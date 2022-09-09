Read full article on original website
Why Titans didn’t run Derrick Henry on crucial 4th quarter play in Week 1 loss to Giants, per Mike Vrabel
The Tennessee Titans lost their season opener to the New York Giants. The rebuilding G-Men came into Tennesee and stole a 21-20 win over Mike Vrabel’s squad. Although most of the game’s viewers will mostly remember the Giants’ gutsy 2-point conversion on their final drive that gave them the lead or Randy Bullock’s missed attempt at a game-winner, Titans fans will remember another play. They will look back on the 3rd & 1 on their last drive when Chig Okonkwo got the ball instead of Derrick Henry. The end-around run failed, Tennessee punted, the Giants scored, and then the Titans missed their shot to win the game.
What Titans said about Week 1 loss to Giants
The Tennessee Titans picked up where they left off from the 2021 campaign in Week 1 on Sunday, dropping their 2022 opener against the New York Giants in heart-breaking fashion, 21-20. Why was it heart-breaking? Well, the Titans looked to be in total control of the game going into the...
Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills odds: NFL Week 2 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills play on Monday in an NFL Week 2 game. The Bills are a 9.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Buffalo is -475 on the moneyline in...
Titans injury updates: Dontrell Hilliard, A.J. Moore, Ola Adeniyi
The Tennessee Titans dropped their season-opener to the New York Giants on Sunday, 21-20, and the team suffered some injuries during the contest. The good news is all of the team’s key players appear to have come out of the game unscathed, but we’ll know more once the first injury report is released Thursday.
Titans Announce Three Roster Moves
TE Thomas Odukoya (International) Cannon, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,599,228 contract that included a $139,228 signing bonus when the Jets waived him during camp. He was claimed by the Panthers and bounced back...
Tennessee Titans schedule: Up against it with Bills looming in Week 2
Tennessee Titans schedule: Week 2 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Mon, Sep. 19 @ Bills 7:15 PM ESPN Prediction:
Titans Drop an Ugly Game to the Giants
Sunday started off with the Titans feeling pretty good about their chances to take the AFC South. The Jags were heading to a loss against the Washington Commanders. The Colts and Texans also looked like they were competing to take last place in the AFC South. Then the Titans started off their game against the Giants with a 13-0 lead going into halftime, only to end the game with a 1-point loss.
Tennessee Titans vs. New York Giants Week 1 inactives
The Tennessee Titans and New York Giants have revealed their list of inactives for the Week 1 contest at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Titans ruled out four players ahead of Sunday’s contest, including cornerback Elijah Molden (groin), linebacker Chance Campbell (knee), safety Lonnie Johnson (groin) and offensive lineman Jamarco Jones (triceps).
AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans
Colts HC Frank Reich didn’t endorse K Rodrigo Blankenship when asked about the team’s kicking situation again on Monday: “Guy had a bad day, does he have the confidence to bounce back? Do we have the patience for him to bounce back? Those are all of the things you work through.” (Zak Keefer)
NFL Week 1: Top plays from Packers-Vikings, Giants-Titans, more
Week 1 of the NFL continues Sunday with an action-packed slate, featuring a must-see NFC North matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. Here are the top plays from Sunday's action. Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX) Packers get on the board. AJ Dillon...
