main Street in Fuquay-Varina and won last Thursday’s drawing. Whitehead arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday...
