Sun Street Centers hosts symposium to discuss rising overdoses
SALINAS VALLEY — More than 200 community members attended last month’s Overdose Awareness Symposium 2022, hosted by Sun Street Centers to bring attention to the uptick in drug-related overdoses. Monterey County Supervisor Chris Lopez was master of ceremonies for the countywide event, held Aug. 31 at the Salinas...
BOLO: Salinas man missing for three days
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are looking for a man who has not been heard from in three days. Jonathan Arambula, 47, has a history of medical issues, according to police. Arambula has not spoken to his family and work since Saturday. Anyone with information is urged to contact Salinas Police at 831-758-7321. The post BOLO: Salinas man missing for three days appeared first on KION546.
New executive director takes charge at Monterey County Agricultural and Rural Life Museum
MONTEREY COUNTY — Ellie Clifton is the new executive director of the Monterey County Agricultural and Rural Life Museum (MCARLM). Clifton began her position in mid-June, and at 22 years old, she is bringing a fresh and youthful perspective on running the local museum located inside San Lorenzo Park in King City.
Bomb squad deployed to Salinas DMV
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has mobilized its bomb unit as of 6 p.m Monday. They have confirmed with KION that they are heading to the DMV on 260 East Laurel Drive. No further details have been shared. This is a developing story. The post Bomb squad deployed to Salinas DMV appeared first on KION546.
Monterey County Workforce Development Board partners with Bloom Energy for recruitments in Soledad, Salinas
SOLEDAD — Monterey County Workforce Development Board is gearing up to host a series of recruitments for Bloom Energy throughout the month of September. Bloom Energy, which focuses on manufacturing and marketing solid oxide fuel cells that produce electricity on-site, is expanding operations and searching for 300 new employees to work at its Fremont facility beginning in October.
Jury convicts Soledad man of DUI
SOLEDAD — After a two-day trial, a jury found 26-year-old Luis Vera Morga of Soledad guilty of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol on Aug. 31. On May 4, 2019, at about 10:47 p.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Eutimio Toral was traveling on southbound Highway 101, south of Hudson Road, when he observed a black vehicle with its headlights on and stopped on the shoulder of the roadway.
Gilroy Target off lockdown after county-wide chase
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP Gilroy said a chase that began in Monterey County ended near the Gilroy Crossing shopping center Tuesday afternoon. Target told KION they were on lockdown for a short while, but officers told them it was safe for guests to come in. CHP has not confirmed why the chase suspect was wanted. The post Gilroy Target off lockdown after county-wide chase appeared first on KION546.
One dead, two injured after Santa Clara DUI crash
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was killed and two men were seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning in Santa Clara, according to police. The Santa Clara Police Department believes alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash. Police were called to the intersection of Lawrence Expressway and Poinciana Drive at […]
Monterey County deputies conduct early morning raid targeting motorcycle gang
SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday conducted an early morning crackdown on members of a notorious motorcycle club that law enforcement leaders fear is trying to make inroads on the Central Coast. Investigators with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said the motorcycle gang was...
A dump in the middle of Salinas closes permanently tomorrow, paving the way for redevelopment.
Celia Jiménez here, looking ahead to the weekend during which a long-awaited trash facility relocation will become reality. Tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 10, the Salinas Valley Solid Waste Authority’s transfer station will close its doors at 4pm after its last day serving the public. At its current location on Sunset Street—in the middle of the city of Salinas—it has regularly served 300 people daily, six days a week.
Santa Cruz Man in Wheelchair Struck and Killed In Hit and Run.
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP-Santa Cruz confirmed to KION that a Santa Cruz man was struck and killed in a hit and run crash on Sunday evening. Officers said the 69-year-old man was in a motorized wheelchair and crossing Capitola Road west of 7th avenue around 10:10 p.m. when he was struck by a 1999 The post Santa Cruz Man in Wheelchair Struck and Killed In Hit and Run. appeared first on KION546.
Hit-and-run kills person in wheelchair in Santa Cruz; driver arrested for DUI
SANTA CRUZ – Authorities have arrested a woman on felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that killed a man in a wheelchair in Santa Cruz over the weekend.According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision took place in the area of Captiola Road and 7th Avenue around 10:10 p.m. Sunday.Officers said the victim, who was in a motorized wheelchair, was attempting to cross Capitola Road and entered the roadway when she was struck a driver in a 1999 Mercedes-Benz. The driver fled the scene headed westbound.The victim, identified as a 69-year-old man from Santa Cruz, was taken to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas for life-threatening injuries and later died. His name has not been released.Police found the Mercedes abandoned on a nearby street.Following an investigation, CHP officers arrested the driver at her home in Santa Cruz early Monday morning. The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Jessica Thompson, has been booked on charges of felony DUI, vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run.It was not immediately known when Thompson would appear in court on the charges.
Southbound Highway 101 at Jolon Road closed due to vehicle crash
The CHP is investigating a crash along southbound Highway 101 at Jolon Road that has forced a full closure of that part of the highway. The post Southbound Highway 101 at Jolon Road closed due to vehicle crash appeared first on KION546.
Suspect wanted for multiple Marina burglaries
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they need the public's help finding a man allegedly responsible for multiple residential burglaries in Marina. The man pictured above is believed to have burglarized homes along the 400 block of Reservation Road. The burglaries are said to have occurred between Sept. 1 and Sept. 11 during the overnight The post Suspect wanted for multiple Marina burglaries appeared first on KION546.
Pleasanton Man Killed in Car Crash on Hellyer Avenue in San Jose
The San Jose Police Department reported a fatal car accident on the early morning of September 3, 2022. The traffic collision was said to have occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Hellyer Avenue and Ridgebrook Way. Details on the Fatal Car Accident Reported in San Jose. A preliminary traffic incident report...
Three bikers arrested, six total on weapons and drugs charges in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested six people, three being Vagos Motorcycle Club members, during a multi-agency raid called Operation "It's not easy being green." Four total homes were searched in Salinas, 13 guns were seized, as well as cash and a large amount of narcotics, said deputies. All The post Three bikers arrested, six total on weapons and drugs charges in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Rain on the way to SLO County, while SoCal is about to get ‘drenched.’ Here’s what to know
The heat wave is ending with some rare September rain, courtesy of Tropical Storm Kay.
Rider Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Santa Teresa Boulevard [San Jose, CA]
Police responded to the scene just before 2:00 p.m., at the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Lean Avenue. Per reports, the driver of a vehicle struck a motorcyclist in the area. Due to the extent of injuries sustained, medics pronounced the motorcycle rider dead at the scene. Although, authorities have not yet released their name or place of residency.
Home total loss after fire on Saint George Drive, at least three displaced
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Fire is currently at the scene of a structure fire on the 570 block of Saint George Drive. The roof of the home has collapsed and firefighters say the house is a total loss. At least three people were living in the home and have been displaced. There were no reported The post Home total loss after fire on Saint George Drive, at least three displaced appeared first on KION546.
Domestic violence suspect barricaded inside San Jose home
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police officers responded to the scene of a domestic violence suspect who was barricaded inside a home Friday afternoon. According to the San Jose Police Department, the suspect is barricaded alone inside a home in the 100 block of Rancho Drive. SJPD said the incident began at around 10:11 a.m.
