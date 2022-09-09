Read full article on original website
Related
bbbtv12.com
Corporal James Clyde Cox, Knoxville
Corporal James Clyde Cox. United States Army, Korean War Veteran. Age 90, born in Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at his home in Knoxville, Tennessee. Corporal Cox, was a very patriotic man, who enjoyed watching the University of Tennessee Football play, fishing, playing the lottery,...
bbbtv12.com
TDEC officials to attend American Nuclear workshop Thursday at Courthouse
Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation Deputy Commissioner Greg Young and TDEC Director of Remediation Steve Sanders will be at the Anderson County Courthouse Thursday evening for a County Commission workshop about American Nuclear. The workshop will be held from 6 to 8 pm in Room 312. The public is invited to attend. This workshop is not a meeting at which votes will be taken or decisions will be made; it’s only for discussion.
bbbtv12.com
James Allen Roberts, Knoxville
James Allen Roberts, the son of the late William C. Whitehead and Hattie Mae Roberts Whitehead was born February 8, 1951, in Harriman, Tennessee. God granted him eternal rest on Monday, September 5, 2022, at his home in Knoxville, Tennessee. The celebration of his life will be Wednesday, September 14,...
bbbtv12.com
Imogene Wood, Harriman
Mrs. Imogene Wood, age 83, of Harriman, formally of Atlanta, GA passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home. She retired from Bank of America. She was preceded by her husband: Eugene Wood Sr. Son: Eugene Wood Jr. Parents: Hoyt & Bonnie Hansard. She is survived by her daughter...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bbbtv12.com
TENNESSEE BREW WORKS TO OPEN LENOIR CITY BARREL HOUSE
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. – (September 13, 2022) – Tennessee Brew Works is pleased to announce the expansion of their brand with a new Tennessee location, Lenoir City Barrel House, boasting a second manufacturing facility and a community focused, family friendly taproom. Tennessee Brew Works’ Lenoir City Barrel House...
bbbtv12.com
Larry A. Renfro, Kingston
Larry A. Renfro of Kingston, TN passed away September 12, 2022, at Parkwest Medical Center. Larry was a very loved and loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. He was born April 13, 1949, in Harriman, TN to Paul and Pat Renfro. Larry retired from Roger Daniels Trucking where he operated a dump truck for many years. He attended Laurel Bluff Baptist Church and loved watching westerns and rooting for his favorite football teams; the Vols, the Titans, and the Dallas cowboys.
bbbtv12.com
Kenneth Ray Patton, Oliver Springs
Kenneth Ray Patton, age 65, of Oliver Springs, TN, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Saturday, September 10th, 2022. Kenny was a member of North Clinton Baptist Church, and he loved the Lord. His grandson, Wesson, was his entire world. In his free time, he enjoyed listening to music, building stuff, and working at the wood mill. Kenny was an avid Nascar fan and Tennessee Vols fan. He will be remembered as a generous man who had a heart of gold. He would help anyone who asked, but he never expected anything in return; he never met a stranger. Kenny was a loving husband to his wife, Helen, for almost 30 years. He was a wonderful dad, brother, friend, and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
bbbtv12.com
Elila Jane Hadley, Rockwood
Ms. Elila Jane Hadley, age 71, of Rockwood, Tennessee went home to be a beautiful angel, she was surrounded by her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents: Dorothy Wilkinson and Fayette Schillinger; stepfather: Francis Wilkinson; daughter: Tracy Woods; grandson: James “Jimmy” Rowe Jr.; great-grandson: Jason Braden III; brother: Robert Schillinger. She is survived by:
RELATED PEOPLE
bbbtv12.com
UCOR recognized as safety “Star”
Oak Ridge, Tenn., September 13, 2022 – United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) has again been recognized with the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Voluntary Protection Program’s (VPP) Star of Excellence. UCOR has previously achieved the Star of Excellence four successive years (2017–2020), which led to the company’s Legacy of Stars award in 2020.
bbbtv12.com
Edris P. Deal, 97, Kingston
Edris P. Deal age 97 of Kingston passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at home. Edris was the wife of the late Kenneth Deal. They had resided in Kingston since 1953. She was born and raised in Polk County TN, and a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. She was also a member and chaplain of the Order of Eastern Star.
