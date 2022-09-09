ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Decaying body of missing Ohio man found in garage under boards

DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- The decaying body of a missing 44-year-old man was found in a garage after a woman allegedly noticed a foul odor coming from his house. A woman told police on Thursday, Aug. 18, that a man she knew had been missing since July 14, WDTN-TV reports. She reportedly went to his old residence to check up on him and smelled the odor of a dead body.
Boater reports body 12 miles off Lake Michigan shore

SHOREHAM, Mich. (AP) — Investigators were working to identify the person whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan after being spotted about 12 miles from shore, authorities said Monday.A sailboat captain saw the body Sunday offshore from the Berrien County village of Shoreham and reported the discovery to the Coast Guard, the Berrien County Sheriff's Department said.A Coast Guard crew recovered the body and turned it over to the sheriff's department for the investigation.An autopsy was planned to identify the person and determine the cause of death.The sheriff's department didn't immediately release more information about the death or how the body might have gotten so far offshore.
Michigan nurse charged with adult abuse after failing to report medication error

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A west Michigan nurse has been charged after allegedly failing to report a medication error involving a patient at an elderly care facility in Grand Rapids.Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, is charged with one count of second degree vulnerable adult abuse, a four-year felony, after she allegedly failed to report that the patient was administered two incorrect medical doses in December 2020. The incident happened at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. Bratcher was working as a licensed practical nurse at the time and had a duty to report the error but allegedly failed to do so."Caring for vulnerable adults is a significant responsibility that requires special care," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a press release. "Failure to fulfill that responsibility can have dire and even criminal consequences and my department will not hesitate to act."Bratcher is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 14.
20-year-old man killed after he was partially ejected from vehicle in Pontiac crash

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man from Brown City is dead, and an 18-year-old woman is hospitalized after a car crash in Pontiac on Sunday. The incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. on Woodward Avenue near Osmun Street.According to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Brody Thompson, 20, was driving a 2010 Audi A5 when he failed to negotiate the curve, striking it, and then the vehicle left the road.The vehicle continued through the median and re-entered southbound Woodward Avenue before overturning in someone's yard.Police say Thompson was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected through the moon roof, and the car came to rest on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old passenger, was also not wearing a seat belt. She was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. Police say they believe alcohol and speeding were factors in the incident.The crash is under investigation by  the Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.
DNR identifies ‘large, black wildcat’ spotted in Northern Michigan

COPEMISH, MI – What was thought to be a large, black wildcat has been identified as a “normal-sized black cat,” WPBN/WGTU reports. The cat was spotted by a photographer last month during a 5K race in Manistee County, MLive previously reported. Dakota Stebbins snapped photos of the animal and then showed them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the sighting.
More than 30 dogs seized in Indiana

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are reportedly doing much better after being found in "deplorable conditions." The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department seized 32 German shepherds and one Rottweiler that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check Friday, Sept. 9.
