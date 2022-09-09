Read full article on original website
Sedalia Police Reports For September 13, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Tuesday morning, Officers were conducting business checks in the 4300 block of Wisconsin Avenue. During the business checks, Officers located two vehicles parked in the Kohl's parking lot after hours. Upon contact with the driver of one of the vehicles, the driver's information came back as a revoked driving status. Jared J. Cooper, 22, of Columbia, was issued a summons for Driving While Revoked and released on scene.
Hit-And-Run Driver Arrested by Sedalia Police
On Sept. 2 at 4:13 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to 16th and Kentucky for a hit-and-run accident. Officers later located the suspect, 50-year-old Candice Ann Smith of Sedalia, and transported her to the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked on a 24-hour hold, pending the formal filing of charges for leaving the scene of an accident, and 1st degree property damage.
Sleeping Driver Arrested for DWI
On Saturday around 3:53 a.m., a Sedalia Police Officer observed a vehicle stopped in the roadway on North Ohio at around Pacific Avenue. The driver of the vehicle was breathing, but appeared to be sleeping. Investigation revealed that the driver, 31-year-old Isidro Chavez Marcos, of Sedalia, was intoxicated. Marcos was...
Man wanted for domestic violence arrested for drug possession in Osage Beach
Camden County deputies who were conducting a search warrant on a wanted man ended up finding methamphetamine and making an additional arrest Monday.
MSHP Arrests for September 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Petr L. Zaverukha of Sedalia at 11:05 a.m. Sunday in Johnson County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated. Zaverukha was taken to the Johnson County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 37-year-old Rambo Keichy of...
Sheriff’s office identifies man electrocuted in southern Boone County
The Boone County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday identified the Hallsville man who died early Monday when he was electrocuted by a downed power line. The post Sheriff’s office identifies man electrocuted in southern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Injured in Cole County Crash
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday morning in Cole County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2002 Mazda 626, driven by 25-year-old Robert T. Goodwin of Jefferson City, was on Route U, when a westbound 2013 Dodge Dart, driven by a 17-year-old female from Tipton, failed to yield to the Mazda and struck it. Both vehicles traveled off the westbound lanes of US 50 and came to rest facing south just after 10 a.m. (just south of Centertown).
Cases Resolved in Pettis County Circuit Court September 2 – 7
Below is a sampling of cases that were resolved in the Circuit Court of Pettis County from Sept. 2 - 7. Freddie M. Thomas: age 52, Sedalia, MO was sentenced to consecutive 30, 5 and 4 year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on three separate matters (1 count Robbery in the First Degree, 1 count Unlawful Use of a Weapon and 1 count Delivery of a Controlled Substance). Mr. Thomas was sentenced to an additional 5-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections for Armed Criminal Action.
KOMU
California man sentenced after MSHP traffic stop leads to recovery of 28 pounds of meth
JEFFERSON CITY − A California man was sentenced in federal court Monday after authorities say he transported 28 pounds of methamphetamine through mid-Missouri in September 2019. Johnny Jordan Thompson, 28, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole. He pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine...
Man sentenced over ‘extraordinary quantity’ of meth in Missouri
A federal judge sentenced a California man Monday in federal court for transporting an "extraordinary quantity" of methamphetamine in a car while he traveled in Missouri.
939theeagle.com
CPD: Deadly Columbia I-70 crash happened during heavy congestion
A Boonville man is dead after a Friday afternoon crash on heavily-congested I-70 in Columbia. CPD investigators say the crash happened when 84-year-old Wayne Simmons of Boonville slowed for heavy traffic ahead in the driving lane of westbound I-70 near the 123-mile marker. Columbia Police say 30-year-old Ruzana Tadzhibayev’s vehicle then struck the back the Simmons’ Hyundai, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED FOR TRAFFICKING DRUGS DUE IN COURT
A 36-year-old Sedalia man facing a couple of felony charges after authorities executed a no-knock search warrant at an apartment on U.S. Highway 50 in Pettis County on June 9 is due in court. According to a probable-cause statement, authorities say when they entered the apartment, Jonathan Johnson ran toward...
kttn.com
Polo resident injured in Sunday crash; patrol accuses him of multiple infractions
A Polo resident was hurt early Sunday when the sports utility vehicle he was driving traveled off Highway 116 and hit a utility pole west of Braymer. Twenty-five-year-old Logan Bowley was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. The accident happened three miles west of Braymer on Highway...
Police identify man whose body was found under Lake of the Ozarks dock
Police on Monday identified the man whose body was pulled from underneath an Osage Beach dock last week. The post Police identify man whose body was found under Lake of the Ozarks dock appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Woman seriously hurt following motorcycle crash in Miller County
Miller County, Mo, (KMIZ) A Osage Beach woman is seriously hurt after a motorcycle crash in Miller County early Saturday Morning. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m on Route W South of Jade Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers say, 58-year-old Bruce Keffer was driving northbound on Route W when he lost The post Woman seriously hurt following motorcycle crash in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Detectives identify body found underneath boat dock at Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators identified the body of a man found underneath a dock at Lake of the Ozarks. Police found the body of Christopher Don Williams, of Osage Beach, Mo., on September 8 at a boat dock off Osage Beach Parkway. The family reported Williams missing on August 17 after he walked away from a job site.
Osage Beach man hurt in motorcycle crash in Lake Ozark
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Osage Beach man is seriously injured following a motorcycle crash in Lake Ozark. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 36-year-old Chancelor Kitts crashed his motorcycle in front of 316 Albany Dr. in Camden County. Troopers say, the crash happened around 12:20 Sunday morning when Kitts was driving too fast on The post Osage Beach man hurt in motorcycle crash in Lake Ozark appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER DUE IN COURT
A 44-year-old Marshall man who was the subject of a manhunt following two shootings nearly three years ago in Saline County and charged with murder and other felonies has a court proceeding scheduled. Terrelle Palmer is alleged to have shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims...
kjluradio.com
Body found in Lake of the Ozarks last week identified as Osage Beach man
The body found underneath an Osage Beach boat dock has been identified. The Osage Beach Police Department reports the body has been identified as Christopher Williams, 36, of Osage Beach. Williams was reported missing on August 17 after his family and co-workers hadn’t seen him in a few days after he walked away from a job site where he was working.
Sedalia Man Sentenced in Robbery At Casey’s
On the evening of January 15, 2020, an individual attempting to conceal his identity entered Casey’s General Store located at 716 West 16th Street. After making his way past a customer in the store he brandished a hand hatchet or small axe type instrument, eventually striking the cash register as he demanded the cash from the store. Officers with the Sedalia Police Department were able to promptly develop and contact a suspect located at his home. A search of the suspect’s home and subsequent canvas of the area by officers and detectives yielded multiple items of evidentiary value. Freddie M. Thomas, Jr., age 52, of Sedalia, was arrested and subsequently charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
