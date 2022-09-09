ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton spotted for first time since Queen’s death

By Olivia Land
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NbdKQ_0hojx8dF00

Kate Middleton appeared somber as she was seen driving out of Windsor Friday afternoon, the first sighting of the royal since Queen Elizabeth’s death.

The stone-faced Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge wore large sunglasses and was dressed in black as she drove to pick up her children from school in Berkshire, the Daily Mail reported .

Kate was notably absent from the royals– including her husband, Prince William– who gathered at the queen’s bedside at Balmoral on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20fx9q_0hojx8dF00
Kate Middleton seen driving in Windsor.
James Whatling / MEGA

While the nation waited for updates on the monarch’s condition, she was seen picking the couple’s three children up from their first day of school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJzYL_0hojx8dF00
Prince William and Kate Middleton with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor on December 8, 2020.
Pool/i-Images via ZUMA Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AoPMX_0hojx8dF00
Prince William and Kate Middleton walk behind then Prince Charles, Camilla and Queen Elizabeth at The Eden Project in Cornwall.
Jack Hill-The Times/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com

The duchess’s exit came not long after her estranged brother-in-law, Prince Harry, was seen arriving at Windsor after flying back from Scotland. Her father-in-law, now King Charles III, is already busy at Buckingham Palace meeting with Prime Minister Liz Truss ahead of his 6 p.m. address to the nation.

The queen’s death marks a major turning point for Kate’s role within the royal family. Alongside her husband, she has inherited the duchy of Cornwall from the king.

With Prince William now first in line for the throne, the couple will likely also be named Prince and Princess of Wales sometime in the near future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QfdS2_0hojx8dF00
Kate Middleton reportedly had a close relationship with Queen Elizabeth II.
Indigo/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ehFla_0hojx8dF00
Kate Middleton and Prince Harry took their children to school in Ascot, Berkshire on Sept. 7, 2022.
MEGA

