Gwinnett County, GA

Gwinnett Welcoming Week Festival canceled due to rainy forecast

By Alia Malik - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago

Gwinnett County on Friday canceled what would have been its inaugural Welcoming Week Festival due to the rainy Saturday forecast.

The festival was supposed to take place Saturday in the plaza outside the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville. It was meant to kick off Welcoming Week, a series of events designed to bring Gwinnettians together and promote diversity and inclusion.

Gwinnett County to host inaugural Welcoming Week Festival

Other Welcoming Week events include the African Immigrant Heritage Month reception, which is still scheduled for tonight at 6 p.m. at county headquarters, 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville. Guests are strongly encouraged to register online .

A citizenship clinic will be held Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Duluth library and the Welcoming Week Read Aloud is scheduled for Sept. 17 at the Norcross library.

For more information about the events, visit GwinnettCounty.com/GwinnettWelcomingWeek

