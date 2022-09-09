Read full article on original website
Royal Opera House to Close for Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral
The Royal Opera House has canceled the Sept. 19 performance of “Don Giovanni” due to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The company said that it will close the opera house “to mark the State funeral of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”. It is the second performance...
Random Opera Company Sets World Premiere Date & Conductor for ‘Elena e Gerardo’
Random Opera Company has announced that the world premiere of “Elena e Gerardo” is set to take place on Oct. 28, 2023 at the Temple Speech Room in Rugby. The 200-year-old opera by Marianna Bottini will be conducted by Thomas Payne who is an alumnus of the Royal Opera House Jette Parker Young Artists programme. He has worked with such companies as the Royal Opera House and Grange Park Opera as Off-Stage and Assistant Conductor on a number of productions.
Obituary: Tenor Nicola Cencherle Passes Away
Italian-South African Tenor Nicola Cencherle has died. Born in Schio, Italy, he immigrated to South Africa with his parents at an early age and began singing lessons at age of 18 with Xandre Haagen at Pretoria University and later with Alessandro Rota. He joined PACOFS at the age of 25...
Bollinger International Song Competition Announces Winners
Wigmore Hall has announced the winners of the Bollinger International Song Competition. The first prize went to tenor Laurence Kilsby while the second prize went to baritone Arvid Fagerfjäll. The third prize went to tenor John Matthew Myers and the fourth prize was awarded to mezzo Susan Zarrabi.
Film Center of Lincoln Center to Present Pasolini’s ‘Medea’ Starring Maria Callas
The Film Center at Lincoln Center is set to present Pasolini’s “Medea” starring Maria Callas. The screening, which is set to take place on Sept. 20, marked Callas’ only role on the silver screen. Pier Paolo Pasolini’s interpretation of Euripides’s play shifts the tragedy away from Medea’s betrayal by Jason and her bloody revenge to the loss of her mystical homeland of Colchis.
Sondra Radvanovsky Leads Metropolitan Opera’s ‘Medea’
(Credit: Paola Kudacki / Met Opera) The Metropolitan Opera is set to open its 2022–23 season with the company premiere of Cherubini’s “Medea.”. The opera, which will open on Sept. 27, 2022, was made famous by Maria Callas in the 1950s. Sondra Radvanovsky will sing Medea for...
Giargiari Bel Canto Competition Announces Judges
The Giargiari Bel Canto Competition has announced this year’s judges. The panel will include mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe, conductor Joseph Colaneri, and manager Alex Fletcher. Blythe is a renowned opera star who has appeared with such companies as Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Opera, Covent Garden, Paris National Opera, and San...
Mid Wales Opera to Tour Montsalvatge’s ‘El Gato Con Botas’
Mid Wales Opera is set to present a chamber arrangement of Montsalvatge’s “El Gato Con Botas” as part of its Autumn tour. The opera, which will be sung in English and retitled “Puss in Boots” will open on Oct. 14 at Gregynog Hall in Tregynon, Newtown. That will be followed up by a total of 13 performances running through Nov. 12, 2022, across 13 different locations.
Johan Reuter Leads Canadian Opera Company’s ‘The Flying Dutchman’
The Canadian Opera Company is set to open its new season with Wagner’s “The Flying Dutchman.”. The opera, which will be performed at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, will be directed by Marilyn Gronsdal, taking on the original vision from American director Christopher Alden. COC...
SAS Performing Arts Company & Studios to Present ‘Le Nozze di Figaro’
SAS Performing Arts Company and Studios is set to present Mozart’s “Le Nozze di Figaro” on Oct. 2, 2022 at Christ and St. Stephen’s Church in New York City. The cast will be headlined by Alison Saporta as Susanna and Christopher Fotis as Figaro. In the role of the Countess will be Elizabeth Moran with Ivan Conrad taking on Count Almaviva. Rounding out the cast will be Isola Jones, Linda Collazo, Alexander Adams-Leytes, Juyoung Ma, Ai Ra, douglas Sabo, and Theodore Shulman.
San Francisco Opera Releases ‘Streaming the First Century’
The San Francisco Opera is celebrating its centennial with the release of the first installment of “Streaming the First Century.”. The new online hub at sfopera.com/firstcentury will be free for selected historic recordings from the Company’s past, along with rare artist interviews, archival photographs, program articles, oral history excerpts, and newly captured conversations among past and present San Francisco Opera creative luminaries.
