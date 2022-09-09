ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

5 Victims Airlifted To Hospital Following Carbon Monoxide Leak In Trenton: DEVELOPING

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

Five people were flown to nearby hospitals after going unconscious as a result of a Carbon Monoxide leak in Trenton, developing reports say.

NorthSTAR and Hackensack Air 2 medical helicopters were called to the Trenton-Mercer Airport to take two unconscious victims in critical condition to Jacobi Hyperbaric Center Hospital in the Bronx around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

One additional victim was also flown to Capital Health Regional Medical Center at Fuld, while two more were flown to Jacobi, the initial report says.

According to RLSMedia, the leak occurred at a home on North Olden Avenue with readings of more than 80 ppm on the first floor and 40 ppm on the second floor.

Mercer County Public Information Officer Julie Willmot told DailyVoice.com that the victims were transported from the Trenton-Mercer Airport but could not confirm additional details about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Police ID Ortley Beach Drowning Victim

Authorities have identified the man who drowned Wednesday, Sept. 14 off Ortley Beach. Matthew Mauro, 46, was brought to shore by Seaside Heights Beach Patrol units via jet skis around 1:55 p.m., Toms River police said. CPR was immediately initiated before Mauro was taken to Community Medical Center. He was...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

WANTED: Woman Sought In Newark Shooting Investigation

A woman is wanted for questioning in connection with a July shooting in Newark, authorities said. Aaliyah Lundy, 21, is being sought in connection with the incident that wounded another woman at Avon and Hillside avenues around 6:55 p.m. Friday, July 15, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Accidents
City
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
NJ.com

2 more suspects charged in N.J. state park shooting, police announce

Authorities in Mercer County announced charges Wednesday against a man and woman that accuse them of shooting at a person on a state park trail last month. Jay Bernard, 46, and Anne Hurchick, 47, each face aggravated assault and firearm charges for the Aug. 24 incident on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail, Lawrence police said. The person was not injured by the gunfire.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Ocean County College Jumper Airlifted: Police

A female was airlifted to the hospital after leaping from a building on the Ocean County College campus Wednesday, Sept. 14, authorities said. Police responding to the five-story Kean Gateway Building campus found the victim, who had jumped from the roof around 12:25 p.m., Toms River police said. The female...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Monoxide#Unconfirmed Reports#Accident#Hackensack Air 2#Rlsmedia#Dailyvoice Com
midjersey.news

September 14, 2022

EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Ewing and Trenton firefighters were dispatched to 75 Main Boulevard for a reported structure fire at 4:37 a.m. Upon arrival firefighters were met with heavy fire on the second floor of a two-story home. Firefighters advanced hose lines and were met with reported “Collyer’s Mansion” type conditions and were able to battle back the flames. The bulk of the flames were quickly knocked down, but firefighters remained on scene most of the morning, investigating, hitting hotspots, and performing overhaul of the structure.
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Fatal Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Central Jersey

A 34-year-old man from New Brunswick has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing, authorities said. Rahmaad Howard has been charged with murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department. On Monday, Sept. 12, at...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver, 18, Seriously Hurt In I-295 Crash: State Police

An 18-year-old driver was seriously hurt in an early morning crash on I-295 in Mercer County, state police confirmed. Onur Deniz, of Mount Laurel, was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen heading on the southbound ramp to Rt. 1 in Lawrence Township when the vehicle ran off the road and struck the guardrail while negotiating a curve to the right around 3:25 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Fatal Stabbing Reported In Central Jersey

A fatal stabbing is under investigation in Central Jersey, authorities said.The stabbing was reported at 6:29 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department.Police responded to Throop Av…
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Warren County Man, 38, Nearly Hit Police Officer And Resisted Arrest: Prosecutor

A 38-year-old Warren County man was charged after he nearly crashed into a police officer, resisted arrest, and later turned himself in, authorities announced. Officers in Independence Township stopped a Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Ontweka, who ran a stop sign on Route 517 in Allamuchy and nearly hit a police officer on Monday, Aug. 8, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release with local officials on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Double Shooting Probed In Somerset County

Two victims were expected to survive after a weekend shooting at a Somerset County home, authorities said. Both male victims were shot at a home on North Weiss Street in Manville around 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. One victim was found on South...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
360K+
Followers
53K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy