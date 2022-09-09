Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Mild traumatic brain injury associated with increased risk of behavioral and emotional problems in kids
University of Rochester researchers have been at the forefront of efforts to understand how blows to the head impact the brain, including how concussions change brain structure. Now researchers at the Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience have found that kids who experience a traumatic brain injury (TBI), even a mild one, have more emotional and behavioral problems than kids who do not.
MedicalXpress
Risk factor for developing Alzheimer's disease increases by 50-80% in older adults who have had COVID-19
Older people who were infected with COVID-19 show a substantially higher risk—as much as 50% to 80% higher than a control group—of developing Alzheimer's disease within a year, according to a study of more than 6 million patients 65 and older. In a study published today in the...
MedicalXpress
Spotting the signs of suicide risk
Recognizing the signs that someone is considering suicide could help save a life. "Emergency physicians see many people who are struggling silently with their mental health," said Dr. Gillian Schmitz, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians. "One of the most impactful things anyone can do to prevent a...
MedicalXpress
Fungal infections increase mortality among hospitalized COVID-19 patients worldwide
Every day we inhale thousands of potentially pathogenic fungal spores, but our immune system simply eliminates them. However, in people with compromised immunity, such as transplant and cancer patients, as well as hospitalized patients in intensive care, the interaction between pathogen and host may be quite different. Fungal infections that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
'Years of life lost' to unintentional drug overdose in adolescents spikes during pandemic
The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic saw a 113% increase in the "Years of Life Lost" among adolescents and young people in the United States due to unintentional drug overdose, according to researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine. Study findings published online...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 hospitalization rates higher in unvaccinated during Omicron
During the Omicron variant COVID-19 spike, unvaccinated adults were more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated adults, and hospitalization rates were lowest among those vaccinated and boosted, according to a study published online Sept. 8 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Fiona P. Havers, M.D., from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control...
MedicalXpress
Study recommends extra caution in screening for depression in teens with diabetes
The scoring results of widely used depression-screening tools should be carefully adjusted to better detect the condition in teenagers with type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1D), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. The study is the first to widely assess the accuracy of such screeners, compared...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify immune cell that helps kill bladder cancer tumors
Mount Sinai researchers have made two important discoveries about the mechanism by which bladder cancer cells foil attacks from the immune system. The research, published in Cancer Cell in September, could lead to a new therapeutic option for patients with these types of tumors. Advanced bladder cancer is aggressive and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Aspirin could increase survival in cancer
Does aspirin increase survival in cancer patients? UK researchers say that despite the smaller side-effects of aspirin, taking the drug has an overall positive effect on survival for people with cancer. The team reviewed past research on aspirin and say that it can reduce cancer-related inflammation, abnormal clotting, abnormal blood vessel growth, and enhance cellular repair processes.
MedicalXpress
Researcher identifies effective combination immunotherapy for subgroup of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer
A physician-scientist at City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has identified a novel combination immunotherapy regimen that demonstrated significant response in a subgroup of people with recurrent metastatic colorectal cancer. The Phase 1 data was presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Paris on Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. CEST.
MedicalXpress
Some viruses that cause cancer suppress the immune system with help from common bacteria
Gut bacteria have a profound impact on health by aiding digestion, providing nutrients and metabolites, and working with the immune system to fend off pathogens. Some gut bacteria, however, have been implicated in progression of cancers of the gut and associated organs. A new study by researchers from the University...
MedicalXpress
Tumor-infiltrating B cells and plasma cells influence early-stage lung cancer biology, immunotherapy responses
Through extensive single-cell analysis, researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have created a spatial map of tumor-infiltrating B cells and plasma cells in early-stage lung cancers, highlighting previously unappreciated roles these immune cells play in tumor development and treatment outcomes. The study, published today in Cancer...
MedicalXpress
Using music to counter delirium in mechanically ventilated older adults in the ICU
Regenstrief Institute, Indiana University School of Medicine and Mayo Clinic researcher-clinicians are conducting a multi-site study to establish that music intervention can reduce the likelihood of critically ill, mechanically ventilated older adults in a hospital intensive care unit (ICU) developing delirium and can also improve their post-ICU brain health. The study is one of the first to measure dosage of music exposure as the researchers continue their pioneering exploration of the potential of music to decrease or even prevent delirium.
MedicalXpress
Twice-daily nasal irrigation reduces COVID-related illness, death
Starting twice daily flushing of the mucus-lined nasal cavity with a mild saline solution soon after testing positive for COVID-19 can significantly reduce hospitalization and death, investigators report. They say the technique that can be used at home by mixing a half teaspoon each of salt and baking soda in...
MedicalXpress
Daily multivitamin may improve cognition and possibly protect against decline
Could taking a daily multivitamin help maintain cognitive health with aging and possibly prevent cognitive decline? According to new research from Wake Forest University School of Medicine, conducted in collaboration with Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, taking a daily supplement may improve cognition in older adults, but additional studies are needed to confirm these findings before any health recommendations are made. The study also showed that daily use of a cocoa extract supplement does not benefit cognition.
MedicalXpress
Rethinking criminalizing language in firearm research and intervention
Injuries associated with firearm violence pose a persistent public health threat in the United States. The term "recidivism" is often used when referring to those who experience repeat firearm injuries. A commentary in the journal Preventive Medicine cautions against its use in clinical and public health discourse and as an evaluation descriptor for violence prevention and intervention programs.
MedicalXpress
Beyond weight loss: Improvements in pain, mobility persist long after bariatric surgery
Improvements in pain, physical function and work productivity largely endure for at least seven years after bariatric surgery, despite some backsliding from the high levels of improvement seen in the years immediately following surgery, University of Pittsburgh epidemiologists report today in JAMA Network Open. The findings—which show that improvements persist...
MedicalXpress
How human cells become Zika virus factories
Zika virus has a trick up its sleeve. Once inside the body, the virus likes to make a beeline for dendritic cells, the cells we rely on to launch an effective immune response. "Dendritic cells are major cells of the innate immune system," says La Jolla Institute for Immunology Professor Sujan Shresta, Ph.D., a member of the LJI Center for Infectious Disease and Vaccine Research. "How is this virus so clever that it's able to establish infection in cells that would normally fight infections?"
MedicalXpress
Have recent efforts successfully boosted adolescent and young adult enrollment in cancer clinical trials?
It's important for adolescents and young adults (AYAs) to participate in cancer clinical trials to ensure adequate opportunities for AYA patients to contribute to, and benefit from, advances in cancer treatment. A recent analysis published by Wiley online in Cancer indicates that such trials have enrolled a greater proportion of newly diagnosed AYA patients in recent years.
MedicalXpress
Key mechanisms to improve intestinal regeneration and alleviate the side effects of radiotherapy discovered
The intestine is very susceptible and is affected by the harsh conditions caused by DNA-altering agents, such as radiation and chemotherapy, during cancer treatment. For example, many patients with tumors in the gastrointestinal cavity receive radiotherapy, a treatment that often also damages the healthy intestine and affects its regenerative capacity. It is therefore very important to understand how intestinal epithelial regeneration occurs. The cellular and molecular mechanisms involved in this key process are not yet fully understood.
Comments / 0