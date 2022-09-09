ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia orders flags at half-staff

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IURQz_0hojyWWP00

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has ordered flags flown at half staff.

Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation – in accordance with a presidential proclamation – ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff immediately, continuing through sunset on the day of interment, in honor and remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Cathy and I send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family as they mourn the loss of their Queen, mother, and grandmother,” Gov. Justice said. “Queen Elizabeth II was a monumental figure not just in the UK, but for the world. As the longest reigning monarch, she saw decades of change and should always be remembered for all she gave to her country.”

Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952 and was the longest-reigning British monarch with her reign of more than 70 years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 41

Ed Larabee
5d ago

The half staff flag means very little anymore. They lower it for anything and anybody about like the military giving out Bronze Stars and Purple Hearts

Reply(2)
11
Josephine Richardson
4d ago

We only lower OUR FLAG for our country fellowmen, I am not trying to be disrespectful but we are not governed by the Queen. RIP your majesty and may the King live a long and healthy life.

Reply
2
Shelbie Carroll
5d ago

I wonder what the people in UK are going to do now since the queen has passed away who are they going to pay now to live there cause the people had to pay the queen to live there and that's the truth cause I knew someone from there and he said that he had to pay the queen to live there

Reply(4)
3
Related
wvpublic.org

Pro-Choice Protesters Picket Picnic Outside Governor’s Mansion

Protesters rallied outside a picnic for legislators at the governor’s mansion in Charleston Monday evening to voice their opinions on the state’s proposed ban on abortion. Del. Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, was among those expressing their frustration. ”The health care in this state sucks; I tell you one thing...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia lawmakers pass road, energy bills

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers swiftly passed bills during a Monday special session that would invest millions of dollars into road maintenance work and create a program to incentivize businesses that want to utilize renewable energy to come to the state or expand operations. As legislators wrapped up for the day, Republican House […]
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia lawmakers approve abortion ban with few exceptions

West Virginia’s Legislature passed a sweeping abortion ban with few exceptions Tuesday, approving a bill that several members of the Republican supermajority said they hope will make it impossible for the state’s only abortion clinic to continue to offer the procedure. “It is going to shut down that abortion clinic, of that I feel certain,” […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia#Royal Family#Politics State#Politics Governor#British#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtrf
wvpublic.org

West Virginia Legislature Outlaws Abortion

The West Virginia Legislature has now passed House Bill 302, outlawing abortion in West Virginia, with limited exceptions. The Senate passed the bill by a vote of 22 to 7 with 5 members absent. The bill then moved to the House of Delegates, which passed it by a vote of 77 to 17 with six members absent.
POLITICS
woay.com

Manchin announce $2.2 million to improve West Virginia’s unemployment insurance system

Washington, DC (WOAY) – US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $2,283,000 from the US Department of Labor (DOL) Employment and Training Administration for West Virginia’s unemployment insurance system. The funding will support projects that simplify application instructions, increase staffing, and provide translation and technology resources to ensure all eligible West Virginians can apply for unemployment insurance coverage.
ECONOMY
Lootpress

Gov. Justice orders all U.S. and State flags to be flown at half-staff immediately in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation – in accordance with a presidential proclamation – ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff immediately, continuing through sunset on the day of interment, in honor and remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
POLITICS
wchstv.com

West Virginia teacher and school service personnel of the year named

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Department of Education announced its 2023 teacher and school service personnel of the year winners on Tuesday. Amber Nichols, a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, was selected as the 2023 Teacher of the Year, and Jessica Grose, a special education aide at Hodgesville Elementary School in Buckhannon, was selected as the 2023 School Service Personnel of the Year, according to a news release from the state department of education.
EDUCATION
WVNS

Raleigh Sheriff responds to Justice Holdings tax delinquencies

Beckley, WV (WVNS)– Property taxes in West Virginia are due on September 1st and March 1st of the next calendar year. They become delinquent one month after they go unpaid. Under state law, county tax offices publish the names of those who have not paid their taxes. The most recent Raleigh County list, published on […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Business to invest $500 million in Ravenswood, W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A business is investing $500 million to develop a first-of-its-kind renewable energy microgrid-powered industrial site in West Virginia, says Gov. Jim Justice. Tuesday during a press conference, Gov. Justice announced Berkshire Hathaway Energy is purchasing more than 2,000 acres of land in Ravenswood, West Virginia.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin met Queen Elizabeth II in 2007

The late Queen Elizabeth II even had ties to West Virginia. Then-Governor, now-Senator Joe Manchin and then-first lady Gayle Manchin met her majesty Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip back in May of 2007 at the Virginia governor’s mansion. Stateline, a newsletter for state government employees, said this meeting was for the 400th anniversary of […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF

West Virginia granted $150 million for road work in every county

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia House of Delegates unanimously passed the Special Session 4 Road Bill at their Special Session Monday night. This bill approves the transfer of $150 million in surplus revenue funds to the Department of Transportation to pave the secondary roads in every county in West Virginia.
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

MyPillow CEO says FBI agents seized his cellphone

WASHINGTON (AP) — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell said Tuesday that federal agents seized his cellphone and questioned him about a Colorado clerk who has been charged in what prosecutors say was a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology used across the country. Lindell was approached in the drive-thru of a Hardee’s fast-food restaurant in Mankato, […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor shares thoughts on Queen Elizabeth II

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF)- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice offered his condolences to the Royal Family on Thursday. Gov. Justice went to social media and said, ‘Cathy and I send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) as they mourn the loss of their Queen, mother, and grandmother. Queen Elizabeth II was a monumental figure […]
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man in rainbow wig took loaded gun to Dairy Queen; Wanted to restore Trump to President King of the United States

A man in Pennsylvania was arrested after he reportedly brought a loaded gun into a Dairy Queen. WPXI reports that the Delmont Borough Police Department responded to a call of an erratic driver.  That driver, who was reportedly dressed in a rainbow wig and a bright yellow safety vest, allegedly got out of his vehicle […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
woay.com

West Virginia recognized for innovations in its Medicaid program

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the National Academy for State Health Policy has awarded West Virginia’s Medicaid program with the 2022 Medicaid Innovation Award. The award recognizes states’ creativity, leadership, and progress in their Medicaid programs. West Virginia Medicaid earned the Care...
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

How West Virginia’s leaves will change this fall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — September is here and it has a message for us—it’s time to cool off. The rush of summer vacations and back-to-school is behind us, and we’ll all be spending a little more time inside —preferably by the warm air coming from the vents. The National Weather Service has released its fall […]
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

61K+
Followers
8K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy