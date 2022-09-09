Kate Middleton spotted for first time since Queen’s death

Kate Middleton appeared somber as she was seen driving out of Windsor Friday afternoon, the first sighting of the royal since Queen Elizabeth’s death.

The stone-faced Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge wore large sunglasses and was dressed in black as she drove to pick up her children from school in Berkshire, the Daily Mail reported .

Kate was notably absent from the royals– including her husband, Prince William– who gathered at the queen’s bedside at Balmoral on Thursday.

Kate Middleton seen driving in Windsor. James Whatling / MEGA

While the nation waited for updates on the monarch’s condition, she was seen picking the couple’s three children up from their first day of school.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor on December 8, 2020. Pool/i-Images via ZUMA Press

Prince William and Kate Middleton walk behind then Prince Charles, Camilla and Queen Elizabeth at The Eden Project in Cornwall. Jack Hill-The Times/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com

The duchess’s exit came not long after her estranged brother-in-law, Prince Harry, was seen arriving at Windsor after flying back from Scotland. Her father-in-law, now King Charles III, is already busy at Buckingham Palace meeting with Prime Minister Liz Truss ahead of his 6 p.m. address to the nation.

The queen’s death marks a major turning point for Kate’s role within the royal family. Alongside her husband, she has inherited the duchy of Cornwall from the king.

At the 2021 National Service of Remembrance, Kate donned a more structured hat and a similarly cut coat dress. WireImage

With a wide-brimmed black hat and a matching coat, Princess Diana looked stunning at a 1992 Remembrance Day parade. Reuters

While skiing in Switzerland, Diana made a statement in a red jacket and a braided headband. Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

Also skiing in Switzerland, Kate Middleton wore a more modern red jacket while hitting the slopes. UK Press via Getty Images

While attending a 1995 VJ Day commemoration, Diana matched a large white hat and skirt suit with large brass buttons. Getty Images

A more delicate look than Diana's white suit, Kate's has finer black detailing in its peter pan collar and along the sides. WireImage

Beaming in a black veiled hat and a gorgeous crimson coat, Diana was all smiles attending Christmas service in 1993. Getty Images

Kate accessorized her red knit coat with intricate leather gloves and a wide-brimmed hat in 2006. AFP via Getty Images

Following Prince Harry's birth in 1984, Diana stunned in a red coat matching shoes. WireImage

Middleton opted for a red dress with a lace peter pan collar while leaving with Prince Louis following his birth in 2018. Getty Images

Princess Diana wore a striking hot pink suit with thick black buttons on a visit to Westminster. Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

During a 2015 outing, Kate turned heads in a striking fuchsia wool coat. WireImage

On a visit to South Korea, Diana made her presence known in a long blue blazer and a matching pleated skirt. Getty Images

In an almost identical outfit to Diana, Kate visited a violence reduction unit in a blue blazer and skirt. Getty Images

At a 1983 luncheon, Diana beamed in a dotted pink dress and fascinator. Getty Images

During the 2017 Trooping of the Colour, Kate graced Buckingham palace with a stunning pink dress and structured matching hat. WireImage

Walking hand-in-hand with Prince Charles for their wedding rehearsal, Diana wore a button-up floral number. Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

Despite a rainy London day, Kate Middleton was all smiles in a green floral dress and nude heels. Samir Hussein

At the 1988 Royal Ascot race meeting, Diana wore a matching white and black polka dotted hat and dress. UK Press via Getty Images

At the 2022 Royal Ascot race meeting, Kate channeled Diana in a dotted dress with a more modern spin on her hat. Getty Images

In a glitzy ruched green dress, Diana took on a charity event at Victoria Palace Theatre. Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

In a stunning bejeweled emerald gown, Kate looked like the princess she is. WireImage

While visiting a hospital in Pakistan, Diana paired a cream head scarf with a pale blue jacket. Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

On a visit to Assyakirin Mosque in Malaysia, Kate Middleton paired a white sheer buttoned top with a matching head scarf. Getty Images

Previous 1 of 24 Next

With Prince William now first in line for the throne, the couple will likely also be named Prince and Princess of Wales sometime in the near future.

Kate Middleton reportedly had a close relationship with Queen Elizabeth II. Indigo/Getty Images