ClutchPoints

4 quarterbacks Cowboys can trade for to replace Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback situation was one of the worst in the league coming into 2022 with Cooper Rush as QB2. Now with the Dak Prescott injury situation, it looks like Jerry Jones has two options. He can go with Rush and possibly lose a grip on the season or look for a Cowboys […] The post 4 quarterbacks Cowboys can trade for to replace Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Peyton Manning reacts to Russell Wilson, Denver’s 64-yard field goal vs. Seahawks

Week 1 of the regular season ended with the Denver Broncos losing to the underdog Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. Social media was buzzing with reactions to the alarming loss. In the waning minutes of the 4th quarter, the Seahawks had a slim lead. The Broncos’ offense had made its way into Seahawks territory, but […] The post Peyton Manning reacts to Russell Wilson, Denver’s 64-yard field goal vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson benching on final Broncos play draws stunned reaction from Pete Carroll

The Denver Broncos’ decision to go for a 64-yard field goal attempt to save their life in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks has left NFL fans scratching their heads. Even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was confused over the fact that Nathaniel Hackett chose to put the team’s fate in the hands (or feet) of kicker Brandon McManus instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson on the field.
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson drops heartfelt message for DK Metcalf after MNF Broncos vs. Seahawks

Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle did not go as planned for the new Denver Broncos quarterback. The Seattle Seahawks ultimately stunned Wilson and the Broncos with a 17-16 victory. Wilson, who was boo’d by the fans, was still in the good graces of wide receiver DK Metcalf. The former QB-WR duo took part in a […] The post Russell Wilson drops heartfelt message for DK Metcalf after MNF Broncos vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Cowboys Hall of Famer reveals 2 quarterbacks Jerry Jones should call after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys not only lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott also suffered a brutal thumb injury. While he might only be out for 4-6 weeks best-case scenario, they still need someone to fill the void. Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson believes Jerry Jones should be picking up the phone and calling Colin Kaepernick or Cam Newton.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks’ Uchenna Nwosu has brutal assessment that may worry Broncos fans

The Seattle Seahawks defense was on fire against the Denver Broncos, shutting down the Broncos offense led by former Seahawks star Russell Wilson. The Seahawks backline was suffocating, denying the Broncos multiple golden opportunities to score in the second half, as Wilson and his squad failed to capitalize on seven plays from within the nine-yard line in the third quarter alone. It’s a bit disingenuous to just chalk that up to Broncos errors, as the Seahawks defense was all up in Denver’s grill from minute one.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Geno Smith delivers perfect savage quote on national TV after beating Russell Wilson, Broncos

Geno Smith has become a Monday Night Football legend by leading the Seattle Seahawks to a 17-16 upset win at home over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. It was a sweet victory that Smith and the Seahawks will take their time enjoying. Smith, in particular, is taking the win as some sort of a […] The post Geno Smith delivers perfect savage quote on national TV after beating Russell Wilson, Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

3 Raiders most responsible for Week 1 loss vs. Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders’ comeback effort against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium fell short. Las Vegas simply couldn’t overcome the Chargers’ sizable lead, falling to 0-1 on the season. The Josh McDaniels era did not begin as the Raiders supporters had wanted. The Raiders battled AFC West rivals Los Angeles […] The post 3 Raiders most responsible for Week 1 loss vs. Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees’ net worth

When Drew Brees suffered a dislocated injury in the last game of the 2005 season with the San Diego Chargers, there were questions about where his NFL career would go. The New Orleans Saints decided to take a chance on the former Purdue Boilermakers standout, and there was no looking back for either side. Brees enjoyed an illustrious career with the Saints before hanging them up following the 2020 season. Brees’ money hasn’t just come from contracts though, he has done plenty off the field to make money too. Today, we’re taking a look at Drew Brees’ net worth in 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

2022 Fantasy Football Week 2 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

The first week of the 2022 NFL season was simply incredible. There were a few shocks, a lot of tight games, and certainly some RBs who stole the show. Moving on to Week 2, the fantasy football backfield choices will be extremely fascinating. Some running backs want to rebound after disappointing Week 1 performances, while […] The post 2022 Fantasy Football Week 2 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Running Backs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

4 bold Seattle Seahawks predictions for Week 2 vs. 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks shocked the world in Week 1. Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle had all eyes on it with the home crowd showing an immense amount of passion against their former QB. While the controversial decision by the Broncos to attempt a game-winning field goal may have stolen the headlines, the Seahawks deserve a ton of credit for the game plan that they put together and executed. Their focus will now shift toward their NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. With no time to rest on their opening weekend win, here are four Week 2 predictions for the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Cowboys’ next step after Dak Prescott injury, stance on Cam Newton signing, revealed

It looks like the Dallas Cowboys have their quarterback situation sorted out following the significant injury to Dak Prescott. Interestingly, it doesn’t involve trading for Jimmy Garoppolo or Mason Rudolph, or signing Cam Newton. According to Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Cowboys don’t have plans to trade for a starting quarterback, ending […] The post RUMOR: Cowboys’ next step after Dak Prescott injury, stance on Cam Newton signing, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

4 bold Cleveland Browns predictions for Week 2 vs. Jets

The Cleveland Browns managed to spoil Baker Mayfield’s revenge game by coming out top in Week 1. It was a matchup that came down to the wire with Cade York kicking a field goal to take the lead with just eight seconds remaining. Cleveland ultimately secured the win by a score of 26-24. Their attention will shift to the New York Jets this week with high expectations for the Browns Week 2 predictions. Here are four bold predictions for what to expect as Cleveland looks to get out to their first 2-0 season start since 1993.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Lions make roster move that hints at possible D’Andre Swift injury

The Detroit Lions nearly pulled off a stunning comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 to open their 2022 season. One of the reasons it was in the cards was because of D’Andre Swift’s standout performance. Swift turned his 18 touches into 175 total yards and a touchdown, which was a mightily productive start […] The post Lions make roster move that hints at possible D’Andre Swift injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
