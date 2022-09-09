ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire has one of the hardest hill climbs in the world, according to Bicycling magazine

By Kristi Palma
 5 days ago

The Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb in 2015. Tin Mountain Conservation Center

For bikers looking for a challenging and “legendary” trek uphill with gorgeous views, several destinations across the planet fit the bill — and one is in New England, according to Bicycling magazine.

The publication released a list of the 30 hardest hill climbs in the world and included Mount Washington in New Hampshire.

Mt. Washington, notorious for its bad weather, is the highest peak in the Northeast at 6,288 feet.

“There’s beauty in the pure physical and mental torture of climbing a hill on a bike,” the publication wrote. “It’s, quite literally, something you overcome and conquer. Which is why certain roads and mountains around the globe are legendary to cyclists. “

Here’s what the publication wrote about Mount Washington:

“Among the most difficult hill climbs in the U.S., if not the world, Mount Washington has an average grade of 12 percent with extended stretches of 18 percent. The last 50 yards snake up 22 percent en route to the welcome center at the summit, where high winds are common.”

— Bicycling magazine

Bikers take part annually in the Mount Washington Auto Road Hillclimb, billed as “the world’s toughest bicycle hillclimb.”

Check out the list of 30 hardest hill climbs in the world.

