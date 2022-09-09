Read full article on original website
Powell Survives Lander in Rugged 3A Match-Up
Powell needed everything they could muster to edge Lander on Friday 10-7 to improve to 2-1 on the year. Powell got a first-half field goal from Steven Stambaugh and a 2nd half touchdown from Jhett Schwan to Evan Whitlock. Case Bradish ended up with over 100 yards rushing for the Panthers in this game. It was tough sledding for Lander offensively in this game and this was a team that rang up 54 points their week zero game against Pinedale and 44 last week in their win over Green River. The Tigers found the end zone once in the 1st half and were stung by a trio of turnovers. Lander missed a 4th quarter field goal attempt.
Cody Wins 19th in a Row, Toppling Worland
In the match-up of the #1 and #3 ranked teams in 3A on Friday, Cody once again proved that they are the team to beat in this classification as the top-ranked Broncs drilled Worland 67-7. Luke Talich found Matt Nelson for Cody's first touchdown of the night and Nelson ended up with 2 TD catches in the first half, the 2nd one covered 80 yards to the end zone.
Shoshoni Rebounds with Huge Win Over Greybull
Shoshoni entered the 2022 season ranked #1 in 1A 9-Man football thanks in part to winning the state championship in this classification last season. The Wranglers lost their season opener to a talented Pine Bluffs team but bounced back with a 53-0 victory over Greybull on Thursday. Pehton Truempler had 4 touchdowns in the game and the Wrangler defense was stifling.
Kaycee Prevails at Home by 10 Over Meeteetse
Kaycee made it 2 for 2 in the 1A 6-man football season as they took care of Meeteetse on Saturday afternoon 42-32. Kaycee got a couple of touchdowns from Vaun Pierson and senior Xavier Strothman found the end zone as well. He had a big interception in the 2nd half as the Bucs tightened the screws on defense as the game went on.
Mountain View Earns Hard Fought win over Rich County
Mountain View had a rough season in 2021 but the Buffs have figured it out so far this season with 2 wins in 2 games. This group beat Wheatland on the road to start the season and then defeated Rich County from Randolph, Utah 12-10 on Friday. The Rebels put 10 points on the scoreboard in the 2nd quarter but the Buffalos answered with a 2nd quarter touchdown from Isaac Linford who rambled 24 yards to the end zone. Mountain View added another TD in the 3rd quarter thanks to a 20-yard run from Braden Walker to make it 12-10. It was a defensive struggle after that with a scoreless 4th quarter.
