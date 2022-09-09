ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princes William and Harry stood side by side in the queen's funeral procession — like they did for their mother, Princess Diana

Despite reports of a rift between Princes William and Harry, the brothers united in their grief on Wednesday, walking side by side behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster, where the queen will lie in state until Monday's funeral. During a procession for Prince Philip's funeral last year, the brothers notably did not stand next to each other.
Queen Elizabeth II moved to Westminster Hall to lie in state

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was processed through central London on Wednesday from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state for four days until her funeral on Monday. Members of the public will be able to visit the queen's coffin at Westminster Hall to pay...
William and Harry are together again to mourn the queen, but "some major unresolved issues" remain

London – As the official mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II continued on Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship with the rest of the royal family appeared as complicated as it's ever been. Nobody expected estranged brothers William, the Prince of Wales, and Harry — alongside their wives Kate, the Princess of Wales, and Meghan — to be back on royal duty together, two years after Harry and Meghan stepped back as working royals and moved to the United States.
Prince Harry speaks out after Queen Elizabeth II's death: "I am forever grateful"

Prince Harry issued a statement about the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday, saying that he was "forever grateful" for her role in his life. "In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty," Harry said in a statement released on the Archewell website.
Meet the U.K.'s Queen Consort Camilla

Camilla, the queen consort, has been by King Charles’ side throughout the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II, playing a role that many people would have denied her in the past — as public opinion appears to be shifting.
