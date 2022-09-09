Read full article on original website
Despite reports of a rift between Princes William and Harry, the brothers united in their grief on Wednesday, walking side by side behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster, where the queen will lie in state until Monday's funeral. During a procession for Prince Philip's funeral last year, the brothers notably did not stand next to each other.
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the final time on Wednesday as her coffin was escorted through Central London to lie in state at Westminster Hall. The queen's coffin left the palace precisely at 2:22 p.m. local time – and for a very specific reason. Biographer, historian and...
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was processed through central London on Wednesday from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state for four days until her funeral on Monday. Members of the public will be able to visit the queen's coffin at Westminster Hall to pay...
Thousands of people have gathered around London's royal parks to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at 96. Among the endless flowers laid in tribute are dozens of other items as well, including Paddington Bears and marmalade sandwiches — but to the latter, parks officials are saying enough is enough.
London – As the official mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II continued on Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship with the rest of the royal family appeared as complicated as it's ever been. Nobody expected estranged brothers William, the Prince of Wales, and Harry — alongside their wives Kate, the Princess of Wales, and Meghan — to be back on royal duty together, two years after Harry and Meghan stepped back as working royals and moved to the United States.
Prince William and Prince Harry walked side by side behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster on Wednesday. The last time they did that was 25 years ago, for the funeral of their mother, Princess Diana.
The royal family escorted Queen Elizabeth II's coffin to Westminster Hall as mourners lined up to pay their respects. CBS News' Lana Zak is outside Buckingham Palace with the latest.
Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state until her funeral Monday. A grand procession took place Wednesday morning with the queen's coffin leaving Buckingham Palace by horse-drawn carriage. Charlie D'Agata shares the details.
The zeal of some people, businesses and organisations has attracted ire – or laughter
Prince Harry issued a statement about the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday, saying that he was "forever grateful" for her role in his life. "In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty," Harry said in a statement released on the Archewell website.
Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state for four days at Westminster Hall leading up to her state funeral on Monday. CBS News' Lana Zak joined John Dickerson from outside Buckingham Palace with the latest.
Buckingham Palace have announced that there will be a national two minutes silence at the end of the Queen’s funeral on Monday. They have also said that the King and other senior members of the royal family will walk behind the coffin when it leaves Westminister Abbey. The announcement...
Catherine, the Princess of Wales, spoke to visitors mourning the Queen outside of Windsor Castle on Saturday — and the princess shared a sweet sentiment from her youngest son, Prince Louis. "She's now with Great Grandpa," the 4-year-old said about his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The princess visited Windsor...
CBS News royal contributor Amanda Foreman joins Anne-Marie Green to discuss what the next few days will look like as the United Kingdom pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth ahead of her state funeral.
Following her death last week, Queen Elizabeth II will be honored in the U.K. and around the world with 10 days of events, including lying in state for several days. During this and other events, the queen's coffin will be adorned with symbols of regalia. Here are the symbols you can expect to see, and what they represent.
Admirers in London applauded Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it left Buckingham Palace and traveled to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state. CBS News' Imtiaz Tyab recounted the feeling of the crowd.
Camilla, the queen consort, has been by King Charles’ side throughout the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II, playing a role that many people would have denied her in the past — as public opinion appears to be shifting.
Queen Elizabeth honored with grand procession through London; D.C. residents recall Queen Elizabeth's visits.
London — As the U.K. observes an official period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, a number of arrests of protesters critical of the monarchy at public events in recent days have stoked simmering concerns over free speech in Great Britain. In Oxford, England, 45-year-old Symon Hill said he...
Oprah tells Gayle King that she “didn’t set out to do a bombshell interview,” when she sat down with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex: “I was as surprised by the bombshell as everybody else.”
