Prince Harry issued a statement about the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday, saying that he was "forever grateful" for her role in his life. "In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty," Harry said in a statement released on the Archewell website.

