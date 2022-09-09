ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix suspends 'The Crown' filming after death of Queen Elizabeth

By Rich Fury
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
Cast members of the first season of Netflix's The Crown, including Claire Foy, who portrayed a young Queen Elizabeth II, are seen in 2018. Netflix says it has suspended filming on the show's latest season out of resepect for the late monarch /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP/File

Netflix suspended filming of its British royals drama "The Crown" on Friday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the company said.

The acclaimed show is currently filming its sixth season, having charted the late monarch's life through multiple decades over the course of its previous seasons.

"As a mark of respect, filming on 'The Crown' was suspended today," a Netflix spokeswoman said in a statement to AFP.

"Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen's funeral."

The multiple Emmy-winning series began in its first season with Queen Elizabeth's wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.

A fifth season is due to be released in November, and is expected to chronicle 1990s events involving the monarchy including the death of Princess Diana, with Imelda Staunton stepping into the role of the Queen.

Netflix has not released details about season six, but it is expected to portray more recent events including the aftermath of Diana's passing in a fatal car accident, and its impact on the royal family.

The announcement came as Hollywood stars and executives from Netflix and other major studios gathered in Toronto for the city's international film festival.

Theaters turned off their illuminated marquees in the Canadian city on Thursday to mark the death of the Commonwealth monarch, while flags were lowered and the famous CN Tower also dimmed its lights.

Former "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe was among the stars to address the Queen's death at the festival, telling reporters that her absence felt "weirdly inconceivable and surreal right now."

"My parents and I, nobody of my age or their age has ever lived in a country without her," he said on the red carpet for his new movie "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story."

Later on Friday in Toronto, Stephen Frears and Steve Coogan will introduce the world premiere of their monarchy-themed "The Lost King," about the discovery of King Richard III's remains.

#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Wedding#The Crown#Uk#Afp File Netflix
Celebrities
