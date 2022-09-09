Read full article on original website
Related
Missing Howell woman last seen on Sunday found dead in home
Officials said the search for a missing Howell woman has ended after her body was discovered at a home within the city on Friday morning. The Howell Police Department confirmed the remains of Kelly Michelle Dorsey were found around 8:35 a.m
Decaying body of missing Ohio man found in garage under boards
DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- The decaying body of a missing 44-year-old man was found in a garage after a woman allegedly noticed a foul odor coming from his house. A woman told police on Thursday, Aug. 18, that a man she knew had been missing since July 14, WDTN-TV reports. She reportedly went to his old residence to check up on him and smelled the odor of a dead body.
Boater reports body 12 miles off Lake Michigan shore
SHOREHAM, Mich. (AP) — Investigators were working to identify the person whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan after being spotted about 12 miles from shore, authorities said Monday.A sailboat captain saw the body Sunday offshore from the Berrien County village of Shoreham and reported the discovery to the Coast Guard, the Berrien County Sheriff's Department said.A Coast Guard crew recovered the body and turned it over to the sheriff's department for the investigation.An autopsy was planned to identify the person and determine the cause of death.The sheriff's department didn't immediately release more information about the death or how the body might have gotten so far offshore.
Body found near Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline has been identified as a Chicago man
A body found near northwestern Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline has been identified as that of a Chicago man who vanished with a friend in late July during a boating trip, authorities said. The body of Dexter Trendell Sain, 36, was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront Park about 200 yard from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motorcyclist Crashes Into Moose at 100mph During Police Chase in Alaska
The fatal collision was just one of hundreds of moose impacts estimated to occur in Alaska every year.
Michigan Man Called 911, Admitted Using a Piece of Lumber and a Cane to Fatally Beat Another Man: Reports
A Michigan man is charged with murder after he allegedly called 911 and admitted that he’d killed another man using a cane and a 2×4 piece of lumber, according to local news reports. James Watrous, 51, of Clearwater Township is accused in the beating death Garrett J. Hamminga,...
Stolen property investigation leads to arrest of Northern Michigan siblings after cops find drugs, guns
A pair of siblings in Northern Michigan were taken into police custody after a search warrant for stolen property led to the discovery of guns and drugs at their home.
Heroin, more meth found when police arrest pair on meth possession warrants in Northern Michigan: MSP
A man and woman are facing charges after they were busted not once, but twice for drug possession in Northern Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body of Macomb County woman found in car had multiple gunshot wounds, police say
A deceased woman discovered in a partially submerged car last week was found to have several gunshot wounds, Downriver authorities released on Thursday.
Body found floating in lake in Waterford Twp. identified as 25-year-old man from Mexico
A body found facedown in Williams Lake two days ago was revealed to be that of a young native of Mexico, authorities in Oakland County confirmed.
Michigan nurse charged with adult abuse after failing to report medication error
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A west Michigan nurse has been charged after allegedly failing to report a medication error involving a patient at an elderly care facility in Grand Rapids.Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, is charged with one count of second degree vulnerable adult abuse, a four-year felony, after she allegedly failed to report that the patient was administered two incorrect medical doses in December 2020. The incident happened at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. Bratcher was working as a licensed practical nurse at the time and had a duty to report the error but allegedly failed to do so."Caring for vulnerable adults is a significant responsibility that requires special care," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a press release. "Failure to fulfill that responsibility can have dire and even criminal consequences and my department will not hesitate to act."Bratcher is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 14.
20-year-old man killed after he was partially ejected from vehicle in Pontiac crash
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man from Brown City is dead, and an 18-year-old woman is hospitalized after a car crash in Pontiac on Sunday. The incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. on Woodward Avenue near Osmun Street.According to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Brody Thompson, 20, was driving a 2010 Audi A5 when he failed to negotiate the curve, striking it, and then the vehicle left the road.The vehicle continued through the median and re-entered southbound Woodward Avenue before overturning in someone's yard.Police say Thompson was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected through the moon roof, and the car came to rest on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old passenger, was also not wearing a seat belt. She was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. Police say they believe alcohol and speeding were factors in the incident.The crash is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.
1 Died, 2 Airlifted To A Hospital After A Fatal Crash In Kent County (Kent County, MI)
Authorities responded to a fatal crash that claimed a life and led to the hospitalization of two in Kent County on Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of Alden Nash Avenue and 92nd Street.
Suspect wanted in theft of over $1k worth of crab legs from Costco in Macomb County
Police in Macomb County are looking for a “shellfish” thief after they say he stole over $1,100 worth of king crab legs from a local Costco.
1 dead, 3 teens arrested after triple stabbing near Fraser High School
Three teenagers are in police custody following a triple stabbing in Macomb County that left one person dead. It happened late Tuesday afternoon, not far from Fraser High School.
MSP: 'Severely intoxicated' 36-year-old driver arrested in Royal Oak with 3 children, dog in vehicle
A 36-year-old woman is behind bars after police say she was busted for speeding and driving recklessly in Royal Oak with a bodily alcohol content three times over the legal limit on Sunday night.
Over a dozen Ford Mustangs worth at least $60,000 a piece stolen off lot in Woodhaven
Roughly 12 to 15 Mustangs near the Flat Rock Assembly Plant were stolen early Tuesday morning just one week after thieves took a dozen vehicles from the same area, authorities confirmed.
DNR identifies ‘large, black wildcat’ spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, MI – What was thought to be a large, black wildcat has been identified as a “normal-sized black cat,” WPBN/WGTU reports. The cat was spotted by a photographer last month during a 5K race in Manistee County, MLive previously reported. Dakota Stebbins snapped photos of the animal and then showed them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the sighting.
WTOL-TV
More than 30 dogs seized in Indiana
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are reportedly doing much better after being found in "deplorable conditions." The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department seized 32 German shepherds and one Rottweiler that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check Friday, Sept. 9.
Pickup truck pulls in front of motorcycle on 13 Mile Road in Warren, killing 37-year-old man
A 37-year-old Warren man has died after crashing into a pickup truck that pulled out in front of his motorcycle on 13 Mile Road in Warren on Tuesday afternoon.
Comments / 0