5 Victims Airlifted To Hospital Following Carbon Monoxide Leak In Trenton: DEVELOPING

Five people were flown to nearby hospitals after going unconscious as a result of a Carbon Monoxide leak in Trenton, developing reports say.

NorthSTAR and Hackensack Air 2 medical helicopters were called to the Trenton-Mercer Airport to take two unconscious victims in critical condition to Jacobi Hyperbaric Center Hospital in the Bronx around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

One additional victim was also flown to Capital Health Regional Medical Center at Fuld, while two more were flown to Jacobi, the initial report says.

According to RLSMedia, the leak occurred at a home on North Olden Avenue with readings of more than 80 ppm on the first floor and 40 ppm on the second floor.

Mercer County Public Information Officer Julie Willmot told DailyVoice.com that the victims were transported from the Trenton-Mercer Airport but could not confirm additional details about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.