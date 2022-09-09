ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

Antioch Police Say Operations Result in $7.3 Million of Cannabis Seized

ANTIOCH, CA. — On August 31 and September 7, the Antioch Police Department assisted the California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) with the service of several search warrants related to unlicensed indoor cannabis cultivations. With the assistance of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Drug Enforcement Agency,...
ANTIOCH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
