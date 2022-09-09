ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

The Spun

Look: Joe Gibbs Reacts To The Kyle Busch News

Kyle Busch announced on Tuesday that he is leaving Joe Gibbs Racing, the team he has worked with for much of his career. As disappointing as the news must be for Gibbs, he expressed nothing but well-wishes and respect for Busch in a prepared statement this morning. "Kyle has been...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Joe Gibbs' Statement

Kyle Busch announced Tuesday that he's leaving Joe Gibbs Racing to join Richard Childress Racing next year. After 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing, the two-time Cup Series champion will depart as the team's all-time winningest driver. Founder Joe Gibbs released a statement expressing gratitude to Busch. "Kyle has been...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts as Denny Hamlin hilariously trolls RCR Racing

Star NASCAR drivers Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin have been teammates for the past 15 years as members of Joe Gibbs Racing, but their time together is coming to a close as Busch is headed to Richard Childress Racing in 2023. On Tuesday, Hamlin sent a Tweet congratulating his longtime...
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

Richard Childress Racing reveals shocking Tyler Reddick plan

NASCAR star Kyle Busch officially announced on Tuesday morning that he will be joining Richard Childress Racing beginning in 2023. The team also announced that Busch would drive the No. 8 car that is currently driven by Tyler Reddick, leaving some questions about Reddick’s future with the team. Back...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 drivers who could be replaced for 2023

Which NASCAR Cup Series drivers may not be back with their current organizations for the 2023 season? Here are three who could be on the move. It has already been a chaotic NASCAR Cup Series silly season, highlighted perhaps by the shocking announcement that Tyler Reddick will be leaving Richard Childress Racing and joining 23XI Racing alongside Bubba Wallace following the 2023 season.
MOTORSPORTS
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Dale Jr.
FanSided

NASCAR: Another big driver announcement coming 'soon'

With Noah Gragson leaving the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the Cup Series, JR Motorsports are set to reveal their plans for the #9 Chevrolet “soon”. While Sam Mayer is set to remain behind the wheel of the #1 Chevrolet and no changes are expected for Justin Allgaier or Josh Berry, who drive the #7 Chevrolet and #8 Chevrolet, respectively, change is on the horizon for JR Motorsports after the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

Racing world reacts to insane Kyle Busch Indy 500 news

Last last week, news broke that NASCAR star driver Kyle Busch would be joining Richard Childress Racing next year, ending his 15-year affiliation with Joe Gibbs Racing. While the move has massive ramifications in the NASCAR world, Busch revealed on Tuesday that it could mean something big for the IndyCar circuit, as well.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Michael Jordan's Message

Bubba Wallace got a massive win on Sunday in the Hollywood Casino 400. Wallace won his second Cup Series race of his career on Sunday and Michael Jordan was fired up about it. "Huge congrats to Bubba and the entire 45 team on today's great win. Bubba has now proven he's a winner with the 23 and the 45. Let's go!" Jordan said.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Kyle Busch Makes Eye-Opening Statement After Kansas About Feeling Alone, and Hints of a Strained Relationship at Joe Gibbs Racing

Kyle Busch was dejected after finishing 26th at Kansas and made some eye-opening remarks after the race that hinted of a strained relationship at Joe Gibbs Racing. The post Kyle Busch Makes Eye-Opening Statement After Kansas About Feeling Alone, and Hints of a Strained Relationship at Joe Gibbs Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway

The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
FORD, KY
