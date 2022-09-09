Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinnett, age 60, a lifelong resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, unexpectedly but peacefully at his home from apparent natural causes. He was born May 2, 1962, in Rockwood and was U.S. Army Veteran. Chief Stinnett’s 37 years of service in Law Enforcement began when he became a Patrolman at Rockwood Police Department in 1985. In addition to serving as a Patrolman, he served as Sergeant, Investigator, Assistant Chief, and for the last several years as Chief of Police, all at the Rockwood Police Department. In addition to serving his community, Bill loved metal detecting, history, golf, and was an avid baseball card collector. He was very competitive and enjoyed watching any type of competition but was especially an Atlanta Braves Baseball fan. He loved all sports and had formerly coached Little League Baseball and Little League Girls Basketball. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Billy Stinnett, Sr., and several aunts and uncles.

ROCKWOOD, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO