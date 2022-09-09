Powell needed everything they could muster to edge Lander on Friday 10-7 to improve to 2-1 on the year. Powell got a first-half field goal from Steven Stambaugh and a 2nd half touchdown from Jhett Schwan to Evan Whitlock. Case Bradish ended up with over 100 yards rushing for the Panthers in this game. It was tough sledding for Lander offensively in this game and this was a team that rang up 54 points their week zero game against Pinedale and 44 last week in their win over Green River. The Tigers found the end zone once in the 1st half and were stung by a trio of turnovers. Lander missed a 4th quarter field goal attempt.

POWELL, WY ・ 16 HOURS AGO