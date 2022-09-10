ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Little House on the Prairie’ Actor Alison Arngrim Explains Why Playing Nellie Oleson ‘Thrilled’ Her

By Victoria Koehl
 5 days ago

Alison Arngrim is most well-known for her iconic character in Little House on the Prairie . She originally auditioned to be one of the Ingall sisters . However, in the end, she got the part of Nellie Oleson.

Many fans hated the way Nellie treated the primary protagonist for years. Despite the hate, Arrnigram does not regret joining the cast. In fact, she was excited to be a more villainous character.

Alison Arngrim was Nellie on ‘Little House on the Prairie’

In Little House on the Prairie , Alison Arngrim was a part of the main cast as Nellie Oleson. Her character is the daughter of a wealthy store owner, and she acts as an antagonist to Laura. Nellie tries to sabotage Laura multiple times, but the former eventually matures as she grows up.

Even though Laura and Nellie became friends, fans still remember the latter’s early schemes. Many people quickly disliked the character for her spoiled behavior, thanks to Arngrim’s acting skills. Nevertheless, Nellie was no doubt fun to watch as her relationships with others developed.

Arngrim was only prominent in the hit show for seven seasons before leaving. The reason she disappeared after Season 7 was a contract dispute . The network would not grant the actor more screen time and a higher salary. As a result, she left the main cast to pursue other opportunities.

Still, Arngrim did not finish being Nellie completely. In Season 9, she appeared as a guest star when Nellie returned from New York to visit her family. However, it was only for an episode.

Arngrim was happy to learn she would be Nellie

Several actors give convincing performances as intentionally-hated characters, but some fans cannot separate the person from their role. Even though Alison Arngrim was nothing like Nellie, people still viewed the two as the same . Still, the actor did not take it to heart and loved playing someone like Nellie.

“I loved villains. Growing up, I liked horror movies. I liked the villains in stories,” Arngrim explained in an interview with WISH-TV on YouTube . “I didn’t even know there was a Nellie Oleson. I hadn’t read the books, but when I realized I’m the villain, I was thrilled. So, I knew I was supposed to be terrible.”

Occasionally, people would go up to Arngrim and express how “awful” she was. However, the former star took it with grace and gave her thanks. She likely saw the disdain as proof of her abilities.

Even though a few fans hated her, Arngrim does not regret getting cast as Nellie. In fact, she is glad she did not play Laura instead. She would have gotten tired of acting kind constantly and had the chance to make a bratty character iconic.

What Alison Arngrim has been up to since the show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07LSmG_0hojsZWg00
Alison Arngrim at the Young Show | Tristar Media/Getty Images

Alison Arngrim is still acting decades after Little House on the Prairie ended. Her IMDb page shows that she had a role in the 2017 TV movie Life Interrupted . The following year, she was a life coach in Livin’ On a Prairie . However, most of her TV appearances have been as herself in various shows.

Arngrim’s latest acting role was the 2021 film Even in Dreams , which is available only on DVD. The story focuses on a woman turning to songwriting after the loss of her sister. According to IMDb , Arngrim portrayed Debra in the movie.

On top of being an actor, Arngrim also is a writer. According to WABE , she published a memoir about her time on Little House on the Prairie . The title is Confessions of a Prairie B****: How I Survived Nellie Oleson and Learned to Love Being Hated .

Arngrim later turned her book into a one-woman show called Confessions of a Prairie B**** . She has performed it live in Out Front Theatre in Atlanta.

Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: This Is the Only Way Amy Carlson Would Return as Linda Reagan

Blue Bloods has had its fair share of plot twists but none is still sticking in the craw of fans like Linda Reagan’s death. The character, played by Amy Carlson in the CBS police drama, would die. It happened after Season 7 on the show and would leave Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, as a single parent. She died in a helicopter accident that took place somewhere before Season 8 would start up on the network/
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: Why the Producers Tried to Keep Burt Reynolds’ Role Small

Gunsmoke producers were so threatened by Burt Reynolds’ raw charisma that they admitted to holding him back on the classic tv western. According to a recent MeTV article, the producers even openly said they kept Reynolds sidelined. Reynolds played Native American blacksmith Quint Asper. He was introduced to the show in 1963 during season 8. Though a supporting character, he quickly became a breakout fan favorite. Supposedly, acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was named after Reynolds’ character.
MOVIES
Distractify

The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally is stunned when she witnesses a close moment beween Adam and Chelsea

Looks can be deceiving and Monday on The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will read more into a scene she witnesses in Chancellor Park than she should. Last week Sally and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were trying to make each other jealous whereas Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is concerned. Each woman knows the other still has feelings for the bad boy and desires to make each other jealous.
