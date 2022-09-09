ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 48 Sets Premiere Date

After a summer of casting shakeups, Saturday Night Live is ready to return. The NBC sketch comedy staple announced the SNL Season 48 release date on Monday, September 12, just a few hours ahead of its possible wins at the 2022 Emmy Awards. No new cast members have been shared just yet, but with the release date now right around the corner, casting announcements should come faster than you can say “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!”
Emmys 2022: Who Had the Best Acceptance Speech of the Night? (POLL)

The Emmy Awards are always filled with memorable moments, from the host’s opening monologue to the touching In Memoriam tribute, but nothing quite compares to a good acceptance speech. The 2022 Emmys were no exception with some truly standout moments from the winners on-stage. Those looking to use up...
Queen Elizabeth
Who Is 2022 Emmys Announcer Sam Jay? Get to Know the TV Writer & Comedian

The 74th Annual Emmys are in full swing, and while the ceremony is being steered by host Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), he has some help in keeping the night moving. Along with DJ Zedd, the 2022 Emmys are being brought to life with the help of announcer Sam Jay, whose role is to make the ceremony lively with fun facts and exciting introductions of presenters during TV’s biggest night. And while Thompson may be familiar to viewers as SNL‘s longest-running cast member, the slightly less recognizable Jay also hails from the NBC comedy sketch show.
Queen leaves Buckingham Palace for final time as coffin carried to Westminster Hall

The late Queen has left Buckingham Palace for one last time, in a solemn procession to her lying-in-state.A gun carriage bearing her coffin travelled across central London to Westminster Hall, followed on foot by King Charles III, his siblings and princes William and Harry, watched by crowds of thousands, many of them in tears.The imperial state crown on a velvet cushion lay on top of the coffin, alongside a wreath of flowers.The Band of the Scots Guards and the Band of the Grenadier Guards played funeral marches throughout the 38-minute procession, starting with Beethoven’s Funeral March No 1.The...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale: [Spoiler] Wins Season 17 (RECAP)

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for America’s Got Talent Season 17 finale.]. After a summer of auditions and weeks of captivating qualifiers, America’s Got Talent Season 17 finally has its winner. The night opened with a performance from America’s Got Talent Season 12 contestants Light Balance followed...
