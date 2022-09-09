Editor’s note: This is the first of a four-part series on the history of the football program at the former P.W. Moore High School. Elizabeth City’s public black high school opened in 1923. During that first year, it was not all that much of a high school. Most students were in the lower grades, and there were so few high school enrollees that only one teacher taught at the high school level — the principal, Lorenzo Steadman Burford. ...

ELIZABETH CITY, NC ・ 7 MINUTES AGO