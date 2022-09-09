Read full article on original website
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
Look: Joe Gibbs Reacts To The Kyle Busch News
Kyle Busch announced on Tuesday that he is leaving Joe Gibbs Racing, the team he has worked with for much of his career. As disappointing as the news must be for Gibbs, he expressed nothing but well-wishes and respect for Busch in a prepared statement this morning. "Kyle has been...
Kyle Busch’s signing bonus from Richard Childress was a hilarious reference to his new boss once punching him
Welcome to FTW’s NASCAR Feud of the Week, where we provide a detailed breakdown of the latest absurd, funny and sometimes legitimate controversies and issues within the racing world. Our latest NASCAR Feud of the Week is actually a throwback to an 11-year-old incident that came full circle this...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Joe Gibbs' Statement
Kyle Busch announced Tuesday that he's leaving Joe Gibbs Racing to join Richard Childress Racing next year. After 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing, the two-time Cup Series champion will depart as the team's all-time winningest driver. Founder Joe Gibbs released a statement expressing gratitude to Busch. "Kyle has been...
thecomeback.com
NASCAR world reacts as Denny Hamlin hilariously trolls RCR Racing
Star NASCAR drivers Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin have been teammates for the past 15 years as members of Joe Gibbs Racing, but their time together is coming to a close as Busch is headed to Richard Childress Racing in 2023. On Tuesday, Hamlin sent a Tweet congratulating his longtime...
thecomeback.com
Richard Childress Racing reveals shocking Tyler Reddick plan
NASCAR star Kyle Busch officially announced on Tuesday morning that he will be joining Richard Childress Racing beginning in 2023. The team also announced that Busch would drive the No. 8 car that is currently driven by Tyler Reddick, leaving some questions about Reddick’s future with the team. Back...
ETOnline.com
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
NASCAR: 3 drivers who could be replaced for 2023
Which NASCAR Cup Series drivers may not be back with their current organizations for the 2023 season? Here are three who could be on the move. It has already been a chaotic NASCAR Cup Series silly season, highlighted perhaps by the shocking announcement that Tyler Reddick will be leaving Richard Childress Racing and joining 23XI Racing alongside Bubba Wallace following the 2023 season.
NASCAR: Another big driver announcement coming ‘soon’
With Noah Gragson leaving the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the Cup Series, JR Motorsports are set to reveal their plans for the #9 Chevrolet “soon”. While Sam Mayer is set to remain behind the wheel of the #1 Chevrolet and no changes are expected for Justin Allgaier or Josh Berry, who drive the #7 Chevrolet and #8 Chevrolet, respectively, change is on the horizon for JR Motorsports after the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
thecomeback.com
Racing world reacts to insane Kyle Busch Indy 500 news
Last last week, news broke that NASCAR star driver Kyle Busch would be joining Richard Childress Racing next year, ending his 15-year affiliation with Joe Gibbs Racing. While the move has massive ramifications in the NASCAR world, Busch revealed on Tuesday that it could mean something big for the IndyCar circuit, as well.
Tyler Reddick “likely” to join a different team for 2023
Tyler Reddick is "more than likely" to join a different team than run a third car for Richard Childress Racing in 2023. What are Reddick's potential options?
NFL・
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Michael Jordan's Message
Bubba Wallace got a massive win on Sunday in the Hollywood Casino 400. Wallace won his second Cup Series race of his career on Sunday and Michael Jordan was fired up about it. "Huge congrats to Bubba and the entire 45 team on today's great win. Bubba has now proven he's a winner with the 23 and the 45. Let's go!" Jordan said.
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
Kyle Busch Makes It Official, Announces He Will Be Driving For Richard Childress Racing In 2023
Well, it’s officially official. Rumors began to circulate that Kyle Busch had officially narrowed down his two future team options to Richard Childress Racing, and 23XI Racing, the team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin. It felt a little far fetched, considering Busch and Childress got into a...
Autoweek.com
Win or Lose, Kyle Busch's NASCAR Move to Richard Childress Will Be a Ton of Fun
Kyle Busch will join Richard Childress Racing's NASCAR Cup Series team in 2023. The move will make it three different Cup teams for Busch during his Hall of Fame Career, as he's previously driven Cup cars for Hendrick Motorsports and his current team, Joe Gibbs Racing. He drove a short...
Kyle Busch Makes Eye-Opening Statement After Kansas About Feeling Alone, and Hints of a Strained Relationship at Joe Gibbs Racing
Kyle Busch was dejected after finishing 26th at Kansas and made some eye-opening remarks after the race that hinted of a strained relationship at Joe Gibbs Racing. The post Kyle Busch Makes Eye-Opening Statement After Kansas About Feeling Alone, and Hints of a Strained Relationship at Joe Gibbs Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Richard Childress Racing Will Have Three Charters in NASCAR Cup Series Next Season
Not only did Richard Childress Racing sign Kyle Busch they will also have three charters… The post Richard Childress Racing Will Have Three Charters in NASCAR Cup Series Next Season appeared first on Outsider.
Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway
The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Team Made a Massive Mistake at Kansas, and It Could Cost Them Dearly
Tyler Reddick's playoff standing changed quickly in Kansas. The post Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Team Made a Massive Mistake at Kansas, and It Could Cost Them Dearly appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Michael Jordan Congratulates Bubba Wallace Following Win at Kansas Speedway
When the GOAT congratulates you, it’s special. Michael Jordan was quick to celebrate his NASCAR… The post NASCAR: Michael Jordan Congratulates Bubba Wallace Following Win at Kansas Speedway appeared first on Outsider.