Michael Mayes & Susan Bullock Headline The Atlanta Opera’s ‘Bluebeard’s Castle’
The Atlanta Opera’s Discoveries Series is set to kick off the 2022-23 Season with Bela Bartók’s “Bluebeard’s Castle” on October 7- 9. The opera, which will be presented in association with Atlanta State University School of Music from Kennesaw, will star Michael Mayes and Susan Bullock. It will be directed by Daisy Evans and conducted by Stephen Higgins.
Opera Lafayette Unveils 2022-23 Season
Opera Lafayette has announced its 2022-23 season. Starting things off with “Pergolisi,” a program featuring the music of Pergolesi. Conducted by Patrick Dupré Quigly and directed by Nick Olcott, the showcase will star such singers as Gwendoline Blondeel, Sarah Mesko, Hanna De Priest, Jonathan Woody, and Patrick Kilbride.
Richard Tucker Music Foundation Announces Annual Gala Celebrating Angel Blue
The Richard Tucker Music Foundation has announced its annual Gala celebrating this year’s Richard Tucker Award recipient Angel Blue. The gala, which will be held on Nov. 13 at the new David Geffen Hall’s Wu Tsai Theater at Lincoln Center will bring together a star-studded roster of previous Richard Tucker Award Winners, Grant Recipients, and special guests.
Rotterdam Philharmonic Names New Principal Guest Conductor
(Copyright www.peterrigaud.com) Conductor Tarmo Peltokoski has been named the Principal Guest Conductor of the Rotterdam Philharmonic. This announcement follows another recent one that named the maestro as the Music and Artistic Director of the Latvian Symphony Orchestra. He was also made the first Guest Conductor of the Deutsche Kammerphilharomonie Bremen at the beginning of 2022. He has also led productions of operas at the Finnish National Opera.
Teatro Cervantes de Malaga Announces 2022-23 Season
The Teatro Cervantes de Malaga has announced its 2022-23 season which will celebrate its 34th anniversary. The season opens with the double bill of Leoncavallo’s “Pagliacci” and Mascagni’s “Cavalleria Rusticana.” The cast of “Pagliacci” includes Andeka Gorrotxategi (Canio), Carmen Solís (Nedda), Dalibor Jenis (Tonio), César San Martín (Silvio), and Leonardo Sánchez. Meanwhile Leoncavallo’s opus will star Solís (Santuzza), Andeka Gorrotxategi (Turiddu), and Dalibor Jenis (Alfio). José María Moreno will direct.
Piotr Beczala Leads Kursaal Eszena’s 2022-23 Season
San Sebastian’s Kursaal Eszena has announced its 2022-23 season which will feature 11 concerts from Sept. 28, 2022 through Jan. 13, 2023. For the purposes of this article, we will only focus on vocal performances. William Christie will conduct his ensemble Les Arts Florissants in a concert featuring the...
Will Liverman & Christian Van Horn Headline Art Bath’s Fall 2022 Slate
Art Bath has announced its schedule of immersive salon performances this fall. The performances, which take place in New York City at The Blue Building on East 46th Street, will feature performances by five to eight artists or groups. Per an official press statement, “Audiences will be guided through a multidisciplinary and multi-sensory experience, exploring the corridors and caverns of the unique venue discovering different pieces in each space.”
Singing Penguins – Composer Allen Shearer & Librettist Claudia Stevens on the Inspiration for ‘Prospero’s Island’
“O brave new world that has such creativity in’t!’. “Prospero’s Island,” the forthcoming chamber opera by composer Allen Shearer and librettist Claudia Stevens, tells the tale. Ninth Planet, in co-production with InTandem, will present the world premiere at San Francisco’s Herbst Theater on March 25, 2023.
Opera Collective Ireland 2022 Review: Semele
A Young Cast Led By Christian Curnyn Brings Handel To Hollywood. Opera Collective Ireland’s mission is to promote the country’s next generation of opera talent “by producing quality productions that provide valuable performance opportunities in major roles.” Since its establishment in 2011 many singers have passed through its doors and gone on to establish successful careers, with names such as Jennifer Davis, Sarah Richmond and Marie Flavin springing to mind. The company’s choice of repertoire is by no means dull or focused on the standard favorites, rather it moves across genres, with productions ranging from Monteverdi’s “Il Ritorno di Ulisse” to Britten’s “Owen Wingrave, and takes in contemporary works such as “Vagabones” by Raymond Deane. The latest offering, which took place over the summer at the Kilkenny Arts Festival and in Dùn Laoghaire, was a production of Handel’s “Semele.”
