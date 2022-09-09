Read full article on original website
A Warning to Hunters in Eastern Montana, Especially Outsiders
Local law enforcement in at least one Eastern Montana county is pushing out an important warning to hunters. Here's what Phillips County Sheriff Jerry Lytle shared on Facebook recently:. Considering within the last 24 hours, we've had multiple hunter issues including lost hunters and overdue hunters because they didn't know...
Where can you retire an American flag in Bozeman?
If you want to ensure your American flag is retired properly, there are a few locations around Bozeman that will accept your used flag and take care of the formalities. Respect is the key factor in retiring an American flag, and you can even retire a flag yourself...you don't have to bring it to any official group or location if you don't want to. But there are some guidelines you'd have to follow to be retiring the flag in the appropriate manner.
Remembering a Beloved Montana Broadcaster, Bill Knowles
After graduating college at The University of Montana (UM) in the mid-2000s, I had a few months before I was due to report to Fort Benning, Georgia for Infantry officer training with the US Army. I ended up getting into a program called the Washington Center for Politics and Journalism and got to work for Bloomberg TV & Radio in Washington, D.C for a few months.
5 Montana Restaurants That Surprisingly Closed After Being On TV
Despite being one of the least populated states in the country, Montana has its fair share of great restaurants. Throughout the years, there have been several restaurants in Montana that have been featured on popular TV shows. If you live in Montana, you most likely know about the good restaurants in your area, but do you know about the restaurants that have been on TV?
Montana Fire Season 2022: 10 Largest Wildfires Burning Right Now
The 2022 Montana fire season is in full swing, and there are several wildfires burning in Montana. There are currently 93 large wildfires burning in the western United States, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Idaho currently has the most active wildfires with 34. Montana has the second most with 23.
Tattooed Montana Criminals On The Run. Have You Seen These Guys?
Listen, I'm not one to judge...but I wouldn't think finding these two knuckleheads would be that hard. I don't know if they planned out their future of "hide and seek" very well, but they managed to escape from the Yellowstone County Detention Facility through a window. According to the reports,...
Montana Is In The Top 3 In The Nation When It Comes To This.
Here in Montana, we have millions and millions of acres filled with mountains, forests, prairies, streams, rivers, and lakes. If you love the outdoors, you would be hard-pressed to find a better place to spend your time than Montana. We've got it all: hiking, skiing, rafting, rock climbing, snowmobiling, and biking. Montana is plentiful when it comes to outdoor activities.
Does Montana Need A New State Slogan? If So, What Would You Pick?
A whole lot of folks are torn when it comes to Montana. Many residents of our state believe that we are overpopulated and it's time to "close the borders" if you will. Others realize that the more folks that come here, the more revenue is generated for the state and local businesses.
Bozeman Bucket List: What Activities Should Make The Top 10?
Living in Bozeman means outdoor experiences, Bobcat Football, and great music and nightlife. Of course, the city has grown over the years, and as more people move in, there are several new places to check out. Bozeman has a ton of places to eat and drink, not to mention all of the different festivals and long-standing traditions that make Bozeman, Bozeman.
Montana Steakhouse Thanks Customers For Many Wonderful Years
A popular Montana steak house that has been feeding customers for over 40 years recently served its final meal. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana closed on Sunday, September 4. It was the end of an era for the iconic locally owned steakhouse. I live in Manhattan, and I'll admit, it's been really weird driving by the Oasis this week. The lights are off and the parking lot is empty.
Fit For A King? Royal Family Member Spent Time On Montana Ranch.
As the world mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at 96 years old after serving as the highest ranking member of the royal family for over 70 years, did you know that a member of her family once visited here in Montana?. Yes, a future King spent...
Remember This Unique Hidden Restaurant in Bozeman?
If you're craving a bite to eat, Bozeman has a lot to offer when it comes to restaurants. However, you won't find many that are as unique as this one. For many years, the Stockyard Cafe was a popular spot to get breakfast if you wanted to avoid the crowds in downtown Bozeman. The Stockyard was located in an old, run-down building just north of town.
Cheers My Friends! Montana Celebrates This National Day!
Dark, light, sour, hoppy— the list goes on and on when it comes to beer. It's no shock to hear that Americans LOVE their beer. So as we celebrate National Beer Lover's Day, I want you to take a seat, relax, and crack a cold one as we discuss this important day.
70 Percent of Montana’s 8th Graders Not Proficient in Math Skills
Like much of the United States, Montana students lost a great deal of proficiency in math and reading skills during the two years that COVID-19 caused disruptions in education with online learning and school closures. We reached out to Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen for the scores that...
The Chief’s Last Flight for the Montana National Guard
This guy is about as Montana as it gets. A rodeo cowboy. An Army Ranger. And a helicopter pilot who fights fire for his day job. This guy and his family has had to Ranger Up and Cowboy Up on more than one occasion. Chief Warrant Officer 5 Tal Williams...
How Many Montanans Were Born In Montana? You May Be Surprised.
One of the things that many Montanans are proud of is actually being a Montanan—and why wouldn't they be?. I mean, Montana is a special place that has been romanticized in movies, books, and songs. It's the type of place where you can still find adventure around every corner. A place where folks are honest, look you in the eye, and greet you with a firm handshake.
Montana Governor Celebrates Jobs and Record Economic Growth
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte called into the Talk Back program on Friday with good news about the state’s economic growth over the past year. Gianforte began with an update about job growth in the state. “With Labor Day just behind us, I'm pleased to report that Montana last year...
SpaceX Polaris Dawn Crew in Montana, Our Chat with the Mission Pilot
This is pretty cool- SpaceX and the crew from the Polaris Dawn mission is on the ground in Montana. We got a chance to chat with Mission Pilot Kidd Poteet as they get ready to conduct training missions in the Bozeman area before launching into space later this year. NBC...
Are You Part Of The “Make Believe Montana”? If Yes, Please Stop
Montana is becoming a place everyone and their mother want to move to, live in, and make all the memories they see on social platforms. The reality is that the whole state is expensive, BUT the true "rural" lifestyle never leaves a person's soul. There are so many towns in...
Best Houseplants for Montana? Find Out at the Belgrade Plant Swap
What a fantastic idea...a plant swap in Belgrade where you can bring your plants, cuttings, knowledge, etc. and end up adopting new houseplants from others in the area. It's practical, fun, social, and about as wholesome as it gets. I'm oddly excited about this event and that's because I know...
