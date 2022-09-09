Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk probationer arrested for meth-related charges
NORFOLK, Neb. -- On Monday, Norfolk Police said they were called to an apartment in the 700 block of north first street to assist a Nebraska State Probation Officer. According to authorities, the probation officer was conducting a search of a probationer's residence and had located a glass smoking pipe in his bedroom.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City man jailed for OWI, marijuana
IRETON—A 25-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 9:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, in Ireton on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The arrest of Alexander David Stoneking stemmed from the stop of a 2007 Kia Optima...
nwestiowa.com
Passed out man arrested for public intox
SIOUX CENTER—A 33-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 4:20 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Fausto Chilel stemmed from him being found passed out on a rock wall along the sidewalk at the intersection of Highway 75 and Seventh Street Northeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
News Channel Nebraska
Two teenagers arrested in connection to string of car thefts in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two 16-year-old suspects are accused of stealing several vehicles from various areas in Norfolk. On Friday, the Norfolk Police Division received reports of five different vehicles that had been stolen. One of the stolen vehicles was recovered the following day from the 1400 block of Amberwood Drive.
Merrill man found guilty of murder of stepson
A Plymouth County man on trial for the murder of his stepson has been found guilty Tuesday afternoon.
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN GUN RELATED INCIDENT
A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED IN A GUN RELATED INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED AUGUST 29TH IN THE 1000 BLOCK OF PIERCE STREET. 44-YEAR-OLD RICO WILLIS OF SIOUX CITY IS CHARGED WITH GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FELON, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, AND KEEPING A DISORDERLY HOUSE.
kiwaradio.com
One Dead After Accident West Of Hudson
Hudson, South Dakota — One person died and another was seriously injured in a recent accident west of Hudson. The names of the two people involved have not yet been released. The State of South Dakota holds names of accident victims for four days. According to the South Dakota...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids man jailed for OWI by Inwood
INWOOD—A 24-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 1:55 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, near Inwood on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, speeding, and defective or unauthorized muffler system. The arrest of Dylan Scott Thiner stemmed from the stop of a northbound 2007 Lexus 250 clocked at...
doniphanherald.com
Dodge County judge's sudden resignation followed relationship with meth user
FREMONT — For a gregarious guy, Judge Ken Vampola moseyed quietly out of the Dodge County Courthouse on Sept. 2, his last day. No retirement party. No cake. No staffers gathered round, wishing him well. No proclamations from governors, past or present. The biggest adieu for the longtime judge? A small gathering at a local steakhouse, after hours.
siouxcountyradio.com
Fatal motorcycle accident west of Hudson, SD. Saturday
HUDSON, S.D. (KTIV) - A man has died and a woman was seriously injured following a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon west of Hudson, S.D. Preliminary crash information indicates the motorcycle was westbound on 294th Street when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Spur Avenue. The driver failed to make the turn and went off the road and into the west ditch.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Marica Lashawn Joaquin, 41, Sioux City, forgery (two counts); sentenced Aug. 26, 10 years prison suspended, four years probation. Makayla Corynne Nellist, 27, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 2, five years prison suspended, two years probation for eluding, 20 days jail for OWI. Dillon Robert Huck, 30,...
Sioux City Journal
1 killed in motorcycle crash near Hudson
HUDSON, S.D. -- One person was killed and another injured Saturday in a motorcycle accident near Hudson. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was westbound on 294th Street at 1:18 p.m., when the driver turned left turn onto Spur Avenue and failed to negotiate the curve. The motorcycle left the road and went into the west ditch.
kelo.com
Early morning fatal shooting in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO.com) — An early morning shooting has left one dead in Harrisburg. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gunshot just after one o’clock this morning. Officers located a deceased individual upon arriving on the scene. The sheriff’s office says the investigation continues and they believe it is an isolated incident with no threat to the public.
agupdate.com
Farmer’s daughter pulled toward tractor pulling
For 23-year-old Tabitha Demers of Hinton, Iowa, tractor pulling is in her blood. Since age 14, she has been watching her dad, Jeff Demers, of Storm Lake, pull the “Smokin Hot Deere” at various events throughout the country. The two exchanged places when Tabitha took the tractor seat and dad took the track seat.
iheart.com
Man shot and killed near marijuana grow operation in rural Wayne County
(Wayne, NE) -- A Wayne County man is shot and killed near a marijuana grow operation. The Nebraska State Patrol says around 7:15 Wednesday night, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in a rural part of the county north of Wisner. Investigators say once on the scene, deputies found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim, 65 year old Gerald Ruskamp, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Sheriff’s Office has requested that the State Patrol lead the investigation.
Sioux City PD located man who impersonated officer
The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) is asking the public for help in finding a man they said impersonated an officer.
Sioux City Journal
Shuttered Sioux City nursing home faces more legal trouble
SIOUX CITY — A Pennsylvania service provider has sued the trust that owns a now-closed Sioux City nursing home for thousands of dollars in unpaid bills and wants the trustees and beneficiaries held personally responsible for repayment. Healthcare Services Group, or HCSG, says Indian Hills of Sioux City, which...
kiwaradio.com
Allegedly Drugged Canton Woman Pulled From Big Sioux River Taken To Hospital, Jail
Klondike (far western Lyon County), Iowa — A Canton, South Dakota woman was arrested after an incident in and near the Big Sioux River at Klondike on Labor Day Monday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office tells us their deputies responded to the Klondike Bridge on the state line near Ashley Avenue and 180th Street for a report of a naked female under the influence of drugs in the river.
siouxlandnews.com
Fire crews respond to structure fire in Jefferson, S.D.
JEFFERSON, S.D. — Firefighters are looking into the cause of a house fire Monday morning near Jefferson, South Dakota. Crews from Jefferson and North Sioux City responded to that call just after 7 a.m. on a property on 332nd Street about a mile west of I-29 and about two miles south of Jefferson.
kscj.com
DETOURS TO AFFECT TWO MAJOR CITY STREETS WEDNESDAY
TWO MAJOR STREETS IN SIOUX CITY WILL HAVE DETOURS POSTED ON THEM BEGINNING WEDNESDAY MORNING FOR CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS. SGT. JIM CLARK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT EXPLAINS:. DETOURS OC………….IF YOU CAN. :27. AGAIN THOSE CLOSURES ARE ON DOUGLAS STREET NEAR THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE AND LAW...
