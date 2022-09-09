ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Titans didn’t run Derrick Henry on crucial 4th quarter play in Week 1 loss to Giants, per Mike Vrabel

The Tennessee Titans lost their season opener to the New York Giants. The rebuilding G-Men came into Tennesee and stole a 21-20 win over Mike Vrabel’s squad. Although most of the game’s viewers will mostly remember the Giants’ gutsy 2-point conversion on their final drive that gave them the lead or Randy Bullock’s missed attempt at a game-winner, Titans fans will remember another play. They will look back on the 3rd & 1 on their last drive when Chig Okonkwo got the ball instead of Derrick Henry. The end-around run failed, Tennessee punted, the Giants scored, and then the Titans missed their shot to win the game.
Titans Announce Three Roster Moves

TE Thomas Odukoya (International) Cannon, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,599,228 contract that included a $139,228 signing bonus when the Jets waived him during camp. He was claimed by the Panthers and bounced back...
Report: 49ers sign former Colts RB Marlon Mack to practice squad

With an injured Elijah Mitchell expected to miss two months of action, the 49ers’ backfield depth faces an early test. The team appears to be taking a step to address that situation, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday, citing a source, that San Francisco is signing former Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack to its practice squad.
Titans Drop an Ugly Game to the Giants

Sunday started off with the Titans feeling pretty good about their chances to take the AFC South. The Jags were heading to a loss against the Washington Commanders. The Colts and Texans also looked like they were competing to take last place in the AFC South. Then the Titans started off their game against the Giants with a 13-0 lead going into halftime, only to end the game with a 1-point loss.
Tennessee Titans vs. New York Giants Week 1 inactives

The Tennessee Titans and New York Giants have revealed their list of inactives for the Week 1 contest at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Titans ruled out four players ahead of Sunday’s contest, including cornerback Elijah Molden (groin), linebacker Chance Campbell (knee), safety Lonnie Johnson (groin) and offensive lineman Jamarco Jones (triceps).
AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts HC Frank Reich didn’t endorse K Rodrigo Blankenship when asked about the team’s kicking situation again on Monday: “Guy had a bad day, does he have the confidence to bounce back? Do we have the patience for him to bounce back? Those are all of the things you work through.” (Zak Keefer)
NFL Week 1: Top plays from Packers-Vikings, Giants-Titans, more

Week 1 of the NFL continues Sunday with an action-packed slate, featuring a must-see NFC North matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. Here are the top plays from Sunday's action. Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX) Packers get on the board. AJ Dillon...
San Francisco 49ers to Sign Marlon Mack

The San Francisco 49ers are signing former Colts running back Marlon Mack. After a troubled 2022 offseason, Mack found a team after Niners running back Elijah Mitchell suffered an injury that will keep him off the field for 6-8 weeks. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news via Twitter on Tuesday....
