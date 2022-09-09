Missing person: 82-year-old Oakland man, considered at risk due to age

( KRON ) — An 82-year-old Oakland man has been reported missing and is considered at risk due to his age. Emiliano Casarez was last seen on Sept. 1, 2022 in the area of the 3000 block of East 7th Street around 8 a.m.

Casarez is described as Hispanic, 5’8″, 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. A missing persons report on the Oakland city website describes him as having a “dark complexion” and a “forehead scar.”

He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information regarding Casarez’s whereabouts is asked to notify the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit at (510) 238-3641.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.