WDIO-TV
Duluth Hillside fire contained
Wednesday night at 5:37pm fire crews were on scene of a fire in Duluth’s Hillside neighborhood. The fire took place on the inside the Lake Superior Medical Equipment Building on E Fourth Street. Authorities say The City of Duluth’s Public Works Department shut off the gas to the entire...
WDIO-TV
Two people injured in Duluth shooting
Tuesday, Duluth Police responded to a shooting that took place on the 100th block of East Third Street. Police say that they located two individuals who sustained non-life threatening injuries. Those individuals were taken to the hospital. Duluth Police say this is an active investigation. WDIO will continue to bring...
WDIO-TV
County says new roundabout and Snively intersection will open October 15th
An update for drivers who are anxiously awaiting the end of detours in the Lakeside/East Duluth/Woodland neighborhoods. Crews are making progress moving dirt and materials at the new roundabout at Snively and Glenwood. St. Louis County said they expect the project to be done on October 15th, and that’s when...
WDIO-TV
Shooting incident at Lady Vi’s in Superior
Superior Police responded to a call of shots fired at Lady Vi’s early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Superior Police Department, the incident happened around 1:53 a.m. at 628 Tower Avenue. Officers say they encountered a large crowd leaving the area when they arrived on scene....
WDIO-TV
MNA Strike Day One: “Beyond our breaking point”
Today marked the official first day of the MNA strike, nurses in Duluth as well as Superior lined up across Essentia and St. Luke’s Hospital to protest. It’s now the largest nurses strike in U.S. history. It started at 7am on , and goes through 7am Thursday. Besides...
WDIO-TV
Mayor announces finalist for police chief job: Mike Ceynowa
On Monday afternoon, Mayor Emily Larson announced the finalist for the police chief job in Duluth. Deputy Chief Mike Ceynowa is the proposed candidate for the city council to consider at their meeting on September 26th. “I’m humbled and honored,” he said during a press event on Monday. “I’m looking...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Carter Jutlid
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for September 13th, 2022: Carter Jutlid. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a...
WDIO-TV
Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch 3-day strike over pay
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses in Minnesota launched a three-day strike Monday, pressing for salary increases they say will help improve patient care by resolving understaffing stresses that have worsened in the coronavirus pandemic. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas...
WDIO-TV
Ashland woman arrested on suspected drug charges
An Ashland, Wisconsin woman was arrested Monday on what authorities say is part of an ongoing drug investigation. According to a release from the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, the woman had approximately 50 grams of fentanyl, 30 grams of methamphetamine, and $3,000 in cash with her at the time of her arrest.
WDIO-TV
Tensions rise over Duluth’s first tiny house
Simply Tiny Development is a Colorado-based company that builds tiny houses and camper vans. A small team came together experiencing the challenges that we’re facing as a society, as a generation, especially with housing,” said CEO Sean Dixon, Ph.D. “After I got out of college, we really kind of took a stance and figured out what we wanted to do. We figured we could have a decent impact, and we started tackling sustainability, housing or sustainable housing. We kind of just looked around and said, ‘Okay, how can we actually start making a difference?’ And we looked at some tiny homes and sort of progressed from there.”
WDIO-TV
New housing options are in the works
Internet searches, “For Rent” signs, Word of mouth…the ways to find a home are changing — and so are the options for affordability. “A couple of years ago, the city council passed the kind of Cottage Park ordinance. It was a way to start looking at how we can build houses with a smaller footprint and situate them in such a way that they would be like their own little community. The idea of these houses is that they will face inward and there will be green space in the middle, and they will be connected by trail systems. It is a way for the community to have this nice sense of belonging with each other,” said The Housing and Redevelopment Executive Director Jill Keeper.
WDIO-TV
Food Truck Festival returning on Saturday in downtown Virginia
Head downtown to historic Chestnut Street on Saturday, September 17 from 11-7 to celebrate the annual Food Truck Festival! Almost 30 vendors will have something to tempt you. Pep’s Bake Shop is excited to see all the people return. “It’s just so fun, it brings so many people around,” shared Laura Collins.
WDIO-TV
Beyond the Playbook: Hermantown dancer turns Vikings cheerleader
When you hear the name Hermantown Hawks, your mind immediately thinks hockey. For Karlyn Nessa however, she’s changing the tape by dancing from humble beginnings at Corey Veech Memorial Field. To this year, U.S. Bank Stadium, becoming a professional cheerleader with the Minnesota Vikings. “I started dancing when I...
WDIO-TV
Wilson’s hat trick lifts UWS women’s soccer to shutout win over Northland
Niya Wilson netted a hat trick Wednesday as the University of Wisconsin-Superior (UWS) women’s soccer team shut out Northland College 5-0 in both of their Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) openers. Wilson, a Superior native, scored the sole goal of the first half at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex,...
WDIO-TV
UMD women’s hockey ranks fifth in DCU/USCHO national poll
After finishing last season as National Champion runner-ups, the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team has been ranked 5th in this seasons first DCU/USCHO national poll. The Bulldogs posted a record of 27-12-1 last season, including 3-1 in the NCAA Tournament. The team is set to drop...
