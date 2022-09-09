Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Police: ID unknown of person found dead in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD — Local police are investigating after a person was found dead Tuesday near the town line. West Hartford police received a call about the discovery of a body in the 400-block of Prospect Avenue about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sgt. Amanda Martin said. She wouldn't say whether the person was found inside or outside, how police believe the person died or whether the deceased was a man, woman or child.
East Hartford teen admits role in Subway robbery, police say
An East Hartford teenager has admitted involvement in the March 24 armed robbery of the Subway sandwich shop at Main Street and Burnside Avenue, police say. DEFENDANT: Tanjay Kevin Walsh, 19, who has his address listed as an apartment at 229 Ellington Road in East Hartford. FELONY CHARGES: First-degree robbery,...
1 Killed, 2 Others Injured After Shots Fired Into Car In Darien (UPDATE)
One man is dead and two others are injured following a suspected drive-by shooting in Fairfield County. The shooting was reported just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, on I-95 in Darien. Responding officers found a vehicle just off Exit 10, near Noroton Avenue and Maple Street with three victims...
Register Citizen
Police: Investigation underway after man shot in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD — Police say they are investigating after a man was shot on Wednesday. East Hartford police said they responded to the intersection of Park Avenue and Garden Street for a report of shots fired on Wednesday night. There, officers located a male who had been shot, East Hartford Police Department spokesperson Marc Caruso said.
Register Citizen
Stamford police ID woman fatally shot, boyfriend charged in connection with her death
STAMFORD — A 36-year-old woman was fatally shot Tuesday night in a Woodside Green apartment, police said. According to a press release from Stamford Police, they received a call at roughly 9:45 p.m. Tuesday from a man who said his girlfriend tried to stab him and he shot her. Police said they located the man, 40-year-old Anthony Vines, outside of the apartment complex once they arrived. There was no resistance from Vines or attempt being made to flee from the area, police said.
Hartford Man Found Dead In Crashed Car From Gunshot Wound, Police Say
A Connecticut man died after he was shot while driving a car and crashed. The incident took place in Hartford around 1 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13 on Hillside Avenue. The victim, identified as Jose Arriaga, age 28, of Hartford, was discovered when officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police.
PD: Suspect bites officer during armed robbery at Pride in Springfield
On Saturday, September 10, a Springfield Police Officer witnessed an armed suspect at a gas station.
Register Citizen
Police: Man, 26, fatally shot in Waterbury grocery store parking lot
WATERBURY — Police say a man died after he was apparently shot in the parking lot of a local supermarket. Waterbury police responded to Waterbury Hospital around 11 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting victim who had been dropped off at the emergency room, according to police. The victim, identified as a 26-year-old man, was pronounced dead minutes before officers arrived at the hospital, police said.
Hartford police arrest man for filming witness testimony, threatening online
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police arrested a man after he allegedly filmed a witness testifying in court and posted threats with the video on social media. On June 23, the Hartford Police Intelligence Division received a tip regarding a video circulating on social media that depicted a witness in a courtroom testifying in a […]
Waterbury Homicide claims 26-year old male
He was pronounced deceased by hospital staff at 11:03 AM. After an investigation, police believe the victim was shot in the parking lot at the Colonial Grocer, on Colonial Avenue. This is Waterbury’s 12th homicide.
westportlocal.com
I-95 Southbound Shut Down for Shooting Investigation; Heavy Traffic Hits Local Streets
The State Department of Transportation has announced that I-95 southbound is shut down through Westport’s exits 18 and 17 this afternoon as the Connecticut State Police continue an ongoing investigation. Unofficial reports cite the investigation stems from possible evidence tracking along the I-95 corridor, while the Fairfield Police Department announced that I-95 will be shut down from Exit 18 until Exit 10 for the police activity. Fairfield County towns along Route 1 are reporting heavy traffic as both private cars and interstate trucks avoid the shutdown and hit the local streets on their journeys to all points south. Most of the Connecticut State traffic cameras have been turned off from Darien through Westport, though the ones remaining on show a completely deserted freeway. WestportLocal.com for more information as it becomes available.
Register Citizen
Hartford man posted video on social media of homicide witness testifying, police say
HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on charges related to witness tampering. Kyle Haye, 34, of Farmington Avenue, was charged Wednesday with tampering with a witness and inciting injury to person for his role in distributing footage of a witness testimony on social media, according to police. Bond was set at $250,000.
Eyewitness News
Man dead after shooting in Waterbury parking lot
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a homicide in Waterbury on Tuesday. Authorities said a man was shot in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue. The 26-year-old man was dropped off at Waterbury Hospital where he died, police said. He has not been identified.
Register Citizen
Bristol police: Bullets fly from cars as people chase and shoot at each other
BRISTOL — Several cars were involved as occupants chased and shot at each other around the city Monday, prompting a multi-town police pursuit, police said. No one was injured, Bristol Police Lt. Craig O’Connor said in a news release. Police received multiple 911 calls for shots being fired...
Man, 48, Dies After Scooter Crash In Meriden
An investigation is underway after a 48-year-old man died in a scooter crash in Connecticut. Authorities in New Haven County received reports that a man crashed his scooter in the 400 block of South Colony Street in Meriden at about 7:40 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, the Meriden Police Department said.
Register Citizen
Norwalk police hunt for second suspect in oyster festival attack on officer
NORWALK — City police say an officer who was assaulted at the oyster festival over the weekend is recuperating at home and is expected to make a full recovery. The officer, whose identity has not been released, suffered a head injury and fractured arm on Saturday when police say he was attacked by two men after he broke up a separate fight.
fox61.com
Owner of Waterbury store speaks about fatal shooting in parking lot
The owner of Colonial Grocer spoke to FOX61 about the incident. He opened the business a year ago.
Register Citizen
Hartford man, 28, killed in city's 27th homicide of year, police say
HARTFORD — A city man was killed after an overnight shooting, police said Tuesday morning. It is the 27th homicide of the year in the capital city,. The man has been identified as Jose Arriago, 28, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the...
2 charged after troopers find 148 packages of drugs during Hartford traffic stop
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A trooper arrested two people this week after 148 packages of drugs were found during a traffic stop near Hartford, according to an announcement Tuesday from Connecticut State Police. A trooper pulled over a van after it sped past an unmarked cruiser at about 10 a.m. Monday on northbound Interstate 91, […]
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Man Killed After Shooting, Crash in Hartford
Police have identified a man who died after a shooting and car crash in Hartford early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to Hillside Avenue just before 1 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation with multiple rounds. While heading to the scene, police said they got a call from a neighbor...
