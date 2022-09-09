ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale Public Art dedicates new artwork installed at Stetson Plaza

 5 days ago

Scottsdale Public Art and the city of Scottsdale are hosting a dedication for the latest addition to the city’s permanent collection, “Pinball Wizard,” on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 6 to 7 p.m.

According to a press release, Scottsdale Public Art worked with artist Annette Coleman to design and install mosaic artwork enhancements at the splash pad at Stetson Plaza, near Marshall Way Bridge, at the Scottsdale Waterfront.

Coleman’s “Pinball Wizard” includes a new concrete wall and bench with 30 mosaic spheres and domes of various sizes, along with inset waves of vertical glass mosaic pieces.

The artist’s glass is cut into random shapes and in a variety of colors that dance with light in any weather, the release explained. The mosaic stained glass pieces are embedded in colored concrete that is formulated to last decades.

The event will be located at the Stetson Plaza Splash Pad, 7120 E Stetson Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. The public is invited to visit, enjoy the mosaic artwork and meet the artist, Annette Coleman.

Information about “Pinball Wizard” and the dedication can be found at ScottsdalePublicArt.org/work/pinball-wizard.

