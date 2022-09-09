Read full article on original website
The Kiwanis Club of Abilene Pancake Day for 2022 is Back September 24th
The Kiwanis Club of Abilene is hosting its annual feeding feast known as the "Pancake Day and Auction." This year the Kiwanis Club of Abilene will be having their Pancake Day and Auction on Saturday, September 24th, beginning at 8 AM. Yep, the Kiwanis Pancake Day and Auction is back...
Gear Up Abilene and Jump On the Battle Wagon To Help Annihilate The Demons
Abilene's Rise Church and their Rise Discipleship are getting ready for their annual event, the "Demon Hunter Expo" a Zombie Paintball Ride. The demon hunting and extermination are scheduled for every Saturday night in October from 7:30 PM until midnight. This incredibly fun event all started as an exciting way...
Are You Ready Big Country for the Scariest Boo at the Zoo Ever?
Join the fun at Boo at the Zoo for 2022. Families from all around the Big Country are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes for a day of fun with the animals at the zoo. The best part of Boo at the Zoo in 2022 is that it's being extended for four days total this year, October 15th, 22nd, 29th, and 30th.
Nothing Bundt Cakes in Abilene Giving Away Free Bundtlets On September 1st
Nothing Bundt Cakes has been in business for 25 years, and they have decided to have a sweet celebration by hooking up customers with free bundtlets on Thursday, September 1st. Plus they're giving you a chance to win a $25,000 party planned by a celebrity party planner. First of all,...
Coming Soon To the Paramount Theatre in Abilene New Bigger Better Seats
Americans have grown since the 1900s, in both population size and in the sheer size of the human body. Elife.org aka eLife Digest reports that the human body has grown considerably from 1920 to 2020 both in height and in circumference. And I personally will attest that within the last...
Abilene Alzheimer’s Assoc. Says It’s Okay to Wear White After Labor Day
If you know etiquette like I know etiquette then you already know it's not cool to wear white after Labor Day. However, a local Abilene Alzheimer's Association walk team says it's OK to wear white after Labor Day since it's meant to remind everyone about the fight to put an end to Alzheimer's.
2022 West Texas Fair and Rodeo is September 8th Through the 17th
The 2022 West Texas Fair and Rodeo is September 8th through the 17th at the Taylor County Expo Center. This year Rochelle Johnson, General Manager of the Taylor County Expo Center says that you can expect more food, more music, more entertainment, and definitely more fun. Sneak-A-Peek kicks things off...
The Alice in Wonderland Experience is Coming to Abilene for One Day Only
Admit it or not, most of us have grown up watching Disney movies. Disney classics attract a large number of people from all over the world. No matter whether you're young or old. Growing up with two younger sisters, I certainly saw my share. You just can't go wrong with...
Big Country Beware of the Shady Contractor Advance Fees Scam
It never fails you start working on your house it gets to be too much so you call your friendly local contractor. So far, so good until you find out that the contractor you've known and trusted for years is too busy and can't get to your project immediately. I...
Abilene Police Need Your Help to Find These Wanted People
Do You recognize any of these people in the photographs below? If you do, you can make up to $1,000 cash. The Abilene Crime Stoppers program has been arresting criminals with your help since 1981 (as you'll see in the video below). Crime Stoppers' mission is to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene and the Big Country.
The Department of Public Safety Issues a Labor Day Safety Message
Earlier this year my friend, DPS trooper, and PIO for the DPS Fred Biddle retired, that's when I got to meet Sergeant Marc Couch the new PIO for the Department of Public Safety here in Abilene and West Texas. Sergeant Couch reached out to me and asked if we could...
