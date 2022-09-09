ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Do You Recognize These 12 Surprising Species of Texas?

West Texans are very familiar with the rattlesnakes, prairie dogs, and horny toads that frequent our neck of the woods, but you may be surprised at what other creatures are lurking across the state. Here are the most surprising critters that call Texas their home. Top 12 Unexpected Animals of...
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas

Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States

It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
Texas Ranks as the No. 2 Most Internet-Scammed State in the Country

More people in Texas are being scammed on the internet than any other state except for California, according to a new study by Social Catfish. A whopping $606,179,646 has been stolen from a total of 41,148 Texas residents, according to the site's research. The average theft from each victim is approximately $18,302, which is nothing to bat an eye at. Moreover, the amount of money stolen by online scammers has doubled in the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, $3.5 billion was stolen online. In 2021, that number jumped to a staggering $6.9 billion.
Would you Move to South Texas to Live in One of These Stunning and Affordable Homes?

If you think Lubbock is an affordable place to live, you should see the homes in South Texas, specifically the McAllen and Weslaco area that's west of South Padre Island. The new houses being built in this area have a luxurious feel that you couldn't get for less than $400,000 or $500,000 in Lubbock, but are selling within the $200,000 to $300,000 range. These homes are large, 3-to-4-bedroom houses with gorgeous kitchens, spacious living areas, and stunning master suites.
Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

