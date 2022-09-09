Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
A New Study Suggests a Specific Walk-Sit Routine to Get a Baby to Sleep
Japanese researchers have uncovered a specific formula that could help parents get a crying infant to sleep. In recent study published in the journal Current Biology, scientists found that if a caregiver carries a crying infant for five minutes, then sits with the baby for eight minutes, they can successfully soothe the child, and possibly get them to sleep.
