Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
Visiting Maryland? Classic Local Dishes You Have to TryKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Maryland TerrapinsThe LanternCollege Park, MD
Man Disappears 3 Days Before He's Set To TestifyJeffery MacCatonsville, MD
Police Refuse To Take Stalker Case Seriously Until Woman Goes Viral On Twitter— The Disturbing Case Of Aziza MurphyMary Holman
Related
4 quarterbacks Cowboys can trade for to replace Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback situation was one of the worst in the league coming into 2022 with Cooper Rush as QB2. Now with the Dak Prescott injury situation, it looks like Jerry Jones has two options. He can go with Rush and possibly lose a grip on the season or look for a Cowboys […] The post 4 quarterbacks Cowboys can trade for to replace Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Peyton Manning reacts to Russell Wilson, Denver’s 64-yard field goal vs. Seahawks
Week 1 of the regular season ended with the Denver Broncos losing to the underdog Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. Social media was buzzing with reactions to the alarming loss. In the waning minutes of the 4th quarter, the Seahawks had a slim lead. The Broncos’ offense had made its way into Seahawks territory, but […] The post Peyton Manning reacts to Russell Wilson, Denver’s 64-yard field goal vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson makes end-all statement about Ravens contract situation
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson made a final statement on his uncertain contract situation with the team. According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, Jackson said he is done discussing his contract. The Ravens and Lamar Jackson were unable to come to an agreement ahead of the regular season....
Russell Wilson benching on final Broncos play draws stunned reaction from Pete Carroll
The Denver Broncos’ decision to go for a 64-yard field goal attempt to save their life in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks has left NFL fans scratching their heads. Even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was confused over the fact that Nathaniel Hackett chose to put the team’s fate in the hands (or feet) of kicker Brandon McManus instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson on the field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jerry Jones cuts Jimmy Garoppolo-Cowboys trade links with Dak Prescott update
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys won’t be trading for Jimmy Garoppolo or look for a long-term replacement for Dak Prescott after his concerning hand injury in Week 1. They don’t need to anyway. When Prescott sustained the hand injury that was later revealed would require surgery and...
Russell Wilson drops heartfelt message for DK Metcalf after MNF Broncos vs. Seahawks
Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle did not go as planned for the new Denver Broncos quarterback. The Seattle Seahawks ultimately stunned Wilson and the Broncos with a 17-16 victory. Wilson, who was boo’d by the fans, was still in the good graces of wide receiver DK Metcalf. The former QB-WR duo took part in a […] The post Russell Wilson drops heartfelt message for DK Metcalf after MNF Broncos vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jameis Winston lands on injury report ahead of Week 2
Jameis Winston led the New Orleans Saints to a fantastic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. Unfortunately, it appears as if he may have picked up an injury along the way that could throw his status for the Saints Week 2 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in doubt.
Cowboys Hall of Famer reveals 2 quarterbacks Jerry Jones should call after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys not only lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott also suffered a brutal thumb injury. While he might only be out for 4-6 weeks best-case scenario, they still need someone to fill the void. Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson believes Jerry Jones should be picking up the phone and calling Colin Kaepernick or Cam Newton.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seahawks’ Uchenna Nwosu has brutal assessment that may worry Broncos fans
The Seattle Seahawks defense was on fire against the Denver Broncos, shutting down the Broncos offense led by former Seahawks star Russell Wilson. The Seahawks backline was suffocating, denying the Broncos multiple golden opportunities to score in the second half, as Wilson and his squad failed to capitalize on seven plays from within the nine-yard line in the third quarter alone. It’s a bit disingenuous to just chalk that up to Broncos errors, as the Seahawks defense was all up in Denver’s grill from minute one.
Geno Smith delivers perfect savage quote on national TV after beating Russell Wilson, Broncos
Geno Smith has become a Monday Night Football legend by leading the Seattle Seahawks to a 17-16 upset win at home over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. It was a sweet victory that Smith and the Seahawks will take their time enjoying. Smith, in particular, is taking the win as some sort of a […] The post Geno Smith delivers perfect savage quote on national TV after beating Russell Wilson, Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Raiders most responsible for Week 1 loss vs. Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders’ comeback effort against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium fell short. Las Vegas simply couldn’t overcome the Chargers’ sizable lead, falling to 0-1 on the season. The Josh McDaniels era did not begin as the Raiders supporters had wanted. The Raiders battled AFC West rivals Los Angeles […] The post 3 Raiders most responsible for Week 1 loss vs. Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints latest free agent signing could spell trouble for Alvin Kamara’s fantasy value
New Orleans Saints running Alvin Kamara’s rib injury may be worse than the team let on. During the Saints’ week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons, Kamara played less than he typically would. The lead back was on the field for just 61% of the snaps resulting in just 38 total plays.
Drew Brees’ net worth
When Drew Brees suffered a dislocated injury in the last game of the 2005 season with the San Diego Chargers, there were questions about where his NFL career would go. The New Orleans Saints decided to take a chance on the former Purdue Boilermakers standout, and there was no looking back for either side. Brees enjoyed an illustrious career with the Saints before hanging them up following the 2020 season. Brees’ money hasn’t just come from contracts though, he has done plenty off the field to make money too. Today, we’re taking a look at Drew Brees’ net worth in 2022.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 2 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
The first week of the 2022 NFL season was simply incredible. There were a few shocks, a lot of tight games, and certainly some RBs who stole the show. Moving on to Week 2, the fantasy football backfield choices will be extremely fascinating. Some running backs want to rebound after disappointing Week 1 performances, while […] The post 2022 Fantasy Football Week 2 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Running Backs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 bold Seattle Seahawks predictions for Week 2 vs. 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks shocked the world in Week 1. Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle had all eyes on it with the home crowd showing an immense amount of passion against their former QB. While the controversial decision by the Broncos to attempt a game-winning field goal may have stolen the headlines, the Seahawks deserve a ton of credit for the game plan that they put together and executed. Their focus will now shift toward their NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. With no time to rest on their opening weekend win, here are four Week 2 predictions for the Seahawks.
RUMOR: Cowboys’ next step after Dak Prescott injury, stance on Cam Newton signing, revealed
It looks like the Dallas Cowboys have their quarterback situation sorted out following the significant injury to Dak Prescott. Interestingly, it doesn’t involve trading for Jimmy Garoppolo or Mason Rudolph, or signing Cam Newton. According to Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Cowboys don’t have plans to trade for a starting quarterback, ending […] The post RUMOR: Cowboys’ next step after Dak Prescott injury, stance on Cam Newton signing, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 bold Cleveland Browns predictions for Week 2 vs. Jets
The Cleveland Browns managed to spoil Baker Mayfield’s revenge game by coming out top in Week 1. It was a matchup that came down to the wire with Cade York kicking a field goal to take the lead with just eight seconds remaining. Cleveland ultimately secured the win by a score of 26-24. Their attention will shift to the New York Jets this week with high expectations for the Browns Week 2 predictions. Here are four bold predictions for what to expect as Cleveland looks to get out to their first 2-0 season start since 1993.
Lions make roster move that hints at possible D’Andre Swift injury
The Detroit Lions nearly pulled off a stunning comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 to open their 2022 season. One of the reasons it was in the cards was because of D’Andre Swift’s standout performance. Swift turned his 18 touches into 175 total yards and a touchdown, which was a mightily productive start […] The post Lions make roster move that hints at possible D’Andre Swift injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
110K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0