Raleigh, NC

Raleigh Indian Restaurants You Need to Try

Raleigh, North Carolina is home to some amazing Indian eateries. If you’re craving something tasty when you visit this big city, you’ll have plenty of restaurants to choose from. India has a reputation for its delicious food. Many dishes from this country are vegetarian, vegan, and even gluten-free....
spectrumlocalnews.com

Out-of-state investors buying homes in Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte

DURHAM, N.C. — Out-of-state investors are eyeing North Carolina housing. “We put a house in this Colonial Village area up on the market, and it was a smaller, 800-square-foot home," said real estate agent Emily Jo Roberts, who works for Inhabit Real Estate. "And I would say about 30% to 40% of the buyers we had interested in the property were investors, and I think many of them were not local to Durham.”
thecharlottepost.com

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
Raleigh News & Observer

Single-family home in Raleigh sells for $1.2 million

A house built in 2021 located in the 6000 block of Battleford Drive in Raleigh has new owners. The 4,138-square-foot property was sold on Jul. 14, 2022 for $1,218,500, or $294 per square foot. The house is situated on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:. In...
Raleigh News & Observer

Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Wake County the week of Sep. 4

A house in Raleigh that sold for $5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Wake County in the last week. In total, 498 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $607,285. The average price per square foot was $238.
cbs17

Traffic update: I-95 bridge in Dunn re-opens after truck fire damage

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – A bridge on I-95 North has reopened after it was damaged by a fire on Tuesday. NCDOT sent samples of the damaged steel beams to a Raleigh lab to have them assessed the damage. Those results have now shown it was safe to reopen the bridge, NCDOT said.
cbs17

What side effects can you expect with a bivalent COVID-19 booster?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With more and more pharmacies offering the new COVID-19 booster, many people have questions about the vaccines, including whether side effects will be similar to previous vaccines or boosters. At We Care Pharmacy in Apex, Pharmacist Amrish Patel said he has seen a pretty high...
WRAL

Large police scene fills neighborhood road in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Police vehicles were parked up and down the road of a Raleigh neighborhood on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. A large police presence could be seen near the homes on New Hope Church Road at the intersection of Saratoga Drive. This is a breaking news story...
cbs17

Wake County woman collects over $880,000 Cash 5 jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A lucky Apex woman spent just $1 on a Cash 5 ticket and won $887,156. Eleanor Whitehead of Apex bought her ticket at the Fusion Seven on North Main Street in Fuquay-Varina and won last Thursday’s drawing. Whitehead arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday...
