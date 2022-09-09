Read full article on original website
Angela Davis and her public image are the focus of exhibition at Oakland Museum of CaliforniaD.J. EatonOakland, CA
Young Mother Tragically Murdered in San CarlosAnthony J LynchSan Carlos, CA
Meeting Community Needs with Latin American Inspired Home-Delivered MealsZoë BroussardConcord, CA
Sincerely, PS's "Ten Track Project" Completes A Four Album Release FrenzyVince MartellacciOakland, CA
Fairfield California records 117 F during west coast heat waveJames PatrickFairfield, CA
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Say Operations Result in $7.3 Million of Cannabis Seized
ANTIOCH, CA. — On August 31 and September 7, the Antioch Police Department assisted the California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) with the service of several search warrants related to unlicensed indoor cannabis cultivations. With the assistance of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Drug Enforcement Agency,...
Police seize over 10,000 cannabis plants, firearms
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – The California Department of Cannabis Control and Antioch police seized over 10,000 unlicensed indoor cannabis plants with an estimated value of $7.3 million, according to a press release. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Drug Enforcement Agency and Antioch Code Enforcement assisted. All told, approximately 10,451 plants were found, […]
eastcountytoday.net
Editorial: Transparency Lacking in Antioch as Police Body Camera Footage Declined for 4th Time
For the 4th time, the City of Antioch has declined to release Antioch Police Department body camera video of an incident involving councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker. This decision does nothing to build public trust or increase transparency regardless of the words coming out of the Antioch City Council’s mouth. The...
news24-680.com
Antioch PD, Other Agencies Raid Unlicensed Indoor Cannabis Operations
ANTIOCH, CA. On 8/31/2022 and on 9/07/2022, the Antioch Police Department assisted the California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) with the service of several search warrants related to unlicensed indoor cannabis cultivations. With the assistance of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Drug Enforcement Agency, and Antioch Code...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rapper sentenced to 7 years for $2M identity theft scheme
OAKLEY, Calif. - A Bay Area rapper was sentenced to over seven years in federal prison for his role in a complex loan fraud and identity theft conspiracy, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. Mark "Kafani" Hicks, aka Amir Rashad, 42, out of Oakley, was at the center of...
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Police Announce Retail Theft Arrests
The Brentwood Police Department announced the arrest of two individuals responsible for an organized retail theft at the Streets of Brentwood. According to police, last week, Brentwood officers were called to Ulta Beauty for the report of two women who had just stolen fragrances from the store and drove away. A Brentwood officer who was already parked in the Streets of Brentwood shopping center was able to quickly respond and immediately searched the area for the suspects.
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch City Council to Look at Three New Police Reform Measures
On Tuesday, Antioch City Councilmembers Monica Wilson and Tamisha Torres-Walker announced during a press conference they would be introducing three new police reform items to be discussed in the near future. The items for future discussion include:. K9 deployment policy. Early intervention strategy to track and monitor use of force...
SFist
Ghost Ship Proprietor Derick Almena Faces Jail Time Again For Weapons Possession
Found to be in possession of a machete, bows and arrows, and a live bullet, master tenant in the 2016 Ghost Ship fire Derick Almena could face prison time again because Alameda County prosecutors say those items constitute a violation of his probation. We’re coming up on the six-year anniversary...
eastcountytoday.net
Bay Area Rapper Kafani Receives 87 months for Fraud Scheme
SAN FRANCISCO – Bay area rapper Mark “Kafani” Hicks, aka Amir Rashad, was sentenced to 87 months in prison for his role in orchestrating a complex loan fraud and identity theft conspiracy, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds, FBI Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan, U.S. Postal Inspection Service Acting Inspector in Charge Kevin Rho, and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Shawn M. Bradstreet.
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police arrest man for human trafficking of a minor in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A Contra Costa County man was taken into custody by detectives from the Anderson Police Department after an investigation revealed the man had been involved in human trafficking of a minor in Shasta County. On Tuesday, detectives with the Anderson Police Department headed down to Contra Costa...
KTVU FOX 2
Antioch officials announce police reform efforts amid FBI probe
ANTIOCH - Antioch city council members and the chief of police announced new reform efforts on Tuesday, amid an investigation by the FBI and county prosecutors into multiple officers on the force. The reforms focus on K-9 policy, tracking use-of-force statistics and monitoring department issued cell phone use – all...
Catalytic converter theft hits home for SF Police Department
Multiple police sources told Mission Local that four identifiably marked SFPD vehicles were hit by a thief or thieves who cut out their catalytic converters. The incident may have taken place in the wee hours of Monday and was discovered by police personnel on Monday afternoon. Filching catalytic converters has...
crimevoice.com
Construction Worker Suspected of Drug Dealing is Arrested at Target Store
SAN RAFAEL — An extensive undercover investigation culminated in the arrest of a construction worker suspected of dealing drugs. The man was in possession of a large quantity of suspected narcotics when he was arrested. Christian Diaz-Villatoro, 29, a resident of Oakland, was arrested at the Target store at...
KTVU FOX 2
2 Oakland mayoral candidates arrested on gun charges: report
OAKLAND, Calif. - Two of the men running for mayor in Oakland were arrested last year, in separate incidents, on gun charges. The Oaklandside reports that Seneca Scott was arrested last October and faces misdemeanor charges for pulling a gun on two people. Scott told the news organization they were...
SF to crack down on illegal vendors in the Mission District, 'confiscate' items
Public Works say confiscated items will only be given back if the street vendor can show proof of purchase - ultimately how they are cracking down on stolen goods market.
Man fatally shot in Pinole
A 40-year-old man was fatally shot in Pinole this morning, police said. At 9:14 a.m., Pinole police responded to a call of multiple gunshots fired with people yelling in the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road, police said. Arriving officers found a man in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Pinole resident Lamont Carter, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shootout at East Bay marijuana warehouse critically injures 2
Two people are in critical condition following a shootout at an East Bay marijuana grow operation on Sunday morning. An investigation remains ongoing.
Remains of missing Bay Area woman found in wooded area
She had been missing since 2019.
crimevoice.com
Traffic stop leads to firearms arrest in Stockton
Originally Published By: Stockton Police Department Facebook Page. “Stockton Police Community Response Team Officers attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations, and the driver failed to yield. The suspects fled into a residence, and officers arrested them without incident. A search warrant for the home was authored, and several firearms were recovered. Arrested were Damarea Mckenzie, 21, and Dimitrius Wilkins, 30, for evading, and Raymond Rivera, 35, for weapons charges.”
KTVU FOX 2
CHP investigates reports of 2 freeway shootings in less than 24 hours
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating reports of two freeway shootings in Contra Costa County in less than 24 hours. In the most recent one, a woman reported that her black Honda Civic had been shattered on Monday just before 10 p.m. on eastbound Highway 24 in Lafayette.
