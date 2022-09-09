A Young Cast Led By Christian Curnyn Brings Handel To Hollywood. Opera Collective Ireland’s mission is to promote the country’s next generation of opera talent “by producing quality productions that provide valuable performance opportunities in major roles.” Since its establishment in 2011 many singers have passed through its doors and gone on to establish successful careers, with names such as Jennifer Davis, Sarah Richmond and Marie Flavin springing to mind. The company’s choice of repertoire is by no means dull or focused on the standard favorites, rather it moves across genres, with productions ranging from Monteverdi’s “Il Ritorno di Ulisse” to Britten’s “Owen Wingrave, and takes in contemporary works such as “Vagabones” by Raymond Deane. The latest offering, which took place over the summer at the Kilkenny Arts Festival and in Dùn Laoghaire, was a production of Handel’s “Semele.”

