Cherokee County, SC

Woman gets 12 years for attacking man with baseball bat in Cherokee Co.

By Bethany Fowler
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison for attacking a man with a baseball bat in Cherokee County.

According to the Seventh Circuit Solicitor, Kristina Paige Barnett, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges including assault and battery of a high and aggravated.

The assault occurred September 25, 2021, at a Blackburg home, the solicitor’s office said.

The 40-year-old victim told Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies that Barnett hit him in the head twice with a bat that was wrapped in razor wire.

Barnett and the victim were acquaintances, and the assault happened after Barnett became angry. She fled the crime scene before deputies arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for severe injuries, including a brain bleed and broken bones.

The victim and a witness named Barnett as the suspect. Deputies located and arrested Barnett several weeks later.

Barnett will have to serve 85% of her prison sentence before she is eligible for parole.

Alleged drug trafficker from Hickory had meth, 3 guns: Sheriff

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An alleged drug trafficker from Hickory is facing charges after three guns and meth were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop last week, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on 45-year-old Hickory resident Pachea Tomlinson on Saturday on Highway 27. […]
HICKORY, NC
Man shot multiple times, dies in Gaston County, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 64-year-old man died Tuesday evening after he was shot multiple times in Gastonia, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Authorities said the shooting happened around 6:21 p.m. on September 13 in the 100 block of Twisted Oak Lane. First responders found a man, identified as 64-year-old Timothy […]
GASTON COUNTY, NC
