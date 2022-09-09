ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back to beer: Pittsburgh Brewing is up and running at new brewery in Creighton

CREIGHTON, Pa. — Pittsburgh Brewing Co. President Todd Zwicker holds up a new commemorative Iron City beer can displaying former Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Bill Cowher, showing his brewery is back in the business of making its own beer as well as returning to tried and true marketing approaches for the historic beer maker.

“We’re across the finish line,” he declares as a progress report on the brewing company’s new push to start making its own beers again.

After the company announced in February 2021 that it was bringing its beer production in-house again after more than a decade, and leading a sneak peak tour of the new brewery location in Creighton in the Allegheny Valley this past winter, Zwicker can now report that Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is officially making its own beer again, and doing it locally.

