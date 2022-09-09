ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Register Citizen

Police: ID unknown of person found dead in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — Local police are investigating after a person was found dead Tuesday near the town line. West Hartford police received a call about the discovery of a body in the 400-block of Prospect Avenue about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sgt. Amanda Martin said. She wouldn't say whether the person was found inside or outside, how police believe the person died or whether the deceased was a man, woman or child.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Investigation underway after man shot in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD — Police say they are investigating after a man was shot on Wednesday. East Hartford police said they responded to the intersection of Park Avenue and Garden Street for a report of shots fired on Wednesday night. There, officers located a male who had been shot, East Hartford Police Department spokesperson Marc Caruso said.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford police ID woman fatally shot, boyfriend charged in connection with her death

STAMFORD — A 36-year-old woman was fatally shot Tuesday night in a Woodside Green apartment, police said. According to a press release from Stamford Police, they received a call at roughly 9:45 p.m. Tuesday from a man who said his girlfriend tried to stab him and he shot her. Police said they located the man, 40-year-old Anthony Vines, outside of the apartment complex once they arrived. There was no resistance from Vines or attempt being made to flee from the area, police said.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Man, 26, fatally shot in Waterbury grocery store parking lot

WATERBURY — Police say a man died after he was apparently shot in the parking lot of a local supermarket. Waterbury police responded to Waterbury Hospital around 11 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting victim who had been dropped off at the emergency room, according to police. The victim, identified as a 26-year-old man, was pronounced dead minutes before officers arrived at the hospital, police said.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Hartford police arrest man for filming witness testimony, threatening online

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police arrested a man after he allegedly filmed a witness testifying in court and posted threats with the video on social media. On June 23, the Hartford Police Intelligence Division received a tip regarding a video circulating on social media that depicted a witness in a courtroom testifying in a […]
HARTFORD, CT
westportlocal.com

I-95 Southbound Shut Down for Shooting Investigation; Heavy Traffic Hits Local Streets

The State Department of Transportation has announced that I-95 southbound is shut down through Westport’s exits 18 and 17 this afternoon as the Connecticut State Police continue an ongoing investigation. Unofficial reports cite the investigation stems from possible evidence tracking along the I-95 corridor, while the Fairfield Police Department announced that I-95 will be shut down from Exit 18 until Exit 10 for the police activity. Fairfield County towns along Route 1 are reporting heavy traffic as both private cars and interstate trucks avoid the shutdown and hit the local streets on their journeys to all points south. Most of the Connecticut State traffic cameras have been turned off from Darien through Westport, though the ones remaining on show a completely deserted freeway. WestportLocal.com for more information as it becomes available.
DARIEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man dead after shooting in Waterbury parking lot

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a homicide in Waterbury on Tuesday. Authorities said a man was shot in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue. The 26-year-old man was dropped off at Waterbury Hospital where he died, police said. He has not been identified.
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Man, 48, Dies After Scooter Crash In Meriden

An investigation is underway after a 48-year-old man died in a scooter crash in Connecticut. Authorities in New Haven County received reports that a man crashed his scooter in the 400 block of South Colony Street in Meriden at about 7:40 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, the Meriden Police Department said.
MERIDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk police hunt for second suspect in oyster festival attack on officer

NORWALK — City police say an officer who was assaulted at the oyster festival over the weekend is recuperating at home and is expected to make a full recovery. The officer, whose identity has not been released, suffered a head injury and fractured arm on Saturday when police say he was attacked by two men after he broke up a separate fight.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford man, 28, killed in city's 27th homicide of year, police say

HARTFORD — A city man was killed after an overnight shooting, police said Tuesday morning. It is the 27th homicide of the year in the capital city,. The man has been identified as Jose Arriago, 28, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Man Killed After Shooting, Crash in Hartford

Police have identified a man who died after a shooting and car crash in Hartford early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to Hillside Avenue just before 1 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation with multiple rounds. While heading to the scene, police said they got a call from a neighbor...
HARTFORD, CT

