Linda Cowser Stinson
Linda Cowser Stinson, 82, of Mount Vernon, Texas, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday September 7, 2022. A graveside memorial service/visitation will be held at the Mt. Vernon City Cemetery September 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. with all invited. Linda was born August 18, 1940 to B.E. “Stacker”...
Roger Dale Case
A funeral service for Roger Dale Case, age 69, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Larry Cox officiating. Interment will follow at North Hopkins Cemetery with Mike Norton, Jesse Hull, Darian Chaney, Tony Case, Matt Allen, and Robert Smith serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be The Owners and Employees of Vititow Trucking, Michael Case, and Edward Sullivan. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home.
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs 9.12.22
A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday,. Two people from the public requested to address the Board. Presentation of Professional Development Plan for 2022-2023 by Lisa Robinson. Presentation re: HB 3 Board Outcome Goals by Michael Lamb. ACTION ITEMS. Along with routine matters,...
Information from the Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Campus
Charle Fox, right, secretary at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus, helps new student Destiny Dee Carver of Sulphur Springs prepare to begin her first semester of college. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924.
Fire burning in woods north of Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters are responding to a fire off of County Road 314, north of Tyler. Laneville Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service are working to contain the fire, according to a Rusk County OEM Facebook post. Authorities say to monitor any outdoor burning and to always use […]
Grass fire burning northeast of Tyler
WINONA, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters are on the scene of a 4-5 acre grass fire on County Road 347, west of Winona. Smith County Fire Marshal, Jay Brooks said that there are no structures on fire and that this is just a pasture fire. This article will be updated with any additional information.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News — Sept. 12, 2022
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Sulphur Springs, Texas, September 12, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. Register Now for Free Mammogram. If you...
Republicans Rally Around Stump Speakers
Republicans rallied around stump speakers while enjoying homemade ice cream, popcorn and hot dogs Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Hopkins County Civic Center. The prevailing message carried throughout the 2nd Old Time Political Rally hosted by Hopkins County Republican Party was the need to make a big push to get everyone possible to.
Obituary – Kevin Fender
Kevin Fender, age, 67, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, passed away on September 3, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs. Kevin was born on May 2, 1955, in Norco, California, to Harold and Lois Fender. He married Sheila Butler. Kevin worked as an entrepreneur. He loved playing music.
Dike Resident Submits Attorney’s Response To Judge’s Letter Regarding Incorporation Petition
Dike resident Kirk Reams Monday morning submitted to Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom during the public forum portion of the regular Hopkins County Commissioners Court meeting an attorney’s response letter in response to the judge’s letter regarding the incorporation petition submitted to him at a previous meeting. Michele Barnes, another Dike resident, also during public forum at the Sept. 12, 2022, Commissioners Court meeting addressed statements made during the prior court session regarding the community’s outreach efforts regarding the proposed incorporation of the small community of Dike.
Terry Gene Vance
Terry Vance, age 68 of Sulphur Springs, Texas passed away on September 5, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Tyler. Terry was born on November 23, 1953 in Kenent, MO to Perry Stevens and Virginia Faye (Helms) Vance. He was a veteran of the United States Marines. Terry later worked in construction. He loved fishing, being outdoors and cooking.
Shots Fired Call Results In Pursuit, At Least 3 Arrests
A call reporting shots fired on Calvert Street in Sulphur Springs resulted in a pursuit and at least three arrests — a Malakoff woman on a felony charge, and Sulphur Springs and Commerce men on misdemeanor charges, according to arrest reports and officials. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Robble Acosta...
Murder Trial Starts In Hopkins County
Delta County selected a jury, but the trial is now underway in Hopkins County District Court for a Cooper man accused of fatally shooting one man and wounding another. The state charges 47-year-old Robert Clevon Jeffery with shooting 35-year-old Damien Damon Wiley of Cooper and causing bodily injury to 21-year-old Saquan Harrion Reynolds, also of Cooper. It occurred in front of the Cooper Mart on West Dallas Street. Wiley died of his injuries, and Reynolds was seriously wounded.
Additional Charge Added For Man Jailed Monday For Evading Arrest
An additional charge was added Tuesday afternoon for a Sulphur Springs man jailed on an evading arrest charge Monday, according to arrest reports. A detective advised Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes that Dequarian Terran Pitts was scheduled to be at the police department for an interview, and that a felony warrant had been issued for the 22-year-old Sulphur Springs man’s arrest.
Meal A Day Menu – Sept. 12-16, 2022
Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the week of Sept. 12-16, 2022 includes:. MONDAY, September 12 — Sloppy Joes, Black Beans...
48 County Road 2339, Pittsburg, TX 75686
Perched among the towering trees overlooking deep open waters of Lake Bob Sandlin sits Villa Milla, where indoor and outdoor living spaces all enjoy views of the lake and natural treed lot. Graciously redone with an abundance of natural light throughout, and re-designed for a full house, this lakehouse offers 2 full primary suites with en-suite baths, 2 additional guest bedrooms with shared bath, and a fun half bath. The open great room offers an updated kitchen with quartz counters and a butcher block island, generous dining space, and large family room complete with wood burning fireplace and wood beamed vaulted ceiling. Step out the french doors onto a deck that wraps the back of the home and admire the beautifully landscaped yard, outdoor grilling area with granite work surface, and the multiple lounging areas at different levels as you make your way down to the water. Dive off your own boathouse into the deep water! The fantastic boathouse offers ample storage, granite serving bar, covered and uncovered entertaining areas. If you’re looking for an investment property to VRBO, a second home, or a full time place with a view, look no further! Call today to set up your private showing!
I-30 to narrow to one lane, ramp closures over Lake Ray Hubbard beginning Sept. 15
ROCKWALL, Texas — Weather permitting, eastbound I-30 between Bass Pro Drive and Dalrock Road will be narrowed to one lane, and the eastbound I-30 on-ramp from Bass Pro Drive will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday, Sep. 15 through 5 a.m. Friday, Sep. 16, and again from 10 p.m. Friday, Sep. 16 through 7 a.m. Saturday, Sep. 17 as part an ongoing construction project.
Methamphetamine Found In Fast Food Cup
More than 7 grams of methamphetamine was reportedly found in a fast food cup during an traffic stop late Monday night along I-30 in Hopkins County, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported stopping the driver of a white Ford F250 at 11:15 p.m. Sept. 12, 2022,...
PHOTOS: Truck bursts into flames on I-20
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to Van Police, a woman traveling eastbound on I-20 Tuesday, noticed flames coming from her truck and called 911. She was able to pull over and safely get out of the truck before the fire got out of control. Van Police assisted DPS on the scene. Chris Hodges, owner of […]
Loretta Duckworth
A funeral service for Loretta Duckworth, age 76 of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Rev. Neal Cochran officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Scotty Dwayne Duckworth, Harold Bell, Ryan Bell and Dusty Flanery serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Duckworth passed away on September 5, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs.
