AZFamily
Small earthquake rattles area near Flagstaff, USGS reports
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A small earthquake shook an area near Flagstaff Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the 2.7-magnitude quake happened shortly after 9 p.m. in an area east of Flagstaff near Walnut Canyon. The USGS received 10 reports from people who felt it. There’s been...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit, Restaurants, Prescott Home Prices, Mental Health | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on Cast11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona...
2 found dead in Arizona plane crash
2 dead in plane crash in remote part of northwestern Arizona
AZFamily
April’s Arizona Bucket List: Desert Domes
WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new glamping spot in Northern Arizona is quickly growing in popularity. Clear Sky Resorts is located just north of Williams and about 20 minutes south of the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Guests stay in one of 45 themed domes. Themes include the...
AZFamily
2 found dead after plane crashes in Coconino County
SELIGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people were found dead after a plane crashed north of Seligman this morning. Around 11 a.m., Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report from the Federal Aviation Administration that a plane went missing somewhere near Seligman. The FAA said it had reportedly gone off the radar in a remote area north of the town. Due to the area’s inaccessibility and the weather, Arizona’s DPS Air Rescue Helicopter from Kingman was asked to help with the search.
ABC 15 News
Person shot, killed by US Marshals deputies
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — A person was shot and killed by deputies with the U.S. Marshal's Office Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. Flagstaff police say the shooting happened near Route 66 and Fourth Street in a residential area. State and federal officers were conducting a joint operation, according to Flagstaff...
Flagstaff needs 7,000 more homes, no easy solution in sight
Flagstaff has a shortage of more than 7,000 homes and local developers blame complicated zoning codes — but city officials refute that, saying the issue is much less clear cut. The city’s challenges were the focus of the fifth meeting of a housing supply study committee held by state legislators in Flagstaff on Wednesday afternoon. […] The post Flagstaff needs 7,000 more homes, no easy solution in sight appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ABC 15 News
Yavapai County seeks help solving 20-year cold case murder of Prescott woman
fox10phoenix.com
Tips needed in case of Arizona woman who went missing on her birthday then murdered 20 years ago
theprescotttimes.com
Top 10 News Update Of Yavapai County
Suspect Now Caught For Damages To Local Tattoo Business. Prescott Valley’s 9/11 Ceremony Has Hometown Speaker. OFFICIALS SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE. Suspect Arrested after Barricading Himself in Apartment. Warning Out For Citizens. 2022 Chino Valley Citizen’s Academy. Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff In Remembrance...
SignalsAZ
Marriott Coming to Prescott Valley
The ownership of Prescott Valley’s Hampton Inn and Suites is working to bring a Marriott TownePlace to Prescott Valley’s Town Center. The Beck Legacy Group has been the managing partner of the Hampton Inn and Suites of Prescott Valley since 2008 and will be the managing partner of the new hotel.
20 years ago, a woman celebrating her birthday was murdered in Prescott. Authorities offering a $1k reward to find her killer
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Sept. 19, 2002, was a big day for Arleen Cilione. It was her 60th birthday, and she wanted to celebrate. Arleen headed to Donna's Hut Bar in Prescott for a night out on the town. Witnesses told Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies they saw Arleen with two men in the front of the bar located off West Goodwin. She disappeared a short time later.
knau.org
Flagstaff to announce minimum wage increase
The City of Flagstaff is set to announce the new 2023 minimum wage Tuesday following the release of the August consumer price index numbers by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Flagstaff currently has one of the highest minimum wage rates in the state at $15.50 per hour – that’s...
theprescotttimes.com
PVPD Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Trailer
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Trailer. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a stolen black 2007 LDTL Load Trail double axel dump trailer. It was stolen sometime between June 17‐September 2, 2022 from a residential yard in the 3100 block of North Corrine Drive in Prescott Valley. The trailer is about 10 feet long.
theprescotttimes.com
OFFICIALS SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE
YCSO, DPS TASK FORCE, & PVPD WORK TOGETHER TO SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE. On September 8, 2022, Todd Dawkins (39) of Prescott was arrested and booked on numerous Felony and Misdemeanor charges for his illegal business of purchasing, selling, and acquisition of several million dollars in revenue from the sale of stolen catalytic converters within the State of Arizona.
SignalsAZ
Riverfront Park Closure for Thunder Valley Rally
The following is an important message from the City of Cottonwood Parks & Recreation Department. In preparation for the upcoming Thunder Valley Rally event on September 16 -17, Riverfront park will be closed to the public beginning on Monday, September 12, 2022. We ask the public to not enter the...
8-year-old dead, 3 minors airlifted in northern Arizona off-road vehicle crash
PHOENIX — An 8-year-old girl was killed and three minors were airlifted after an off-highway vehicle crashed in northern Arizona on Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Forest Service Road 99 and Heber Wildcat Road, north of Forest Lakes, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
ABC 15 News
30-year-old woman reported missing since Sunday in the Prescott area
PRESCOTT, AZ — Authorities are searching for a woman who was reported missing in the Prescott area. Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say 30-year-old Whitney Collins was last seen Sunday morning in the Friendly Pines Camp area, south of Prescott. Officials say they have had people searching the area since...
myradioplace.com
Camp Verde Marshalls Office Searches for Child Molestation Suspect
The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Belsazar Desena-Toledo of Camp Verde. On June 12th, of this year, Camp Verde Marshal’s Detectives investigated a case of alleged child molestation. During their investigation, they discovered Desena-Toledo had been molesting a 12-year-old female victim in the Camp Verde area for several years. It is believed that when he learned of the investigation, Desena-Toledo fled the area, possibly to Mexico. He is facing 3 counts Sexual Conduct with a Minor.