bbbtv12.com
Alma Huckaby Moore, Gobey/Harriman
Mrs. Alma Huckaby Moore of Gobey/Harriman went to her heavenly home at age 90 on September 13th, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. She was a charter member of Grace Baptist Church in Harriman. Alma was preceded in death by her husband, George Moore, her parents, Senior and Vada Huckaby,...
bbbtv12.com
Louise Hewitt, 96, Heiskell
Louise Hewitt, age 96 of Heiskell passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Meadow View Assisted Living. She was born March 18, 1926, in Anderson County to the late Dewey and Selia Hill. Louise was a member of Deep Springs Baptist Church. Throughout her life, she loved to read, crochet, and spend time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Jay Hewitt; sisters, Bernette Thurman and Betty Smith; brother, Alvin Hill.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bbbtv12.com
Steve Woosley, Andersonville
Steve Woosley age 69, of Andersonville, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. He was born December 4, 1952, in Andersonville to the late William Andrew and Mary Magdalene Woosley. He was a long-time member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. In his early years, Steve loved going to car shows with his friends. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Woosley; brother, William “Bub” Lawrence Woosley, Sr., sister, Mary Ruth Wiggleston; brother-in-law’s, Bob Cope and Bob Wiggleston.
bbbtv12.com
Loretta “Cricket” Manis, Kingston
Ms. Loretta “Cricket” Manis, 75, of Kingston, passed on September 9, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She is preceded in death by her husband: Frankie “Soad” Manis. Mother: Maggie Fink. Grandson: James Amberson. She is survived by her 3 daughters & son-in-law: Lorene...
bbbtv12.com
UT Executive Leadership Institute Announces 2023 Cohort
KNOXVILLE – Twenty-five faculty and staff members, representing each University of Tennessee campus and institute and overseeing critical functions across the UT System, have been selected to be part of the fourth Executive Leadership Institute class. This 12-month program, created by UT President Emeritus Joe DiPietro in 2018, was...
bbbtv12.com
Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinnett, Rockwood
Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinnett, age 60, a lifelong resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, unexpectedly but peacefully at his home from apparent natural causes. He was born May 2, 1962, in Rockwood and was U.S. Army Veteran. Chief Stinnett’s 37 years of service in Law Enforcement began when he became a Patrolman at Rockwood Police Department in 1985. In addition to serving as a Patrolman, he served as Sergeant, Investigator, Assistant Chief, and for the last several years as Chief of Police, all at the Rockwood Police Department. In addition to serving his community, Bill loved metal detecting, history, golf, and was an avid baseball card collector. He was very competitive and enjoyed watching any type of competition but was especially an Atlanta Braves Baseball fan. He loved all sports and had formerly coached Little League Baseball and Little League Girls Basketball. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Billy Stinnett, Sr., and several aunts and uncles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bbbtv12.com
Billy Joe Calloway, 91, Kingston
Billy Joe Calloway, 91 of Kingston, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Friday, September 9th, 2022, at Roane Medical Center. Joe was born in Kingsport, TN on November 6, 1930. Throughout his career, he was a hard-working pipefitter and a member of UA Local 102 for 70 years. He loved the Lord and studied His word, serving as a mentor and friend to many. The eternal impact he made is immeasurable.
bbbtv12.com
ASAP of Anderson and TSPN Host Suicide Prevention Training
Anderson County, TN, September 2022 – ASAP of Anderson is partnering with the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, or TSPN, to host an Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST). This event will be held on September 26th and 27th from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge, and the cost is only $5 per person if participants attend both days.
bbbtv12.com
James Leslie Moneymaker, Clinton
James Leslie Moneymaker age 69, of Clinton, passed away at his residence on Friday, September 2, 2022. He was born July 3, 1953, in Clinton, Tennessee to the late James and Martha Moneymaker. James had a green thumb and could grow about anything. He loved growing fruit trees and plants of any kind. Throughout his life he loved music, sitting outside and watching it rain, and was an avid animal lover. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by grandparents, Buck & Lucy Mae Moneymaker, Cletus Foust, and Ben Waggoner; nephews, Michael H. Moneymaker and Christopher B. Moneymaker; niece, Christy Rene Moneymaker.
bbbtv12.com
Danny Pride, 44
Danny Pride, age 44, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, surrounded by his family. Danny lived his whole life in this area and graduated from Oliver Springs High School and ITT Tech. His hobbies included gardening, fishing, camping, and spending time with his kids. He is preceded in death...
Comments / 0